Tallahassee, FL

WATCH: Hykeem Williams' first interview since enrolling at FSU

TALLAHASSEE -- Former five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams conducted his first interview on Wednesday since signing with Florida State. The former coveted recruit discussed why he picked the Seminoles, his goal for his freshman season, playing with Jordan Travis, and more. Williams' interview can be viewed below:. A transcript with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
