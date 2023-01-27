ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WATE

Cockfighting derby raided in Union County

Union County Sheriff Billy Breeding and his deputies raided a cockfighting derby in the 100 block of Little Valley Road in Maynardville, after receiving a tip and drone footage from the group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness or “SHARK.”. Cockfighting derby raided in Union County. Union County Sheriff Billy...
UNION COUNTY, TN
WATE

Crews work overnight to put out cabin fires in Sevier County

Multiple fire crews worked overnight to put out fires at multiple cabins in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. Crews work overnight to put out cabin fires in Sevier …. Multiple fire crews worked overnight to put out fires at multiple cabins...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

5 dead in Union County house fire

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Union County house fire that claimed the lives of five people on Sunday. WATE Midday News. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Union County house fire that claimed the lives of five people on Sunday. WATE Midday News. Good Morning...
UNION COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Honda Civic, tractor trailer involved in crash on I-40 East, KPD says

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two drivers have minor injuries following crash on I-40 East late Monday night, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. A Honda Civic was reportedly rear-ended by a tractor trailer near the Strawberry Plains Pike exit. The crash closed two lanes while...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

TBI, UCSO investigate fatal fire

Investigators with the TBI and the Union County Sheriff’s Office are probing the cause of a Sunday afternoon house fire that resulted in “multiple fatalities.” The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Union County house fire in the Lutrell community that claimed the lives of five people on Sunday.
UNION COUNTY, TN
WATE

4 children, 1 adult dead after Union County house fire

The father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire over the weekend in Luttrell traveled to Tennessee to try to get some answers. 4 children, 1 adult dead after Union County house …. The father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire...
UNION COUNTY, TN
WATE

Parking lot shooting leaves one man injured in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was injured after a shooting at a West Knoxville apartment complex Monday night, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said officers responded to Parkwest Medical Center around 9 p.m. after a man drove himself to get treatment for his injuries.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

98 cited in cockrighting raid in Maynardville

Ninety-eight people were cited with crimes related to cockfighting following a raid in Union County on Saturday afternoon, according to a a release from the Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy. 98 cited in cockrighting raid in Maynardville. Ninety-eight people were cited with crimes related to...
MAYNARDVILLE, TN
WBIR

New park open in Roane County, 'Caney Creek Recreation Area'

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A new park is open in Roane County for anyone who wants to get out and explore the wilderness. The Caney Creek Recreation Area features a small network of trails that takes hikers into the trees, over a bridge off Hwy 70. The trails connect to a guardhouse and veer off toward power lines in the forest, stopping at Jackson Point near those power lines.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Maryville, Tennessee

Places to visit in Maryville, TN. There are a lot of things to do in Maryville, Tennessee. From a visit to the Cades Cove Museum to golfing at Lambert Acres, you will have a great time on your trip to this charming town. The Blount Country Historical Museum is a...
MARYVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Oneida man in critical condition after crashing into Dollar General

ONEIDA | An Oneida man is in critical condition after his vehicle plowed into the Dollar General store Monday afternoon. Robert Baird, 57, of Oneida, was rushed to Big South Fork Medical Center following the accident, which occurred shortly before 4pm Monday afternoon. According to a report, Baird’s GMC Envoy...
ONEIDA, TN
bbbtv12.com

Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, Clinton

Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, a 21-year Army Veteran passed away at the age of 76 peacefully Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his home in Clinton, Tn. Herman was born in the Glades area of Gatlinburg, Tn. Well known by many for his style of Chet Adkins guitar picking. Herman accomplished many goals in his lifetime. He worked in Nashville in the ’70s as a studio musician and record producer for Duel Records better known as “Scatch Ownby” at the time. Herman played behind many great musicians Large and Small throughout the years.
CLINTON, TN

