ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Of Orange, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
essexnewsdaily.com

Boys to Men Brunch enhances futures at Lincoln Avenue School

ORANGE, NJ — On Jan. 27, Lincoln Avenue School in Orange held an uplifting forum, Boys to Men Brunch, for male students, bringing together respected community members, including members of the Orange Fire and Police departments and city council. Their presence acknowledged students’ growth and development into upstanding men.
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield College’s nursing program ranks well against other NJ schools

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Registerednursing.org recently recognized Bloomfield College as No. 15 out of 49 New Jersey nursing programs in its ranking of the “Best Nursing Programs in New Jersey” that offer an Associate, Bachelor of Science or direct-entry Master of Science degree in nursing. A review of BSN programs, specifically, ranks the College as No. 7 in the state.
essexnewsdaily.com

Lowrey and Villar elected to helm New Jersey PAC board

NEWARK, NJ — Charles F. Lowrey Jr., chairperson and CEO of Prudential Financial, and Carmen Villar, vice president of social business innovation for Merck & Co., have been elected co-chairpersons of the board of directors at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, the arts center announced Jan. 24. Lowrey...
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K

TRENTON, NJ – Friday’s Mega Millions drawing left two third-tier winning tickets. Each ticket won $10,000. The tickets matched the Gold Mega Ball and four of the five white balls. The tickets were purchased at Kearny Wine And Liquor on Kearny Avenue in Kearny and the mobile app Jackpocket based in Hewitt. The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday’s drawing were: 04, 43, 46, 47, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 22 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K appeared first on Shore News Network.
KEARNY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Mental Health Association offers free virtual webinar series for Black History Month

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — The Mental Health Association in New Jersey’s Community Education Department will offer a free virtual webinar series in celebration of Black History Month in February. The topics include four specific presentations highlighting different aspects of support around mental health in the black community. Each interactive, one-hour session will be offered twice each Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. and again from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. There is no charge to participate. To register, visit tinyurl.com/36367emy.
Daily Voice

WINNERS: Five NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K+

Five New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan. 30,. The second-tier prizes were worth $50,000. One of those tickets was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $100,000. Those tickets were sold at the following...
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Deptford Mall | Shopping mall in Deptford, New Jersey

Deptford Mall, is a shopping center that offers you a wide line of stores in Philadelphia, where you will find stores of different local and well-known brands. On the other hand, this place offers you a good atmosphere, many restaurants to taste, social areas, among other notable aspects. Featured shopping...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
insidernj.com

Former Governor Whitman Wants to Carry Her New Party ‘Forward’

Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman has not resigned herself to the history books, but has been deeply active in pro-democracy initiatives since leaving office. A staunch opponent of Donald Trump, the Garden State’s first female governor resigned from her position in 2001 to serve as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency during the George W. Bush administration. That may have been enough for most people to wrap up a successful career in public office, but Whitman has re-emerged as the co-chair of a new political party, the Forward Party, sharing the leadership position with former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang of New York.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy