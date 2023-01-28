Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Surrenders on Murder Charge After Girlfriend Found Dead
Grand Prairie Police say a man is in custody on a murder charge after his girlfriend was found deceased in her home on Saturday. Eric Riddley, 25, surrendered to police at the Grand Prairie Public Safety Building on Monday night, two days after his girlfriend reportedly died. Investigators said in...
irvingweekly.com
Grand Prairie Man Arrested in Family Violence Homicide
On Saturday, January 28th at around 1:30 a.m., the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a medical emergency in the 30th block of E. Mountain Creek Court. When officers arrived, they located an adult female inside the residence where she was pronounced deceased. The female was identified as Yolanda Kelly,...
wbap.com
Police Trying To Identify Possible Monkey Thief
The Dallas Police have a released a photograph of a visitor to the Dallas Zoo who they think may have information about the two Tamarin Monkeys that disappeared from their habitat. Investigators believe the monkeys were stolen, and the man in the photograph may know something about it. He’s a tall, thin black man, apparently young, dressed in a blue hoodie and black pants. Anyone who can identify him is asked to call 214-671-4509.
fox4news.com
Drunken driver who ran red light, killing Euless PD officer sentenced to prison
LAKE WORTH, Texas - A drunken driver has been sentenced to prison after he crashed into an Euless police officer's car, killing him and critically injuring his wife and two children. 26-year-old Dylan Molina was sentenced on Monday for the Lake Worth crash that killed off-duty police detective Alex Cervantes.
Traffic stop leads to fugitive's arrest, drug bust
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Robert Galloway, 36, after they say he fled during a traffic stop.It happened Jan. 25 in the area of Sydney Street and Crenshaw Avenue in Fort Worth. The deputy who pulled over Galloway called Fort Worth police officers for help after Galloway allegedly ran off. FWPD Air 1 was launched and officers established a perimeter. The search lasted about 45 minutes before Galloway was captured in the 3700 block of Fitzhugh Avenue. Police said they found about 99 grams of pills containing fentanyl, more than 17 grams of crack cocaine, more than 47 grams of black tar heroin and a loaded firearm, according to a news release.Galloway faces an evading arrest charge in addition to several drug charges, according to a release.
Man faces assault charge after tackling Dallas officer, police say
DALLAS — A 32-year-old man faces a charge of assaulting a police officer after he was accused of tackling the officer during an arrest Friday night, police said. The officer's gun went off during the scuffle, but no one was injured. The suspect, Roderick Green, was also accused of...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 5800 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas Police have identified the victim who died as 24-year-old Shermonda Lewis. The investigation is ongoing. On January 30, 2023, at about 11:11 AM, Dallas Police were called to the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road for a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found four people shot, including a 5-year-old child. One man died at the scene. Two men and the child were transported to local hospitals. They were listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 017663-2023.
dallasexpress.com
Woman Shot Dead at East Dallas Park
A woman was found shot inside of a vehicle by an officer walking in Old East Dallas. The officer reported seeing an SUV full of bullets in the parking lot of Samuell Grand Park while walking his K9 partner Thursday around midnight. The SUV was parked near the...
fox4news.com
Man caused officer's gun to discharge after tackling officer, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man accused of crashing into a restaurant Friday night, before leaving the scene and later being involved in another incident, in which police said he tackled an officer, causing her gun to discharge. We don’t why the driver of the sedan reportedly ran from...
KWTX
North Texas man who allegedly kidnapped ex at gunpoint arrested at Waco hotel
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An Arlington man who authorities say kidnapped his former girlfriend and threatened to kill them both was arrested Sunday at a Waco hotel. Marvin Alvarado-Padilla, 47, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $200,000 bond after his arrest Sunday on an aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon charge.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 7900 Mask Drive
On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at approximately 12:26 pm, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 7900 block of Mask Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the male victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas fire Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 017117-2023.
Police: Man shot, killed near Hurst elementary school
HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near a Hurst elementary school Sunday night.Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Jan. 29, police were sent to a shooting incident in the area of 500 E. Pecan St. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to HEB Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not yet been released.At this time, police say no suspect(s) have been identified and that this investigation remains ongoing.
One dead, three injured including 6-year-old child in lunchtime shooting just two blocks from Dallas elementary school
GUNFIRE erupted blocks away from an elementary school on Monday, leaving at least one dead and three others injured, cops said. The shooting unfolded just after 11am local time at an apartment complex on Boonie View Road in Dallas, Texas, steps away from J.N. Ervin Elementary School. Upon arrival, authorities...
Police seek info re: this man and monkeys missing from Dallas Zoo
More trouble at the Dallas Zoo: Two tamarin monkeys were reported missing on January 30, and the Dallas Police Department is now looking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who is possibly connected. The two missing animals were Emperor tamarin monkeys. The Dallas Zoo told BuzzFeed News that they'd conducted a search near the monkeys' habitat and across Zoo grounds, and did not locate them, and believed the tamarins were taken. In an ensuing investigation, the Dallas Police Department suggested that the monkeys had been intentionally taken from their enclosure. Now the police are looking to speak with the man in...
fox4news.com
Dallas shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 including young child injured
DALLAS - A 5-year-old child was among the victims of a quadruple shooting in Dallas Monday morning. Dallas police said it happened around 11 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road. Responding officers found four people in an apartment who had been shot. One...
dallasexpress.com
Local Daycare Sued for Mistreatment
A local mother is seeking $1 million in damages from an Irving daycare due to the alleged negligence and mistreatment of her toddler. Nataly Radwan filed a lawsuit in Dallas County on Friday accusing the Little Dumplings Daycare of disciplining her son inappropriately, according to a news release from The Button Law Firm.
dallasexpress.com
Drug Stash Uncovered in DFW Traffic Stop
Police officers discovered a large collection of narcotics during what was meant to be a routine traffic stop. A deputy on patrol had pulled over a white Toyota Tacoma towing a U-Haul trailer, according to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin in a Facebook post on January 21. The vehicle was...
Two Mesquite Residents Jailed for AK Shoot-Out
January 28, 2023 – Around 8pm a report of two vehicles traveling at high speed, and shots fired was received by Law Enforcement. The vehicles were reported to be a pickup truck and a Dodge Charger or Challenger. Officers responded and located the Dodge. The traffic stop occured on...
fox4news.com
Woman injured in Dallas drive-by shooting
DALLAS - Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in west Dallas. It happened overnight at a home on Navaro Street, which is in a neighborhood north of Interstate 30 near Hampton Road. Police said several shooters opened fire on the home. Officers found the...
dallasexpress.com
MS-13 Gang Member Sentenced in Dallas
U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton announced Wednesday, January 25, that an MS-13 gang member has been sentenced to federal prison, according to a news release. 30-year-old Williams Josue Fuentes-Argueta, an El Salvadorian in the U.S. illegally, was sentenced today to more than five years in...
