Man dead after car crashes into pillar on I-40 in Knoxville
A man is dead after a car crashed on I-40 East in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.
Missing Knoxville man located in Kingsport
A Silver Alert has been requested for a Knoxville Man who has been missing since around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
Nearly 100 citations issued in East Tennessee cockfighting raid
Following a tip by an animal welfare group, the Union County Sheriff's Office raided a cockfighting derby over the weekend and cited nearly 100 people.
WATE
Cockfighting derby raided in Union County
Union County Sheriff Billy Breeding and his deputies raided a cockfighting derby in the 100 block of Little Valley Road in Maynardville, after receiving a tip and drone footage from the group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness or “SHARK.”. Cockfighting derby raided in Union County. Union County Sheriff Billy...
WATE
Crews work overnight to put out cabin fires in Sevier County
Multiple fire crews worked overnight to put out fires at multiple cabins in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. Crews work overnight to put out cabin fires in Sevier …. Multiple fire crews worked overnight to put out fires at multiple cabins...
WATE
5 dead in Union County house fire
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Union County house fire that claimed the lives of five people on Sunday. WATE Midday News. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Union County house fire that claimed the lives of five people on Sunday. WATE Midday News. Good Morning...
wvlt.tv
Honda Civic, tractor trailer involved in crash on I-40 East, KPD says
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two drivers have minor injuries following crash on I-40 East late Monday night, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. A Honda Civic was reportedly rear-ended by a tractor trailer near the Strawberry Plains Pike exit. The crash closed two lanes while...
bbbtv12.com
TBI, UCSO investigate fatal fire
Investigators with the TBI and the Union County Sheriff’s Office are probing the cause of a Sunday afternoon house fire that resulted in “multiple fatalities.” The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Union County house fire in the Lutrell community that claimed the lives of five people on Sunday.
4 children identified in fatal Union County house fire
TBI officials say there were "multiple fatalities" in a residential fire in Union County Sunday afternoon.
KaTom sends letter to Gov. Lee asking state to build 'Exit 408' off I-40 in Sevier Co.
KODAK, Tenn. — KaTom, a restaurant supply company based in Kodak, asked Governor Bill Lee and the Commissioner of TDOT to build a new exit off I-40 because it's anticipating much more traffic from the planned Buc-ee's in Sevier County. The letter comes after a traffic study anticipated 15,000...
WATE
4 children, 1 adult dead after Union County house fire
The father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire over the weekend in Luttrell traveled to Tennessee to try to get some answers. 4 children, 1 adult dead after Union County house …. The father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire...
WATE
Parking lot shooting leaves one man injured in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was injured after a shooting at a West Knoxville apartment complex Monday night, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said officers responded to Parkwest Medical Center around 9 p.m. after a man drove himself to get treatment for his injuries.
WATE
Sevierville Police looking for suspect in theft at Great Smokies Flea Market
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an overnight theft at the Great Smokies Flea Market in Kodak. During the overnight hours of Jan. 17, a suspect stole about $2,000 worth of merchandise from various vendors...
Knoxville elderly woman with multiple health concerns found
Law enforcement is searching for a missing elderly woman who reportedly walked out of a facility.
WATE
98 cited in cockrighting raid in Maynardville
Ninety-eight people were cited with crimes related to cockfighting following a raid in Union County on Saturday afternoon, according to a a release from the Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy. 98 cited in cockrighting raid in Maynardville. Ninety-eight people were cited with crimes related to...
New park open in Roane County, 'Caney Creek Recreation Area'
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A new park is open in Roane County for anyone who wants to get out and explore the wilderness. The Caney Creek Recreation Area features a small network of trails that takes hikers into the trees, over a bridge off Hwy 70. The trails connect to a guardhouse and veer off toward power lines in the forest, stopping at Jackson Point near those power lines.
Knoxville HUD housing complex residents await major repairs
Residents at a low-income housing complex in Knoxville have raised some serious issues about their living conditions. They say there are problems with security, elevators don't work, and there is mold and water leaks inside apartments.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Maryville, Tennessee
Places to visit in Maryville, TN. There are a lot of things to do in Maryville, Tennessee. From a visit to the Cades Cove Museum to golfing at Lambert Acres, you will have a great time on your trip to this charming town. The Blount Country Historical Museum is a...
indherald.com
Oneida man in critical condition after crashing into Dollar General
ONEIDA | An Oneida man is in critical condition after his vehicle plowed into the Dollar General store Monday afternoon. Robert Baird, 57, of Oneida, was rushed to Big South Fork Medical Center following the accident, which occurred shortly before 4pm Monday afternoon. According to a report, Baird’s GMC Envoy...
bbbtv12.com
Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, Clinton
Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, a 21-year Army Veteran passed away at the age of 76 peacefully Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his home in Clinton, Tn. Herman was born in the Glades area of Gatlinburg, Tn. Well known by many for his style of Chet Adkins guitar picking. Herman accomplished many goals in his lifetime. He worked in Nashville in the ’70s as a studio musician and record producer for Duel Records better known as “Scatch Ownby” at the time. Herman played behind many great musicians Large and Small throughout the years.
