WXII 12

'We wouldn't have done anything different': One year since the Winston Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tuesday marks a year since the Winston Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire, which burned for days and forced thousands of people from their homes. The area where the Winston Weaver Fertilizer Plant stood is now just an empty plot of land, but a year ago the area was on fire with flames and smoke billowing into the air. The fire was reported on Jan. 31 and wasn’t fully put out until days later, with multiple agencies working to contain it as best they could.
WNCT

A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907.  Over the years, […]
WFMY NEWS2

Welcome home, Lily! Ed Matthews rescues new fur baby

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anyone who knows WFMY News 2 meteorologist Ed Matthews, knows he has a tender heart for animals. Ed is a champion for homeless pets in our community, encouraging folks to adopt, not shop, for their four-legged companions. That's exactly what he did on Monday. Ed welcomed...
WFMY NEWS2

A Greensboro-based coffee shop is expanding to High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Roughly 80 percent of adults with disabilities are not employed. A coffee shop here in Greensboro is trying to change that, one shop at a time. A Special Blend is a non-profit business that hires people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their mission is to improve the quality of their lives and to broaden the public’s perception of people with disabilities.
tourcounsel.com

Alamance Crossing | Shopping mall in Burlington, North Carolina

Alamance Crossing is a lifestyle center (outdoor shopping mall) in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Opened in 2007, it is the second shopping mall in the city, as well as the larger. Alamance Crossing comprises more than seventy tenants, including eight major anchor stores: Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Dick's Sporting Goods and BJ's Wholesale Club.
FOX8 News

Has there ever been a winter in Greensboro with no snow?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – “Snow! It won’t be long before we’ll all be there with snow! Snow! …. I want to wash my hands, my face and hair with snow!” Channel your inner Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney and sing, because you also may be dreaming of a winter wonderland, emphasis on dreaming. OK, we […]
burlingtonbeacon.com

Lofty Goal: Offering Housing In Downtown Burlington

Above: Nate Pace, manager of both the Blaul and Churchill Lofts, talks about commercial space in the Churchill Lofts building at 116 N. Fifth St. in downtown Burlington. The downtown Burlington apartment complex is open for business. Photo/John Lovretta. The Churchill Loft’s 48-unit apartment complex at 100 N. Fourth St....
WXII 12

Sunday shower chances arriving by morning & a rainy pattern developing for next week

Sunday is a Weather Impact Day for the Sparta, Galax, Boone, Mount, Airy, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville for rain chances at 50% that begin in the morning. Light scattered showers are also possible in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Lexington, and Burlington continuing north into the Northern Piedmont through the afternoon. Rainfall totals are forecast to be light and under 1/4" totals through Sunday afternoon. Additional rainfall is possible into early Monday morning for parts of the Triad and Southern Piedmont with showers lingering through the morning commute.
WBBJ

School & Business Closings: Wednesday, Feb. 1

The following schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 1 due to inclement weather:. Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings. Stay up-to-date on weather conditions in our area with the WBBJ Weather App, now available on iTunes or Google Play.
FOX8 News

Juvenile dies at King rodeo event: Stokes County EMS

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died during a rodeo event in King on Saturday, according to Stokes County EMS. At around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, EMS got a call about a cardiac arrest at a Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC bull riding event on 446 South Main Street. Two EMTs, who were contracted by […]
