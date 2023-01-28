Read full article on original website
Know the signs of heart disease to keep yours healthy: 2 Your Well-Being
GREENSBORO, N.C. — February is American Heart Month. It may be a few days away, but it's never too early to talk about heart disease. Heart disease is the number one killer of women, with someone dying every other minute. Often times women will have different symptoms compared to...
Greensboro officials work to find housing for those facing homelessness
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a growing need for housing as the temperatures drop. Right now, the Regency Inn and Suites and the Doorway Project are the two main places for the homeless to find temporary housing in Guilford County, but both are full. Members of the Guilford County Task Force recently met […]
'We wouldn't have done anything different': One year since the Winston Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tuesday marks a year since the Winston Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire, which burned for days and forced thousands of people from their homes. The area where the Winston Weaver Fertilizer Plant stood is now just an empty plot of land, but a year ago the area was on fire with flames and smoke billowing into the air. The fire was reported on Jan. 31 and wasn’t fully put out until days later, with multiple agencies working to contain it as best they could.
A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907. Over the years, […]
Tom’s Place in High Point to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Tom’s Place in High Point will be hosting America’s Best Restaurants next month, according to an ABR news release. ABR is a national media and marketing company focusing on local independently-owned restaurants. ABR will bring its roadshow to Tom’s Place on Feb. 14 and will film from 9 a.m. to […]
Welcome home, Lily! Ed Matthews rescues new fur baby
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anyone who knows WFMY News 2 meteorologist Ed Matthews, knows he has a tender heart for animals. Ed is a champion for homeless pets in our community, encouraging folks to adopt, not shop, for their four-legged companions. That's exactly what he did on Monday. Ed welcomed...
A Greensboro-based coffee shop is expanding to High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Roughly 80 percent of adults with disabilities are not employed. A coffee shop here in Greensboro is trying to change that, one shop at a time. A Special Blend is a non-profit business that hires people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their mission is to improve the quality of their lives and to broaden the public’s perception of people with disabilities.
$14 water bill almost cost a Greensboro man his home...and it wasn't even his bill!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you move into a new home, the people who used to live there may have left some things behind. Maybe some old furniture or leftover paint. Well, a Greensboro man inherited a water bill that snowballed into a major problem. After weeks of back and...
Alamance Crossing | Shopping mall in Burlington, North Carolina
Alamance Crossing is a lifestyle center (outdoor shopping mall) in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Opened in 2007, it is the second shopping mall in the city, as well as the larger. Alamance Crossing comprises more than seventy tenants, including eight major anchor stores: Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Dick's Sporting Goods and BJ's Wholesale Club.
Has there ever been a winter in Greensboro with no snow?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – “Snow! It won’t be long before we’ll all be there with snow! Snow! …. I want to wash my hands, my face and hair with snow!” Channel your inner Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney and sing, because you also may be dreaming of a winter wonderland, emphasis on dreaming. OK, we […]
Lofty Goal: Offering Housing In Downtown Burlington
Above: Nate Pace, manager of both the Blaul and Churchill Lofts, talks about commercial space in the Churchill Lofts building at 116 N. Fifth St. in downtown Burlington. The downtown Burlington apartment complex is open for business. Photo/John Lovretta. The Churchill Loft’s 48-unit apartment complex at 100 N. Fourth St....
Bull riding death: What happened at Rafter K Rodeo?
A child died Saturday after a competition at Rafter K. Rodeo in King, NC. It’s raised many questions about the dangers of the sport.
Delayed traffic light installation on Highway 109 raises safety concerns in Davidson Co.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Another road that's seen recent problems is Highway 109 in Davidson County. It has viewers like Loretta wondering why some safety measures in place aren't in practice yet. She specifically mentions traffic lights put up at the intersection of Clarksburg Church Road that are not...
Sunday shower chances arriving by morning & a rainy pattern developing for next week
Sunday is a Weather Impact Day for the Sparta, Galax, Boone, Mount, Airy, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville for rain chances at 50% that begin in the morning. Light scattered showers are also possible in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Lexington, and Burlington continuing north into the Northern Piedmont through the afternoon. Rainfall totals are forecast to be light and under 1/4" totals through Sunday afternoon. Additional rainfall is possible into early Monday morning for parts of the Triad and Southern Piedmont with showers lingering through the morning commute.
Driver dies marking 5th death, including 2 children, after crash on NC 109 near Clarksbury Church Road
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers responded to a fatal crash on N.C. 109 on Monday. FOX8 is told the crash happened around 6 p.m. near Clarksbury Church Road. A 1996 Ford passenger vehicle was going east on Clarksbury Church Road, and a Chevrolet pickup truck was going south on N.C. 109. The Ford tried to […]
Multiple stores, movie theater to fill vacant spaces along Battleground Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Over the years, we've seen things come and go along northern Battleground Avenue. Shoppers that once filled stores at the Brassfield Shopping Center vanished. Along with the businesses that once filled the space like PharMor Drugs, Michaels, and SteinMart. However, with every lose comes growth. Biscuitville,...
School & Business Closings: Wednesday, Feb. 1
The following schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 1 due to inclement weather:. Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings. Stay up-to-date on weather conditions in our area with the WBBJ Weather App, now available on iTunes or Google Play.
'He was a father' | Vigil held for one of four people killed over the weekend in Triad shootings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community is mourning the loss of a Greensboro man. Candles lit the faces of those young and old grieving the loss of Kalup Maynard. "I know he'd want everybody to be strong," said Tenia Spencer-Maynard Kalup's sister. Long live KK glowed in the grassy area...
Juvenile dies at King rodeo event: Stokes County EMS
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died during a rodeo event in King on Saturday, according to Stokes County EMS. At around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, EMS got a call about a cardiac arrest at a Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC bull riding event on 446 South Main Street. Two EMTs, who were contracted by […]
Long-empty Sagebrush restaurant site in Graham has been bought, will be renovated
A long-time eyesore in Graham will be getting a makeover, thanks to a local developer. David Morton, who owns Holly Hill Mall and several strip shopping centers in Burlington and Graham, has bought the former Sagebrush restaurant site off South Main Street in Graham, just past I-85/40. The restaurant closed...
