President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
NYC Mayor Says City Has 'No More Room' as Over 37,000 Migrants are Housed in Just 14 Hotels, Refuse Moving to SheltersEden ReportsNew York City, NY
essexnewsdaily.com
Boys to Men Brunch enhances futures at Lincoln Avenue School
ORANGE, NJ — On Jan. 27, Lincoln Avenue School in Orange held an uplifting forum, Boys to Men Brunch, for male students, bringing together respected community members, including members of the Orange Fire and Police departments and city council. Their presence acknowledged students’ growth and development into upstanding men.
essexnewsdaily.com
South Orange resident Ben Otner shines for Montclair Kimberley Academy boys basketball team
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange resident Ben Otner, a junior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, has provided a strong boost to the success of the Cougars basketball team while averaging 7.8 points per game for the Cougars who entered recent action with an 11-4 record and a 7-1 mark in the Super Essex Conference’s Freedom Division.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield College’s nursing program ranks well against other NJ schools
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Registerednursing.org recently recognized Bloomfield College as No. 15 out of 49 New Jersey nursing programs in its ranking of the “Best Nursing Programs in New Jersey” that offer an Associate, Bachelor of Science or direct-entry Master of Science degree in nursing. A review of BSN programs, specifically, ranks the College as No. 7 in the state.
essexnewsdaily.com
Lowrey and Villar elected to helm New Jersey PAC board
NEWARK, NJ — Charles F. Lowrey Jr., chairperson and CEO of Prudential Financial, and Carmen Villar, vice president of social business innovation for Merck & Co., have been elected co-chairpersons of the board of directors at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, the arts center announced Jan. 24. Lowrey...
New Jersey Diner Gets National Spotlight as Best Breakfast Spot
Here in Jersey, we're fortunate to be surrounded by plenty of eateries that serve up a scrumptious breakfast. What's even better is that we can have a pork roll egg and cheese, a stack of fluffy pancakes, or crispy waffles 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That's thanks...
Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K
TRENTON, NJ – Friday’s Mega Millions drawing left two third-tier winning tickets. Each ticket won $10,000. The tickets matched the Gold Mega Ball and four of the five white balls. The tickets were purchased at Kearny Wine And Liquor on Kearny Avenue in Kearny and the mobile app Jackpocket based in Hewitt. The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday’s drawing were: 04, 43, 46, 47, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 22 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
NJ lottery players win more than $1M on "7-7-7" Pick-3 drawing
NEW JERSEY - It all came up 7s for Pick 3 players in New Jersey on Thursday night, setting a single-day payout record for the game. The Pick-3 drawing results were 7-7-7, and the Fireball number drawn was 7 as well. The New Jersey Lottery says over $1 million in...
essexnewsdaily.com
Mental Health Association offers free virtual webinar series for Black History Month
SPRINGFIELD, NJ — The Mental Health Association in New Jersey’s Community Education Department will offer a free virtual webinar series in celebration of Black History Month in February. The topics include four specific presentations highlighting different aspects of support around mental health in the black community. Each interactive, one-hour session will be offered twice each Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. and again from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. There is no charge to participate. To register, visit tinyurl.com/36367emy.
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
WINNERS: Five NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K+
Five New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan. 30,. The second-tier prizes were worth $50,000. One of those tickets was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $100,000. Those tickets were sold at the following...
Super Sweet New Jersey Ice Cream Parlor Named Best in America
I scream you scream, New Jersey is screaming because one of our favorite ice cream parlors has been declared one of the best in all of the U.S. Why is this super sweet spot getting national attention?. The days of your good old-fashioned ice cream parlors with a dozen or...
Powerball ticket worth $100K, 4 worth $50K sold in N.J. as jackpot climbs to $653M
Four $50,000 tickets and one lottery ticket worth $100,000 were sold in New Jersey for Monday’s Powerball drawing. No one across the country hit the $606.6 million jackpot, pushing the top prize for Wednesday’s drawing to $653 million with a cash option of $350.5 million. The third-prize tickets...
If You Love BBQ, You’ll Want To Check Out One Of NJ’s Best Smokehouses
When you think of New Jersey, do you automatically think of world-class barbecue joints and smokehouses?. New Jersey is of course well known for its beaches, and nature trails, plus its food like awesome Italian, and seafood. But does barbeque come to mind when you think of the Garden State?
Beloved New Jersey hot dog joint named among America’s best
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
Hey, South Jersey: Hope You’re Thankful For Opossums In Your Yard
They may seem scary, but they're actually kind of cute. I, myself, didn't even realize that until I came across a Facebook post that revealed the truth about some of Jersey's most feared "pests": opossums. More often than not, people are terrified when spotting them in their yards because they're...
All NJ Harmon stores now closing as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles
UNION — The entire Harmon chain of stores has begun shutting down for good, as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. continues to struggle with its massive debt. Additional closures were first announced by the Union based company on Friday. The remaining 30 Harmon stores statewide had going out of...
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New Jersey
Bakeries have long been an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
tourcounsel.com
Deptford Mall | Shopping mall in Deptford, New Jersey
Deptford Mall, is a shopping center that offers you a wide line of stores in Philadelphia, where you will find stores of different local and well-known brands. On the other hand, this place offers you a good atmosphere, many restaurants to taste, social areas, among other notable aspects. Featured shopping...
insidernj.com
Former Governor Whitman Wants to Carry Her New Party ‘Forward’
Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman has not resigned herself to the history books, but has been deeply active in pro-democracy initiatives since leaving office. A staunch opponent of Donald Trump, the Garden State’s first female governor resigned from her position in 2001 to serve as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency during the George W. Bush administration. That may have been enough for most people to wrap up a successful career in public office, but Whitman has re-emerged as the co-chair of a new political party, the Forward Party, sharing the leadership position with former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang of New York.
