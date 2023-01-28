Read full article on original website
“Pet Paint” Net Worth 2023 Update (Before & After Shark Tank)
“Pet Paint” got featured on Shark Tank America in November 2013. It has a net worth of around 5 Million USD as of 2023. Since appearing on Shark Tank, Pet Paint has experienced tremendous growth and success. They have secured additional funding and partnerships, leading to an estimated net worth of 5 Million USD.
The Couple That Stole $3.6 Billion worth of Bitcoin
In March 2022, the US Government seized $3.6 Billion in stolen Bitcoin from this couple:. Yes.. really, this couple. Here’s a quick background on Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan:
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
Anthony Scaramucci says he got only $400,000 back on his $10 million investment in FTX's token
Anthony Scaramucci says he only got $400k back from a $10 million investment in FTX's token. The SkyBridge Capital investor backed FTT after receiving $45 million in funding from FTX. But he told Bloomberg he remains bullish on cryptocurrencies and expects the Fed to halt interest-rate increases. Anthony Scaramucci says...
Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
Elon Musk's reported payments plan for Twitter sends dogecoin skyrocketing 10%
Elon Musk is looking at adding a payments system to Twitter, according to the Financial Times. Dogecoin climbed as much as 10% on speculation the meme coin could be a part of Twitter's revenue stream. Dogecoin has surged more than 30% so far in 2023 amid a broader crypto rally.
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
Investor Who Called Crypto Bottom Predicts Multiple Coins Will Reach Trillion Dollar Valuations Next Bull Market
A veteran of the crypto space is anticipating the next bull market for digital assets, and predicting that multiple projects will reach trillion-dollar valuations. In a new interview with Bankless, former ARK Invest executive and current partner at venture capital firm Placeholder Chris Burniske says that he’s keeping an eye on how changes in interest rates could potentially affect the timing of the next crypto bull market.
Anthony Scaramucci Injects Cash Into New Crypto Project Run by Former FTX.US President
Scaramucci is a vocal proponent of crypto.
Thrive Capital investment values Stripe at up to $60 billion—roughly 40% less than 2 years ago
Thrive Capital's possible investment in digital payments giant Stripe follows recent reports of its founders planning to go public within one year.
Glassnode: Whale Activities Dropping on Bitcoin and Ethereum
© Reuters Glassnode: Whale Activities Dropping on Bitcoin and Ethereum. Glassnode shows whale participation is fading away for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Number of ETH addresses holding up to 1,000 coins and above reached a one-month low. Whales are taking profit from recent market rallies. On-chain analysis platform, Glassnode shows...
Crypto Issuance Startup Tokensoft Brings Its Token Launchpad On-Chain
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Tokensoft, which helps cryptocurrency companies raise capital by selling tokens, is replicating its platform as smart contracts on six blockchains, CEO Mason Borda told CoinDesk. The technology will be available on-chain on Ethereum, Celo,...
PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs in latest tech company cost-cutting
SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — PayPal said Tuesday it will trim about 7% of its total workforce, or about 2,000 full-time workers, as the digital payments company contends with what it calls “the challenging macro-economic environment.”. PayPal said it will make the cuts over several weeks,...
Twitter Pay Could Challenge PayPal, Financial Censorship as Company's Advertising Revenue Plummets
Twitter CEO Elon Musk is determined to make a difference. The billionaire entrepreneur's acquisition of the social media giant in October for $44 billion was just the beginning of his ambitions.
Fuse’s Shades of Black Channel Offers Crypto Tokens For Watching
Fuse Media and blockchain platform Replay will offer viewers of Fuse’s free ad-supported streaming TV channel Shades of Black crypto tokens for watching on Replay’s Rewarded.tv streaming service. The tokens can be used to unlock other content on Rewarded.tv. Fuse Media and Replay have both built their web3...
FIs and FinTechs Find Innovation Inspiration in Customer Receipt Data
Among banks and FinTechs, there’s recognition of the value inherent in receipt data. That granular detail can help forward-thinking firms craft and offer more customized services and products to their customers. The report “Meeting the Need for Item-Level Receipt Data: How Integration Enables Innovation,” a PYMNTS and Banyan collaboration,...
GGV Capital Launches the Embedded Fintech 50
GGV Capital, a global venture capital firm, launched its inaugural Embedded Fintech 50 list today in partnership with Crunchbase. The Embedded Fintech 50 recognizes the 50 most promising embedded fintech companies in the eyes of investors. In celebration of the launch, honorees will ring the Closing Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite today.
Crypto VC Firm Arrington Capital Hires BitMEX Alum as Investment Head
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Digital asset management and venture capital firm Arrington Capitalnamed Bhavik Patel as its chief investment officer on Wednesday. Patel previously served as chief product officer and head of the derivatives business at crypto exchange BitMEX, which dealt with a CEO departure and staff cuts late last year.
How did Bryan Johnson make his money? The youth-chasing millionaire made a fortune selling his business to PayPal for $800 million
The tech entrepreneur whose net worth is around $400 million wasn't born into wealth. Here's how he made his millions. Perhaps a villa to house you and all of your loved ones? A collection of vintage cars? Maybe even a private jet complete with a personal pilot to take you anywhere in the world?
Nearing $14 billion: Meta’s 2022 metaverse losses piling up
Meta reports earnings on Wednesday and analysts expect Reality Labs losses to continue their sharp increase. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg hasn’t been shy when it comes to explaining how costly his march into the metaverse is going to be. “We expect Reality Labs expenses will increase meaningfully again in...
