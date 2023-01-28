ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van driver who skipped red light causing deadly crash tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’

By Sophie Thompson
 4 days ago

A van driver has been heard on camera saying “I hope I killed someone”, after being arrested for causing the death of a teenager in a horror crash.

Luke Hawkes, 28, skipped a red light at high speed in Bridgwater, Somerset , when he collided with 19-year-old Bethany Branson, who was killed instantly.

“Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them”, says in the body cam clip.

He was jailed for 10 years and handed a 12 years and seven-month driving disqualification.

Positively Blessed
3d ago

WoW, only 10 years for a death that he caused that can not be bought back????? Another messed up system. My condolences and prayers to the family of the young lady that was killed.

EMMANUEL 1.16×2=1
3d ago

he's lucky I wasn't a judge the man said he was glad he killed someone I would have given him life without possibility of parole I would have given it to him in Jesus Christ name just for saying what he has said that he's glad

Kitty Kaos
3d ago

See he was almost right!! That's why people do what they do, cause they get a slap on the hand!! This young lady lost her life and he was glad he did it!!!!! Praying for the family and friends of this young lady 🙏 ❤️

