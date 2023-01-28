Read full article on original website
Related
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS’: Rocky Carroll Reflects on Reaching 450 Episodes, Ponders Major Returns
NCIS is hitting quite the milestone, one few shows ever reach, with its 450th episode this season. “It’s just kind of surreal,” series star Rocky Carroll told TV Insider recently while discussing the latest episode he directed (the 21st!). “The fact that we’ve done 450 is a real testament all the way around, not only to the network and the people connected to the show but also to a very loyal fan base.”
tvinsider.com
‘Gunther’s Millions’: 5 Wild Twists From Netflix Docuseries About Dog Who Inherited Fortune
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Gunther’s Millions, Episodes 1-4.] Netflix is no stranger to wild docuseries, but the streamer has just dropped a new title that could give Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic a run for his money as Gunther’s Millions serves up several jaw-dropping twists.
tvinsider.com
Roush Review: Board Syfy’s ‘Ark’ at Your Own Risk
Not since the SS Minnow of Gilligan’s Island has there been a more ill-fated vessel than the hapless title spacecraft of The Ark, a proudly cheesy sci-fi potboiler from Independence Day’s Dean Devlin. If it were a B movie (which would be a step up), I’d expect to see this Poseidon Adventure in orbit cheerfully mocked on Mystery Science Theater 3000. At the very least, it gives NBC‘s La Brea a run for its money as the most stupefying and imbecilic sci-fi show on TV.
tvinsider.com
Hulu Orders ‘King of the Hill’ Reboot With Original Cast
King of the Hill is returning as a reboot for Hulu, with original series creator Mike Judge and Greg Daniels returning with Saladin Patterson as executive producers alongside the original voice cast of Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, and Lauren Tom. Patterson will also serve as showrunner, with Judge and Daniels executive producing under their Bandera Entertainment banner. 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein also executive produce with Bandera’s Dustin Davis.
tvinsider.com
‘Survivor’ Season 44 Cast: Meet the Newest Castaways (PHOTOS)
It’s time to meet the 18 new castaways vying for the title of Sole Survivor. CBS has officially announced the Survivor Season 44 cast, whom fans saw a glimpse of in the trailer for the season at the end of the Survivor Season 43 finale. This season promises to...
tvinsider.com
‘The Power’: Premiere Date Announced — See The Revolution Spark in Prime Video’s New Series (VIDEO)
Prime Video has debuted a teaser trailer alongside the release date for its upcoming star-studded series, The Power, from filmmakers SISTER (Chernobyl), True Blood showrunner Raelle Tucker, and based on British author Naomi Alderman‘s award-winning novel of the same name. In the footage above, we see several young girls...
tvinsider.com
‘Bridgerton’: Phoebe Dynevor Won’t Appear in Season 3
Bridgerton‘s third season is sure to snare viewers’ attention, but one member of the titular family will be missing for the latest chapter as Phoebe Dynevor steps away from her role as Daphne. The actress shared the news in an interview with Screen Rant. When asked about Season...
tvinsider.com
‘Reboot’ Canceled After One Season at Hulu
The Steven Levitan-helmed scripted comedy series Reboot has been canceled at Hulu after one season. The all-star cast of the meta comedy which revolved around the reboot of a fictional sitcom called Step Right Up starred Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Calum Worthy, and Krista Marie Yu.
tvinsider.com
King Charles Reportedly in Talks for His Own Tell-All TV Interview
In the wake of Prince Harry‘s big media tour, with the release of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and the publication of his (fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time!) book Spare, the public has been wondering if they can expect to hear any response from the palace. Well,...
Comments / 0