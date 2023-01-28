ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more

By Sports Staff
 4 days ago

Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday take on Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

