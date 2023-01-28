On January 25 at 11:30 a.m., the Statesboro Board of Realtors Awards Banquet took place at the Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center, celebrating with a packed house of realtors. “I am extremely proud of our amazing Realtors for their perseverance in 2022. Our agents have worked very hard to assist families and investors to achieve their real estate needs in this competitive real estate market,” said Ronald Love, President-Elect of the Statesboro Board of Realtors. “I couldn’t be more proud of their accomplishments and commitment to service! We definitely have the best realtors in the state of Georgia in our midst.”

