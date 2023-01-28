CASPER, Wyo. — Casper will bid adieu to the bitter chill in the air this week as temperatures warm to a more seasonal average, but high-speed winds are here to stay. A Windchill Warning in effect for Natrona County will expire at 9 a.m. today, though the National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting windchill values as low as minus 20 degrees. Winds will come from the southwest at 24–30 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph. Skies will be clear and sunny, and the forecast high is 20 degrees.

