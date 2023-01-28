Moment Tyre Nichols protestor smashes NYPD car windshield in Times Square

Footage has captured the moment a Tyre Nichols protestor in New York’s Times Square was swooped on by police , after he jumped onto a car windshield and began jumping on it until it smashed.

The demonstrations on Friday night (27 January) turned violent and multiple people were arrested, as police officers could be seen knocking protestors to the ground.

Other protests in the city originated in Union Square and Grand Central Terminal, and earlier in the evening co-founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, Hawk Newsome, warned of violence.

