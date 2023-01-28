ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eating Protein First Thing In The Morning Helps With Weight Loss, Experts Say

By Olivia Avitt
Eating enough protein is essential . Not only does it keep you feeling full, but it also supports a number of bodily functions that help your body work, and feel, its best. As you age, protein becomes even more important. Some foods are richer in protein than others, and with as busy as life is these days, it’s important to follow a diet that maximizes your benefit. What is the best protein to eat, especially as you age? We asked Carrie Bonfitto, author of What to Cook, Why to Eat It , exactly what protein you should be eating to keep your health on track for the long term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NnDaI_0kUWXwUG00
Shutterstock

Eat your protein first thing in the morning

You've probably heard that eating protein is necessary for staying full between meals. But protein has more benefits than that! Not getting enough of it can lead to a lot of issues. "The biggest concern with not getting enough protein is that your body will start breaking down your muscles to get the protein it needs for important functions like wound healing and cell regeneration," Bonfitto says. "Decreased muscle mass can then lead to issues with balance, lowered metabolism, and fatigue." Eating protein first thing in the morning is especially important—as breakfast sets the tone for the whole day, eating a nutritious one is the key to having sustained energy all day long !

Although it isn't necessarily important what foods you eat, Bonfitto has some suggestions, especially if you struggle to eat enough protein throughout the day. Working in protein-rich additives when cooking is one great way to up your protein intake. One of Bonfitto's favorites is hemp seeds . "Adding hemp seeds is my favorite way to get plant-based protein. Three tablespoons of hemp seeds provide about 10 grams of protein. You can sprinkle them on things, mix into mashed avocado, or use them like a cereal replacement when mixed with a few nuts and some fruit," she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTUsO_0kUWXwUG00
Shutterstock

If you aren't limited to plant-based options, Bonfitto has a few other favorites that are good snacks. "One egg has about 6 grams of protein, so they can be a great option. Kefir is a yogurt drink that packs 11 grams in one cup and is easy to find with the yogurt in most grocery stores," Bonfitto says.

Eating a balanced diet, one rich in a variety of protein sources is important for having sustained energy throughout the day, a healthy metabolism, and strong muscles. It doesn't have to be impossible to find protein sources either, you can get creative with fitting protein into your diet—from hemp seeds to yogurt, working in protein not only in your meals but also in your snacks is key so you can feel your best in the long term.

