The Associated Press

Disabled in Africa empathize with Pope Francis

 2 days ago
When Pope Francis arrives in Congo and South Sudan next week, thousands of people will take special note of a gesture more grounded than the sign of the cross. Watching from their wheelchairs, they will relate to the way he uses his. (Jan. 28) (AP video: Justin Kabumba)

