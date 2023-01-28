Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Wintry conditions close more roads, highways around Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Throughout the Casper area, several streets and highways have been closed by the Wyoming Department of Transportation as winter conditions have made travel dangerous in a number of locations. Roads are closed along Wyoming 220 from Pathfinder Road to Alcova; between Wyoming 258, Wyoming Boulevard and...
oilcity.news
Windchill Warning ends this morning; high winds expected all week long
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper will bid adieu to the bitter chill in the air this week as temperatures warm to a more seasonal average, but high-speed winds are here to stay. A Windchill Warning in effect for Natrona County will expire at 9 a.m. today, though the National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting windchill values as low as minus 20 degrees. Winds will come from the southwest at 24–30 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph. Skies will be clear and sunny, and the forecast high is 20 degrees.
WOW! Casper Airport Got A Lot Of Snow!
Just how much snow actually did fall at the Casper/Natrona County Airport in Wyoming?. The airport posted this photo with the caption "This is why our snow blower is bigger than yours." As of Tuesday morning, 01/31/23 runway 26, or 8 if you are landing from the other direction, is...
oilcity.news
Casper sees foot of snow over weekend; more on Casper Mountain
CASPER, Wyo. — According to data from the National Weather Service in Riverton, the Casper area saw roughly 12 combined inches of snow on Saturday and Sunday, with Casper Mountain seeing roughly 18 inches. The snow adds to what has already been one of the snowiest winters Casper has...
oilcity.news
Casper in winter storm through Sunday as snowfall continues
CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall began in Casper on Friday night and is expected to continue throughout the weekend, with meteorologists predicting as much as 6–8 total inches of accumulation by Monday. As the snow falls throughout the day today, temperatures aren’t expected to eclipse 23 degrees, with moderately...
Wyoming Department of Transportation: Here’s What’s Happening on I-80
"Traffic is starting to open up along I80. A controlled slow opening has started EB out of Rawlins. Our WHP troopers are escorting the vehicles at an appropriate pace. WB is expected to open soon. Photo taken by our District Maintenance Engineer near Sinclair at milepost 217. #wyoroad" reads a...
oilcity.news
Sheriff’s deputies free woman stuck in snow in Antelope Hills area
CASPER, Wyo. — Today, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies freed Natrona County resident Marianne Shoemaker after she became stuck in the snow in the Antelope Hills area. According to NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan, dispatchers received a call roughly an hour and a half ago from Natrona...
oilcity.news
Crash slows traffic along I-25 outside Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash along I-25 has slowed all northbound traffic and blocked the right lane between Casper and Midwest near milepost 210. Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if at all possible as emergency personnel tend to the scene.
oilcity.news
Inclement weather closes Casper VA Clinic
CASPER, Wyo. — Due to inclement weather, the Casper VA Clinic will be closed today. Veterans with appointments today will be contacted and changed to virtual (phone or video) appointments or rescheduled. Clinic staff encourage all patients to stay inside and limit travel during these extreme conditions. If veterans...
Update on Natrona County School District Closures
A recent email from the Natrona County School District reads:. "We want to take a moment to share more information regarding the decision to close NCSD schools and buildings today. While an unexpected and unavoidable situation, we understand there may be confusion as to what occurred. We very much appreciate your patience and understanding.
Yellowstone Garage in Casper Closing Permanently Again Unfortunately
It has been nearly two months (December 2nd, 2022), since it was announced that Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill, and Venue would be reopening under new ownership, but it appears they will be unfortunately closing again. Earlier today their official Facebook page shared a message that stated:. Yellowstone is having a...
[PODCAST] Report to Wyoming: Casper Fire-EMS Talks Past, Present, Future
In a recent Report to Wyoming podcast, K2Radio News sat down with Casper Fire-EMS Department engineer and Public Information Officer Dane Andersen to talk about the past, present and future predictions for the year ahead. Over the past four months, Andersen has taken on a big project while recovering from...
oilcity.news
Casper’s Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill to close, liquidate food inventory
CASPER, Wyo. — The Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill announced on social media on Monday that it will be selling off its food items. Multiple calls and messages to Yellowstone Garage on Monday were not returned. The Facebook post announcing the sale was met with multiple enquiries regarding the status of the restaurant. The posts were not answered as of noon Monday.
Noted Casper Resident Susie McMurry Dies; Widow of Mick McMurry
Susie McMurry, noted Casper and Wyoming philanthropist and widow of businessman Mick McMurry, died peacefully on Saturday, according to her obituary on the Bustard and Jacoby funeral home website. She died at the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center after a lifelong battle with diabetes. She was born on Dec. 23,...
VIDEO: Off-the-Clock Arborist Rescues Cat From High Atop a Tree
Alexander Jennings has never met a tree he hasn't wanted to climb. That's how it was when he was a kid, and that's how he is now. Some people have mountains, others have trees. The metaphor is the same. Which is why when Jennings (known to his friends and coworkers...
Casper Fire-EMS Knocks Down House Fire This Morning
A news release from the Casper Fire-EMS said that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of East 17th Street this morning at 8:12 a.m. for a reported structure fire. The release said a home security system company reported it to telecommunications with the Casper Public Safety. When they arrived...
wyo4news.com
Postponed State Spirit Competition moved to March 8
January 30, 2023 — The Wyoming High School Activities Association has announced that the State Spirit Competition has been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 8, in Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center. The event was supposed to have taken place last Friday, January 27, but was postponed due to weather and road conditions.
A Casper Woman’s Kindness Results in Car Theft
A Casper man heard one charge against him from Judge Joshua Eames in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 27. Joshua Charles Crook pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of theft, punishable by 10 years imprisonment. Crook was arrested in November when police caught him after he escaped during...
Casper Man Will Spend Time Behind Bars After Crashing into City Planter
A Casper man was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for leading a trooper on a chase resulting in the destruction of one city planter, tree, and another's parked vehicle. Jesse James Dewitt heard the charges against him from Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 26.
oilcity.news
Natrona County weekly arrest report (1/20/23–1/27/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
