FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in FloridaEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Local restaurant RusTeak moves locationFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Urban Air Adventure Park & Cafe to Soon Open in Altamonte Springs
“Our Urban Air parks have exceeded our expectations, making it an easy decision to continue to expand within the company,” said co-owner Federico Carvallo.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach sees success in attracting more police officer recruits with higher pay
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) has cut its officer openings from 41 to just 17. They even started four new officers this week. "We are not nearly having the problems that we had before attracting great candidates," said Mayor Derrick Henry. DBPD's strategy of enticing...
disneyfoodblog.com
CHANGES Could Impact Your Drive to Disney World
If you ever drive to or around Disney World/Orlando, you may be familiar with the roads surrounding the property — but some CHANGES could be coming to the area in the future. We have seen some pretty big transportation updates related to Orlando lately — from new airlines arriving...
disneybymark.com
What’s Going On With Disney’s Major Move To Florida?
We are in the midst of an unprecedented period of change within the Disney company. Just in the past year alone, we witnessed a dramatic CEO shakeup, the closure of a popular Magic Kingdom attraction, and currently we are preparing for the beginning of the official 100th Anniversary celebrations for the Walt Disney Company.
Inside the Magic
Beloved Universal Studios Ride Reopens After Year-Long Shutdown
Following a year-long closure, one beloved attraction has seemingly made its return to Universal Studios in Orlando. While there are plenty of thrills to be hard at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, few rides compare to the intensity, and overall fun factor found on Revenge of the Mummy. Unfortunately, the...
fox35orlando.com
First look at Roboland Orlando: Interact with robots at new I-Drive attraction
ORLANDO, Fla. - The latest indoor attraction on International Drive is set to open soon. Roboland Orlando is a family-friendly robotics theme park of sorts and features a range of interactive exhibits. Visitors can watch robots in action, learn about the latest advancements in the field of robotics, and even participate in hands-on activities such as building their own robots.
Vacationing boy’s life saved after 9-hour brain surgery at Arnold Palmer hospital
A boy on vacation with his family in Orlando was rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children after a life-threatening incident.
fox35orlando.com
Frontier offering cheaper 'all-you-can-fly' unlimited summer flight pass
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're starting to make summer travel plans, this unlimited flight pass from Frontier Airlines could be just what you need. The airline has introduced its new Go Wild! Summer Pass, which is similar to the annual pass it released last year but at a cheaper price.
Orlando to consider plans for reconstructing 100-year-old church in Parramore
Orlando city officials will consider plans this week to reconstruct parts of a 100-year-old historically Black church.
fox35orlando.com
Popular Orlando club promoter Derek 'Antwaun Miles' Cummings killed in Casselberry shooting
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Cummings, a club promoter, is more popularly...
fox35orlando.com
Woman cleaning inmate holding cell gets stuck for 3 days in Florida courthouse
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 72-year-old woman was doing her job cleaning when she was accidentally locked in a holding cell at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando all weekend with no food and no medicine. Deputies said they found the woman early Monday morning after seeing her cleaning cart outside...
Fantasy-Themed Fine Dining to Debut in Sanford
“The part that we’re most excited about is the fact that there’s going to be an immersive environment, that makes you feel like you’ve stepped into another world," Mr. Walker adds. "We’re going to tap into our theme park experience to create that.”
disneyfoodblog.com
Why June 1st Could Determine Disney World’s Future
There’s a massive question mark in Disney World’s future. No, it doesn’t have to do with the new lands teased for the parks, the transformations going on in places like EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, or even potential changes to the Park Pass system. No, an even bigger part of Disney World — critical to the way the Company has operated for the past 50 years in Florida — is at risk of seriously changing.
Orlando Disney World workers mobilize fellow cast members to ‘stand together, vote no’ on Disney’s contract offer
‘A living wage is not a gift. One dollar is not enough. We make your magic.’
click orlando
Orlando, Apopka Bed Bath and Beyond stores to close
ORLANDO, Fla. – Bed Bath and Beyond released a new list this week of 87 stores that will close, including two in Central Florida. The stores at 397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando’s Waterford Lakes area and 2239 East Semoran Blvd. in Apopka are on the list, along with stores in Hialeah, Brandon, Jacksonville, Boca Raton and other Florida cities.
How much Winter Park’s biggest house may cost to build
An under-construction Winter Park mansion owned by Central Florida real estate veterans and Blue Origin astronauts Marc and Sharon Hagle will be one of the priciest in the city’s history.
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis announces plan to spend $479M on road work between Ocala and Wildwood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday pitched a $7 billion proposal to speed completion of 20 highway projects as a deadline nears for him to roll out a budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year. One of those projects would add auxiliary lanes on Interstate 75 in Ocala.
click orlando
Seminole home broken into after woman lured by person posing as YMCA worker, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An older woman’s home near Winter Park was burglarized after she let someone claiming to work for the YMCA enter her backyard, the sheriff’s office said. According to investigators, the burglary happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on Eastbrook Boulevard near Winter Park in...
8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a Month
Orlando, Fla. - In addition to being a popular destination for tourists, Orlando is also a popular place for retirees and others interested in moving to Central Florida. With a metro population of over 2.6 million residents (and growing), there is strong demand for housing, especially apartments.
WESH
Police: Man parachuting injured after 'hard landing' in Volusia County
Fla. — The DeLand Police Department said a man was injured while parachuting Monday morning. Just before noon, police went to the 1600 block of Flightline Boulevard after receiving a call about a man with a parachute who made a "hard landing". The 24-year-old man was taken to...
