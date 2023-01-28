ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
geeksaroundglobe.com

“Pet Paint” Net Worth 2023 Update (Before & After Shark Tank)

“Pet Paint” got featured on Shark Tank America in November 2013. It has a net worth of around 5 Million USD as of 2023. Since appearing on Shark Tank, Pet Paint has experienced tremendous growth and success. They have secured additional funding and partnerships, leading to an estimated net worth of 5 Million USD.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailyhodl.com

Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch

Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline

A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
dailyhodl.com

Investor Who Called Crypto Bottom Predicts Multiple Coins Will Reach Trillion Dollar Valuations Next Bull Market

A veteran of the crypto space is anticipating the next bull market for digital assets, and predicting that multiple projects will reach trillion-dollar valuations. In a new interview with Bankless, former ARK Invest executive and current partner at venture capital firm Placeholder Chris Burniske says that he’s keeping an eye on how changes in interest rates could potentially affect the timing of the next crypto bull market.
investing.com

Glassnode: Whale Activities Dropping on Bitcoin and Ethereum

© Reuters Glassnode: Whale Activities Dropping on Bitcoin and Ethereum. Glassnode shows whale participation is fading away for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Number of ETH addresses holding up to 1,000 coins and above reached a one-month low. Whales are taking profit from recent market rallies. On-chain analysis platform, Glassnode shows...
CoinDesk

Crypto Issuance Startup Tokensoft Brings Its Token Launchpad On-Chain

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Tokensoft, which helps cryptocurrency companies raise capital by selling tokens, is replicating its platform as smart contracts on six blockchains, CEO Mason Borda told CoinDesk. The technology will be available on-chain on Ethereum, Celo,...
AUSTIN, TX
960 The Ref

PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs in latest tech company cost-cutting

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — PayPal said Tuesday it will trim about 7% of its total workforce, or about 2,000 full-time workers, as the digital payments company contends with what it calls “the challenging macro-economic environment.”. PayPal said it will make the cuts over several weeks,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nexttv.com

Fuse’s Shades of Black Channel Offers Crypto Tokens For Watching

Fuse Media and blockchain platform Replay will offer viewers of Fuse’s free ad-supported streaming TV channel Shades of Black crypto tokens for watching on Replay’s Rewarded.tv streaming service. The tokens can be used to unlock other content on Rewarded.tv. Fuse Media and Replay have both built their web3...
PYMNTS

FIs and FinTechs Find Innovation Inspiration in Customer Receipt Data

Among banks and FinTechs, there’s recognition of the value inherent in receipt data. That granular detail can help forward-thinking firms craft and offer more customized services and products to their customers. The report “Meeting the Need for Item-Level Receipt Data: How Integration Enables Innovation,” a PYMNTS and Banyan collaboration,...
ffnews.com

GGV Capital Launches the Embedded Fintech 50

GGV Capital, a global venture capital firm, launched its inaugural Embedded Fintech 50 list today in partnership with Crunchbase. The Embedded Fintech 50 recognizes the 50 most promising embedded fintech companies in the eyes of investors. In celebration of the launch, honorees will ring the Closing Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite today.
CoinDesk

Crypto VC Firm Arrington Capital Hires BitMEX Alum as Investment Head

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Digital asset management and venture capital firm Arrington Capitalnamed Bhavik Patel as its chief investment officer on Wednesday. Patel previously served as chief product officer and head of the derivatives business at crypto exchange BitMEX, which dealt with a CEO departure and staff cuts late last year.
AUSTIN, TX
theblock.co

Nearing $14 billion: Meta’s 2022 metaverse losses piling up

Meta reports earnings on Wednesday and analysts expect Reality Labs losses to continue their sharp increase. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg hasn’t been shy when it comes to explaining how costly his march into the metaverse is going to be. “We expect Reality Labs expenses will increase meaningfully again in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy