numberfire.com
NHL Betting Guide: Tuesday 1/31/23
Under 6.0 (-110) - 1 Star. We'll need to lock in goaltending news on this guy before an official bet, but all appears to be trending in the right direction. Frederik Andersen was injured last Thursday, but he's still the expected starter for tonight's game against the Kings. They'll need him in one of these two next contests given Carolina -- unfathomably with two dozen teams inactive -- finishes a back-to-back versus Buffalo tomorrow.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: NBA Betting for Tuesday 1/31/23 and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Tuesday night in the NBA features a matchup with key playoff implications between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers. Where can we find betting value in that game and the rest of Tuesday's slate? numberFire's Brandon Gdula joins Jim Sannes to preview that game and discuss other bets he likes at FanDuel Sportsbook (5:16). Later, Gdula previews the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and discusses which golfers are undervalued in the market (19:36).
2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am predictions: Long shot golf picks to win this weekend
One of the great things about golf betting is that no two tournaments are the same. Every week, the strategy changes depending on the course, the conditions, and the field. The field for last week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines was superb. John Rahm, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa were the headliners. Still, the next group of players was a who’s who of up-and-coming elite talents like Sungjae Im, Will Zalatoris, and eventual winner Max Homa. Things look very different this week at Pebble Beach. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, and...
Super Bowl 2023 opening odds and lines: Chiefs-Eagles favorite
Sportsbooks are already putting out the Super Bowl 2023 odds for the Eagles vs. Chiefs. Bet MGM placed the Eagles, who beat the 49ers on Sunday, as the 2.5-point favorites shortly after the Chiefs secured their spot in Super Bowl 2023 against the Bengals on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz. The sportsbook placed the Over/Under at 49.5 for the game. Philadelphia has a -130 starting moneyline with Bet MGM, while Kansas City is set at +110 odds to win outright. Each team began -110 against the spread, and both the over and under opened at -110. The Eagles are a half-point favorite at Bet MGM for just the first half, for which the Over/Under is 24. The Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. Philadelphia will make its Super Bowl return after a five-year hiatus. The Chiefs will be making their third Super Bowl appearance in the past four years after avenging last year’s AFC Championship loss against the Bengals.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Two days after winning at Torrey Pines, Max Homa plays in a low-stakes Monday skins game
Max Homa is one of the most likable people in golf, and his rise from social media-savvy pro on the fringes to six-time PGA Tour winner has only endeared him more to millions of fans. Homa, though, hasn't let all the success go to his head. He's still a guy...
