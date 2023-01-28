Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyre Nichols: Illinois Fraternal Order Of Police Says, "Don't Lump Good Cops In With Bad Cops."South Suburban NewsMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' Life Will Be Honored At His Funeral In MemphisAbdul GhaniMemphis, TN
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
fox5ny.com
Fifth police officer charged in Tyre Nichols death out on bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The fifth former police officer charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols death is out on bond. Demetrius Haley, 30, posted bond after he was still in jail on Jan. 27, FOX News reported last week. The other four officers — Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr.,...
OKCPD responds to fatal Memphis traffic stop video of Tyre Nichols
Oklahoma City Police department is responding to the video of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols.
One critical after Berclair shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting Friday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Macon Road and Berclair Road. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
After release of Tyre Nichols video, Detroit protesters 'frustrated'
Despite the weather, more than a dozen people came out to The Spirit of Detroit Friday night at the same time of the video release of Tyre Nichols’ arrest in Memphis, Tennessee.
Tyre Nichols’ Death: How Black Officers Alone Can’t Stop Brutal Policing
This is The Marshall Project’s Closing Argument newsletter, a weekly deep dive into a key criminal justice issue. This is a unique edition, but Closing Argument makes complex issues digestible without sacrificing detail, context or nuance. Want it delivered to your inbox? Subscribe to future newsletters here. Tyre Nichols...
wach.com
Columbia Police Chief gives statement ahead of Tyre Nichols incident video release
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook has released a statement on the Tyre Nichols incident calling the actions of the five Memphis police officers "reckless" - as body camera footage is expected to be released Friday. In Chief Holbrook's statement on Friday, he reprimanded the actions...
Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’
Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
Arkansas law enforcement react to Tyre Nichols video
With the release of video of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died just three days later from his injuries after being beaten by five Memphis police officers, the reaction in central Arkansas has been swift.
wpde.com
SC Officials react to new video of Tyre Nichols' arrest
WPDE — Footage of Tyre Nichols' beating following a traffic stop in Memphis, TN. was released by authorities Friday night. South Carolina law enforcement officials and local leaders are reacting to the incident, which has led to 5 police officers to be charged with murder in Nichols' death. Florence...
Recap: Americans protested after Memphis released footage showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
The Memphis Police Department released disturbing footage on Friday showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols, and people protested across the US.
‘Saddened and horrified’: Local law enforcement officials speak about Tyre Nichols’ death
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement officials across the Charleston area are speaking out Friday night following the release of videos showing the violent traffic stop of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The body camera footage shows the arrest of the Memphis man who died three days after he was beaten by police on Jan. 7. Five officers […]
WXII 12
North Carolina ACLU reacts to release of Tyre Nichols' fatal beating video
RALEIGH, N.C. — The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina released a statement following the release of the brutal video that showed the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Friday night, the city of Memphis released the video that showed the fatal beating of Nichols by five Memphis...
Tyre Nichols video shows a complete 'breakdown' in police protocols, legal experts say: 'No reason 5 officers need to reduce themselves to closed-fist punching'
Lawyers said police used force on Tyre Nichols even though he was complying, and that he may have ran "because he felt the need to save his life."
Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change. Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.
California leaders respond to body camera footage of Tyre Nichols
(KTXL) — California leaders are responding after having seen body camera footage of Tyre Nichols’s deadly encounter with Memphis Police. Nichols was a Sacramento native, and his death has led to the charging of five now-fired Memphis officers. “Jennifer and I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. Tyre Nichols […]
New Photograph Shows Serious Injuries On Memphis Man Who Died In Police Custody
Tyre Nichols, 29, died days after he was arrested and beaten by officers in Tennessee, his family says.
