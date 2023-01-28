Read full article on original website
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
NYC Mayor Says City Has 'No More Room' as Over 37,000 Migrants are Housed in Just 14 Hotels, Refuse Moving to SheltersEden ReportsNew York City, NY
25-Year-Old Morristown Woman Missing For Nearly A Month: Prosecutor
A 25-year-old Morristown woman with New York ties has been missing for nearly a month, authorities say. Imani Glover was last seen by a family member with another woman near 239 West 15th Street in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a Tuesday release.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange, Payne recognize 100-year-old hardware business
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Schneider Hardware celebrates its 100th anniversary as a West Orange business this year. It is currently operated by third-generation owners Roger and Gerald Schneider. The business was started by their grandfather Isadore Schneider in 1923, then passed to his son Lee Schneider, who passed it to his sons, the current owners. The Schneiders, pictured here with Mayor Susan McCartney and the West Orange Township Council, were honored at the Jan. 24 council meeting and awarded proclamations presented by McCartney and Shana Melius of U.S. Rep. Donald M. Payne Jr.’s office.
essexnewsdaily.com
Year of the Rabbit is celebrated at West Orange High School Lunar Gala
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Year of the Rabbit was celebrated by the West Orange community on Jan. 20 in an evening of entertainment by middle and high school students. The event, which also served as a fundraiser for the World Languages Scholarship Fund, was sponsored by West Orange High School, the Chinese Club and the Chinese Honor Society in collaboration with United Asian Voices of West Orange, and featured a meal provided by Lotus Oriental Cuisine and Maschio’s Food Services, a raffle, a bake-off, and greetings from Shihong Zhang of the Chinese Teachers Association. The program began with the traditional dragon dance, performed by Edison Middle School students. Musical performances by the WOHS Chinese Club, Roosevelt Middle School and a Beijing opera mask song by students followed, and Liberty Middle School then took a turn demonstrating the dragon dance.
essexnewsdaily.com
Elizabeth Rose (Bette) Maher
Elizabeth Rose (Bette) Maher, (nee Mahn) 61, passed away on Friday, January 27,2023 at her home in Wayne, N.J. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. Visitation is on Monday from 4-7 p.m.
West Orange Statement on Synagogue Attack in Bloomfield
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- At approximately 3 a.m. on January 29, 2022, an unknown individual wearing a ski mask ignited and threw a hand-thrown incendiary weapon known as a “Molotov cocktail” at the front door of the Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. Thankfully, the device did not work as intended and the damage was limited. Police are on-scene and working with all local law enforcement partners from Essex County, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, and security partners from other Jewish Communal Security Programs in New Jersey and New York as well as the Secure Community Network. In the strongest terms possible...
morristowngreen.com
A 3rd grader whose voice could fill the Grand Canyon: Zaira Soriano, competing in Morristown Onstage, March 1
What do you do with a bored 6-year-old who’s stuck home during a pandemic? If you’re Agnes Soriano you ask her what she wants to do. And if you’re Zaira Eloise Soriano the answer is, “I want to take singing lessons.”. Two years later, Zaira, at...
tapinto.net
Livingston Police Increase Security Following Attempted Firebombing at Bloomfield Temple
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield officers who responded to Temple Ner Tamid on Broad Street at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday following a report of property damage quickly determined that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the temple’s front door. According to police, video surveillance revealed one male suspect...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS indoor track teams shine at county meet
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls indoor track-and-field team finished in fifth place overall at the Essex County Indoor Track & Field Individual Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 29. Here are the Bengals highlights. Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher took second...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange senior Marley Stewart is a top scorer for winning Montclair Kimberley Academy boys hoops squad
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Marley Stewart of West Orange, a senior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, has been the leading scorer and a top all-around player for the Cougars, who entered recent action with an 11-4 record, including a 7-1 mark in the Super Essex Conference–Freedom Division. Stewart has...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep hockey team tops St. Peter’s Prep
WEST ORANGE, NJ — In its only game of the week, the Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team defeated St. Peter’s Prep of Jersey City 7-1 on Monday, Jan. 23. Sophomore Matt Smith scored a powerplay goal on a rebound with 8:37 left in the first period on assists by juniors Dhruv Thakare and Colin Aker.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team tops West Orange in the ECT first round
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The fifth-seeded East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team defeated No. 21 seed West Orange High School 39-32 in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28, at home. Junior guard Kaiyri Barkley had 12 points with eight rebounds and...
Paramus Harmon Face Values' Store Closing, 1 of 6 in Bergen County
PARAMUS, NJ — The Harmon Face Values is closing, one of six locations closing throughout Bergen County. On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead a notice on the website advised that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing the health and beauty aid stores. The Hackensack store is one of six in Bergen County, including Carlstadt, Closter, Edgewater, Paramus, and Westwood. In a statement, the company confirmed that...
Newark Hospital Among the Top 5 in NJ for Pulmonary Care
A Newark hospital is ranked among the top five in the state for pulmonary care, according to a new analysis by Healthgrades, a hospital ratings agency. Saint Michael’s Medical Center ranks was listed number five in the state by Healthgrades for the treatment of respiratory diseases, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, bronchitis, emphysema, and other complex lung diseases. “Being recognized as one of the Top 5 in New Jersey for pulmonary care is a tremendous achievement that speaks to Saint Michael’s ongoing commitment to high-quality care,” said Healthgrades Chief Medical Officer Brad Bowman, MD, who is also the organization’s head of...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Paterson
Searching For the greatest hotel list in the Paterson region, you are in the accurate house. You’ll get in this post a details list of the greatest hotel in the Paterson region. Also, a directional link from your house, with Website Home data, details address, estimate people ratings, Support...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls hoops advances to ECT quarterfinals
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kyley Gary-Grayson had 17 points with five steals and Alexa Chapman had 10 points to lead the third-seeded West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 51-31 home win over No. 14 seed Nutley High School in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls indoor track team captures county title
This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls indoor track-and-field team captured the girls team overall title at the Essex County Indoor Track & Field Individual Championships held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 29. Here are...
essexnewsdaily.com
Lowrey and Villar elected to helm New Jersey PAC board
NEWARK, NJ — Charles F. Lowrey Jr., chairperson and CEO of Prudential Financial, and Carmen Villar, vice president of social business innovation for Merck & Co., have been elected co-chairpersons of the board of directors at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, the arts center announced Jan. 24. Lowrey...
Verbal Sparring on Train Turns Into Fisticuffs That Spilled Onto Main Street, Glen Rock
GLEN ROCK, NJ - A fight on a train spilled onto Main Street near Rock Road between a resident and a Teaneck man who exchanged punches, police said. The "assault involved mutual combatants," police said, "which is a non-indictable offense." On January 23 at 11 p.m., both Glen Rock and NJ Transit Police were called to handle a fight that police said started onboard a NJ Transit Train and continued onto Main Street. A police investigation determined that the two individuals involved, a 29-year-old Glen Rock man and a 37-year-old Teaneck man, got into a verbal exchange while on the train. "The hostilities escalated, and both men exchanged punches," police said. "During the course of the fight, both men were injured." The Glen Rock man was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, by the Glen Rock Ambulance Corps, for treatment. The Teaneck man was provided medical attention by EMT’s at Police Headquarters; however, he refused transportation to a hospital, police said. Ridgewood Police and EMS also assisted on scene. A follow-up investigation by detectives failed to locate any video footage, nor were any independent witnesses identified. Police said both men were advised of their right to sign complaints against each other with the Glen Rock Municipal Court.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS boys basketball team reaches ECT quarterfinals
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Jayden Myers had 19 points and Jalen Robinson had 13 points with three steals to lead the sixth-seeded Columbia High School boys basketball team to a 64-57 home win over No. 11 seed Newark Tech on Saturday, Jan. 28, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament.
Nutley’s North Franklin Avenue Redevelopment Plan Approved
NUTLEY, NJ - After a lengthy public hearing during meeting, the Nutley Board of Commissioners approved Ordinance No. 3501, advancing the Franklin Avenue Redevelopment Plan. Parks and Recreation Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci was marked absent excused. DMR Architects prepared the redevelopment plan in September. Mayor/Public Works Commissioner Joseph P. Scarpelli introduced the ordinance on behalf of the Board during the Oct. 4 public meeting. John P. Inglesino of Inglesino, Webster, Wyciskala & Taylor, LLC in Parsippany gave some background information on the Franklin Avenue Redevelopment Project. “Think of this plan as a zoning ordinance but additionally as a redevelopment plan pursuant to the...
