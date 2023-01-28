Read full article on original website
Savannah Black Heritage Festival returns for 34th year with in-person events
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 34th annual Savannah Black Heritage is back with in-person events. This year’s theme is The Festival Lives So Our Legacy Thrives. This is a special year for the festival because it is honoring what would have been the 100th birthday of civil rights giant and […]
Nellie Rea Pryor McGowan
Mrs. Nellie Rea Pryor McGowan, age 92, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Southern Manor Senior Living in Statesboro. Nellie was born in 1930 to the late John Pryor and Vivian Mallard Pryor in Newington, Georgia. She attended Armstrong University and obtained her Associates as a Registered Nurse. During her...
Statesboro Board of Realtors celebrates with Awards Banquet
On January 25 at 11:30 a.m., the Statesboro Board of Realtors Awards Banquet took place at the Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center, celebrating with a packed house of realtors. “I am extremely proud of our amazing Realtors for their perseverance in 2022. Our agents have worked very hard to assist families and investors to achieve their real estate needs in this competitive real estate market,” said Ronald Love, President-Elect of the Statesboro Board of Realtors. “I couldn’t be more proud of their accomplishments and commitment to service! We definitely have the best realtors in the state of Georgia in our midst.”
Savannah Book Festival announces 2023 lineup
The Savannah Book Festival (SBF) will celebrate its 16th year as one of the finest invitation-only literary festivals in the country this Presidents’ Day weekend, Feb. 16-19. SBF presents nationally-recognized, best-selling and emerging authors over the four-day weekend. The Festival’s main event, Festival Saturday, will take place on Saturday,...
William “Billy” Cassidy
Mr. William “Billy” Cassidy, age 70, died Monday evening, January 30, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Candler in Savannah. The Statesboro native was the son of the late Douglas Roscoe Cassidy and Eiline Owens Cassidy. Billy was a 1971 graduate of Statesboro High School. He attended the University...
eatitandlikeit.com
Coming Very Soon: Waters Café
Clinton Edminister can best be described as a fixture on Savannah’s civic scene. For years he’s been a business owner in the Starland District. Ever an advocate for development growth outside of Savannah’s historic district, he’s decided to put his money where his mouth is once again.
Family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing asks for community support
The family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing has asked the Statesboro-Bulloch County community to show their support and solidarity during the trial for her murder by wearing certain colors each day. Their schedule is as follows:. Tuesday, January 31: Black. Wednesday, February 1: Tan. Thursday, February 2: Navy. Friday, February 3:...
Richmond Hill Cares on cusp of welcoming GS graduate Caitlin Jensen to her new home
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Richmond Hill Cares is on the cusp of completing a goal they set out to accomplish last year. What’s the goal? Renovating former Georgia Southern University graduate Caitlin Jensen’s home to give her an ADA-accessible home in which she can prosper and start her next chapter of recovery. Richmond Hill […]
eatitandlikeit.com
Eat It and Like It – VICI Rooftop Brunch Event
On the heels of another very successful Fried Chicken and Champagne event at The Perry Lane Hotel in January, we are turning our focus to Spring and Brunch. We are throwing a rooftop party and you are invited. Eat It and Like It is partnering with VICI, Savannah’s Newest Rooftop...
WJCL
Housing Authority of Savannah pushing to redevelop Yamacraw village
SAVANNAH, Ga. — After being in Savannah for over 80 years, the Housing Authority of Savannah is considering developing the public housing apartment complex. Housing Authority hosted two meetings on Monday to allow residents of the historic neighborhood to discuss the possible future by filling out a historic asset survey. Still, many residents wanted to discuss the current state of the complex.
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Bananas, The Jinx, and Savannah Bee Company get busy moving to new home bases
While some people binge Netflix, I binge building permits and meeting agendas. This column is based on what I find. Savannah Bananas making move towards new home base. Plans are also moving forward for the Savannah Bananas’ new headquarters at 2934 Bee Road, with the submission this month of a building permit application and renovation plans.
Amy Grant to perform at Lucas Theatre
On Saturday, June 24, 2023, Christian music artist Amy Grant will be performing live at the Lucas Theatre in Savannah, Georgia. Doors will open at 7pm, and the show will begin at 8pm. The show is presented by Six String Southern, and tickets are on sale now. About Amy Grant.
WJCL
Country superstar, Georgia Southern alum Luke Bryan coming to Savannah this fall
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Luke Bryan and Cole Swindell at CMA. Country music superstar Luke Bryan is on his way to the Hostess City of the South. According to the Enmarket Arena, Bryan, a Georgia Southern University alum, will perform Friday, October 6. It's part of the...
Lift As You Grow to host benefit yard sale Saturday
The Lift As You Grow organization will host a yard sale on Saturday, January 28, from 9am-1pm in the parking lot of the Outreach Center at 515 Denmark Street in Statesboro. Shoppers can expect to find clothes, children’s toys, household items, crafts and more, all being sold to benefit the organization’s mission.
Celebration of Life: Frances Kay Austin Boyer
Kay Austin Boyer of Sylvania, passed away at home on November 9, 2022. Kay was born on February 7, 1939, and lived most of her life in Screven County. She was educated in Screven County schools and was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, Sylvania. Kay served in administrative...
GS professor Huffling earns national fellowship
An associate professor in the college of education at Georgia Southern University will be taking part in a national fellowship. Lacey Huffling will be receiving the Gulf Research Program Early-Career Research Fellowship. The fellowship stems from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. “This fellowship is important as it...
Virginia Ruth Nicholson
Virginia Ruth Nicholson, age 93, passed away peacefully at home Monday January 30, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Rice Nicholson . Survivors include her son, Stuart Nicholson (Karen) of Indialantic, FL.; her daughter, Tiare Taylor (Jim) of Statesboro; her brother, Malcolm (Peggy) Finlay of Eureka, NC; her sister Mary Sandy of Columbia, MO; grandchildren, Rachelle Dorsey, Joshua Taylor, Greg Stephens ; great grandchildren, Evan Dorsey, Colt Stephens, Logan Stephens.
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and residents react to demolition proposal for Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While they are for demolition of the Yamacraw Village development , Mayor Van Johnson says federal guidelines require the property to stay low income housing. According to the Housing Authority director, they still haven’t sent in their application to Housing Urban Development or HUD, after hitting...
Bret Lee
Mr. Bret Randolph Lee, age 59, died at his residence surrounded by his spouse and children under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice. The lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1982 graduate of Statesboro High School and a graduate of Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College with a degree in Agri-Business. Bret retired after 25 years with Gulfstream Aerospace as a Hydraulics Mechanic. Bret loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and he was a master canner of his vegetables and preserves. He was preceded in death by his parents Gary and Sybil Lee.
James Milton Lowe
Mr. James Milton Lowe, age 83, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Facility in Statesboro. The native of Statesboro was a 1958 graduate of Statesboro High School. Following his graduation, he worked with Statesboro Telephone Company for several years until he began his employment with Southern Engineering, where he worked in different areas along the east coast. He served with the Georgia National Guard from 1958 until 1968. James and his family returned to Statesboro in 1966, and at that time he began his career with the United States Postal Service, where he worked for 31 years, retiring in 1994. He also served as a bailiff for 18 years.
