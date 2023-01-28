WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tuesday marks a year since the Winston Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire, which burned for days and forced thousands of people from their homes. The area where the Winston Weaver Fertilizer Plant stood is now just an empty plot of land, but a year ago the area was on fire with flames and smoke billowing into the air. The fire was reported on Jan. 31 and wasn’t fully put out until days later, with multiple agencies working to contain it as best they could.

