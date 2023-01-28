ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Wintry conditions close more roads, highways around Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Throughout the Casper area, several streets and highways have been closed by the Wyoming Department of Transportation as winter conditions have made travel dangerous in a number of locations. Roads are closed along Wyoming 220 from Pathfinder Road to Alcova; between Wyoming 258, Wyoming Boulevard and...
Windchill Warning ends this morning; high winds expected all week long

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper will bid adieu to the bitter chill in the air this week as temperatures warm to a more seasonal average, but high-speed winds are here to stay. A Windchill Warning in effect for Natrona County will expire at 9 a.m. today, though the National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting windchill values as low as minus 20 degrees. Winds will come from the southwest at 24–30 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph. Skies will be clear and sunny, and the forecast high is 20 degrees.
Wake Up Wyoming

WOW! Casper Airport Got A Lot Of Snow!

Just how much snow actually did fall at the Casper/Natrona County Airport in Wyoming?. The airport posted this photo with the caption "This is why our snow blower is bigger than yours." As of Tuesday morning, 01/31/23 runway 26, or 8 if you are landing from the other direction, is...
oilcity.news

Casper sees foot of snow over weekend; more on Casper Mountain

CASPER, Wyo. — According to data from the National Weather Service in Riverton, the Casper area saw roughly 12 combined inches of snow on Saturday and Sunday, with Casper Mountain seeing roughly 18 inches. The snow adds to what has already been one of the snowiest winters Casper has...
Casper in winter storm through Sunday as snowfall continues

CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall began in Casper on Friday night and is expected to continue throughout the weekend, with meteorologists predicting as much as 6–8 total inches of accumulation by Monday. As the snow falls throughout the day today, temperatures aren’t expected to eclipse 23 degrees, with moderately...
Sheriff’s deputies free woman stuck in snow in Antelope Hills area

CASPER, Wyo. — Today, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies freed Natrona County resident Marianne Shoemaker after she became stuck in the snow in the Antelope Hills area. According to NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan, dispatchers received a call roughly an hour and a half ago from Natrona...
Crash slows traffic along I-25 outside Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A crash along I-25 has slowed all northbound traffic and blocked the right lane between Casper and Midwest near milepost 210. Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if at all possible as emergency personnel tend to the scene.
Inclement weather closes Casper VA Clinic

CASPER, Wyo. — Due to inclement weather, the Casper VA Clinic will be closed today. Veterans with appointments today will be contacted and changed to virtual (phone or video) appointments or rescheduled. Clinic staff encourage all patients to stay inside and limit travel during these extreme conditions. If veterans...
K2 Radio

Update on Natrona County School District Closures

A recent email from the Natrona County School District reads:. "We want to take a moment to share more information regarding the decision to close NCSD schools and buildings today. While an unexpected and unavoidable situation, we understand there may be confusion as to what occurred. We very much appreciate your patience and understanding.
Casper’s Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill to close, liquidate food inventory

CASPER, Wyo. — The Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill announced on social media on Monday that it will be selling off its food items. Multiple calls and messages to Yellowstone Garage on Monday were not returned. The Facebook post announcing the sale was met with multiple enquiries regarding the status of the restaurant. The posts were not answered as of noon Monday.
Wake Up Wyoming

Casper Fire-EMS Knocks Down House Fire This Morning

A news release from the Casper Fire-EMS said that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of East 17th Street this morning at 8:12 a.m. for a reported structure fire. The release said a home security system company reported it to telecommunications with the Casper Public Safety. When they arrived...
wyo4news.com

Postponed State Spirit Competition moved to March 8

January 30, 2023 — The Wyoming High School Activities Association has announced that the State Spirit Competition has been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 8, in Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center. The event was supposed to have taken place last Friday, January 27, but was postponed due to weather and road conditions.
K2 Radio

A Casper Woman’s Kindness Results in Car Theft

A Casper man heard one charge against him from Judge Joshua Eames in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 27. Joshua Charles Crook pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of theft, punishable by 10 years imprisonment. Crook was arrested in November when police caught him after he escaped during...
Natrona County weekly arrest report (1/20/23–1/27/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
