New York City, NY

Moment Tyre Nichols protestor smashes NYPD car windshield in Times Square

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Footage has captured the moment a Tyre Nichols protestor in New York’s Times Square was swooped on by police , after he jumped onto a car windshield and began jumping on it until it smashed.

The demonstrations on Friday night (27 January) turned violent and multiple people were arrested, as police officers could be seen knocking protestors to the ground.

Other protests in the city originated in Union Square and Grand Central Terminal, and earlier in the evening co-founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, Hawk Newsome, warned of violence.

Comments / 23

World Without End
4d ago

Please don't do this. Let the video speak. There is no way to cover this up. This behavior only detracts from Tyre. Please don't disrespect this mans memory and his mother. Yes be angry, but channel it. Push for a policing initiative for officers. Separate hiring, Separate training, Separate stations. Former police officers need not apply. Fresh officers to protect and serve the public by enforcing the laws when it comes to police officers no arresting of the public.

Shawn Jones
4d ago

Violence is never the answer! God I pray for your healing and comforting Spirit in anyone that feels like violence is the answer.

ekk
4d ago

NO VIOLENCE!! Don’t disrespect his memory by committing crimes!! His death was a crime!! Protest peacefully, respectfully, honor this young man!!!

