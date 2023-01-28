The Impact of Dan Enos as Offensive Coordinator Will Be More About Who Rather than What

One particular player stands to benefit greatly and that's a huge plus for the Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – When it comes to the Kendal Briles vs. Dan Enos offensive coordinator discussion, there's a lot of talk about what is the benefit at Arkansas vs. who will benefit at Arkansas in making that determination.

Turns out the who may be the most important factor.

There's no arguing against the idea that Briles did a great job of molding KJ Jefferson into a man who may be the top returning quarterback in the SEC next season. But, while Jefferson was clearly excited to run it back with Briles at first, he may have soon found out that what is comfortable isn't always best.

While Jefferson probably would have had another great year, it's unlikely that he would have seen a rise in his draft stock. His ceiling under Briles had pretty much maxed out.

There are little things that Jefferson will be asked to do under Enos that will stretch him, thus making him more valuable as an NFL prospect. There are also aspects of Jefferson's game which Enos will highlight that will solidify extra available tools in the minds of scouts.

There are two areas where Jefferson will most likely progress under Enos.

1. He will be pushed more on learning progressions and reading defenses.

2. He will find himself running the bootleg a lot more.

If there's a gap in Jefferson's game that needs improvement if he hopes to vault up NFL draft boards, it's his ability to read defenses.

Throughout the past season, there were times Jefferson appeared to be forcing himself to go through his progressions, which is a good sign. It was a skill he obviously wanted to show and to a point, he was able to do that.

However, working through progressions is only half of the equation. There has to also be a strong ability to read defenses and recognize where in the progression a player is likely to be more open than other receivers who may also come open.

The difference is simple. Going through progressions typically follows a sequential order to look at receivers because the routes should be timed out for each potential target to pass through a window in a throwing lane at different times.

Theoretically, the quarterback looks in prescribed places to see if a guy is coming open before moving on to the next opportunity. Once a quarterback sees a guy come open, he's to pull the trigger.

Reading a defense is a bit different. It's more like chess.

A great quarterback can look at how the defense is lined up and visualize how the entire play will unfold.

During the first window, the players will be here, forcing defenders to be here. During the next window, these players will be here, forcing this guy to decide to be here.

If this defensive back makes this decision when we hit the third window, then, even though my receiver will be open enough to throw it, the receiver on the next progression is going to be wide open.

This is part of why the passing game is typically more effective out of the shotgun. It gives the quarterback an extra second or two to process what will and has happened, which is an eternity considering how quickly the best quarterbacks think.

Jefferson is good at going through progressions and when a guy is going to come open in a window, he sees him. Where Jefferson has room for improvement is recognizing that, yes, the guy in the second progression is open, but if the ball isn't thrown there, he's going to draw help when he reaches a certain level, leaving the fourth progression in a one-on-one match-up and he's taller and faster than his defender.

It's the difference between being really good versus great, and why fans watching on television saw guys come open that Jefferson didn't.

They're looking at the entire field and recognizing when someone wanders into open space, while Jefferson is looking at the number he is supposed to be focusing on at that point in the play.

That's an area where Enos can really help improve Jefferson's draftability, because, while the Briles offense relied heavily on what a quarterback can do, which was a great fit for Jefferson as he developed, the Enos offense adds in what he can know and takes advantage of that more often.

In addition to pushing Jefferson to grow his ability to read defenses, Enos will add a terrifying aspect to his game. With Briles, defenses came to fear Jefferson for his ability to keep linebackers in place on pass plays because at any moment he could take off running up the middle.

That's not a skill or option that is going to go by the wayside. However, there will now be an additional chance to take advantage of the strong stable of running backs currently at Arkansas.

With so much focus on Alex Collins and Raleigh Williams III in the running game during his first stint at Arkansas, Enos utilized a lot of play action and bootleg in the passing game. The latter was used quite often.

Going back and watching Brandon and Austin Allen roll out into open space on the bootleg will probably make Razorback fans faint with excitement when picturing Jefferson standing in those shoes watching defenders decide how to handle the situation.

The Allen brothers picked teams apart on the bootleg, and while they were reasonably athletic, they weren't Jefferson.

Now picture the scene that just played out in your head not only with Jefferson, but with a much stronger offensive line and an actual tight end playing tight end who is coached by an actual tight ends coach.

As great as Dowell Loggains is, he is a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator who was forced to coach tight ends out of necessity. As great as Trey Knox could be, he was a wide receiver forced to play undersized tight end out of necessity.

Arkansas now not only has an actual tight ends coach, he's one of the most successful tight ends coaches in the nation. The Razorbacks will not only have actual tight ends, they're two of the best tight end recruits in the entire 2023 class.

Factor in that strength and conditioning should no longer be a concern on the offensive line and you're looking at Jefferson adding a deadly weapon to his game with ideal conditions surrounding it.

That makes Jefferson twice the problem in the running game for defenses.

Jefferson will also be asked to run when it's available more as opposed to simply slamming his body into a wall in hopes of moving it at times. His body should be much more protected from unnecessary damage throughout the year by virtue of a slightly different philosophy in play calling.

The conclusion is simple. Briles was the much better option specifically for Jefferson in his early years because, as a raw quarterback, he could rely more on his natural abilities while adjusting to playing in the SEC.

However, going forward as an NFL prospect, Enos is the better option for Jefferson. He will protect Jefferson's body better while highlighting new strengths that were there all along and adding additional skills necessary to be successful at the next level.

Will that translate to more wins? It should, but not necessarily.

But what it will do is make Jefferson a lot more money when he turns pro while establishing a strong foundation with the quarterbacks who are to follow.

And that's what's best for business.

HOGS FEED:

MIGHT A BAYLOR TWEET PROVIDE A BIT OF EXTRA MOTIVATION FOR ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS?

SAM PITTMAN TURNS IN PERFORMANCE AT ALABAMA COACHES CLINIC THAT WILL HELP HOGS' FUTURE

HOW "40 MINUTES OF HELL" CAME TO BE UNDER RICHARDSON AT ARKANSAS

DAVIS RECEIVES ONE OF THE HIGHEST ACCOLADES A HOG CAN RECEIVE AND HE PROBABLY DOESN'T EVEN KNOW IT

WHAT WILL SPRING PRACTICE REVEAL ABOUT HOW HOGS WILL LOOK IN THE FALL

RELIVE THE DAN ENOS ERA AT ARKANSAS TO GAIN INSIGHT ON WHERE THE RAZORBACK OFFENSE IS HEADED

RAZORBACKS' ANTHONY BLACK RESPONDS PERFECTLY TO LSU SLAP

HOGS' COACH SAM PITTMAN HAS BECOME A TRUE HEAD COACH WITH MODERN ERA WISDOM

RAZORBACKS TAKE NEXT STEP IN EVOLUTION DURING WIN OVER LSU

RAZORBACKS FINALLY ABSORBING DEFENSIVE LESSON MUSSELMAN HAS BEEN TEACHING

HOGS TEAM WAS ONCE SO GREAT THE COACH SCHEDULED A 3-GAME SERIES WITH THAT GENERATION'S VERSION OF THE 90S BULLS WITH JORDAN, PIPPEN

IF NICK SMITH COMES BACK, HE MAY NOT BE A KNIGHT IN SHINING ARMOR FOR RAZORBACKS

WHICH TEAM THAT STARTED LEAGUE PLAY 11-1 ENDS WITH NCAA BERTH

• Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.