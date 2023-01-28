ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

disneyfoodblog.com

CHANGES Could Impact Your Drive to Disney World

If you ever drive to or around Disney World/Orlando, you may be familiar with the roads surrounding the property — but some CHANGES could be coming to the area in the future. We have seen some pretty big transportation updates related to Orlando lately — from new airlines arriving...
ORLANDO, FL
disneybymark.com

What’s Going On With Disney’s Major Move To Florida?

We are in the midst of an unprecedented period of change within the Disney company. Just in the past year alone, we witnessed a dramatic CEO shakeup, the closure of a popular Magic Kingdom attraction, and currently we are preparing for the beginning of the official 100th Anniversary celebrations for the Walt Disney Company.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Beloved Universal Studios Ride Reopens After Year-Long Shutdown

Following a year-long closure, one beloved attraction has seemingly made its return to Universal Studios in Orlando. While there are plenty of thrills to be hard at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, few rides compare to the intensity, and overall fun factor found on Revenge of the Mummy. Unfortunately, the...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

First look at Roboland Orlando: Interact with robots at new I-Drive attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. - The latest indoor attraction on International Drive is set to open soon. Roboland Orlando is a family-friendly robotics theme park of sorts and features a range of interactive exhibits. Visitors can watch robots in action, learn about the latest advancements in the field of robotics, and even participate in hands-on activities such as building their own robots.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Why June 1st Could Determine Disney World’s Future

There’s a massive question mark in Disney World’s future. No, it doesn’t have to do with the new lands teased for the parks, the transformations going on in places like EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, or even potential changes to the Park Pass system. No, an even bigger part of Disney World — critical to the way the Company has operated for the past 50 years in Florida — is at risk of seriously changing.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Orlando, Apopka Bed Bath and Beyond stores to close

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bed Bath and Beyond released a new list this week of 87 stores that will close, including two in Central Florida. The stores at 397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando’s Waterford Lakes area and 2239 East Semoran Blvd. in Apopka are on the list, along with stores in Hialeah, Brandon, Jacksonville, Boca Raton and other Florida cities.
ORLANDO, FL
Evan Crosby

8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a Month

Orlando, Fla. - In addition to being a popular destination for tourists, Orlando is also a popular place for retirees and others interested in moving to Central Florida. With a metro population of over 2.6 million residents (and growing), there is strong demand for housing, especially apartments.
Orlando, FL

