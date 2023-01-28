ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penny Hardaway offers apology to Tyre Nichols: 'You were failed that night'

By Jason Munz, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
Memphis basketball coach and city native Penny Hardaway took to Instagram late Friday to offer an apology to Tyre Nichols.

The 29-year-old Memphis resident died Jan. 10, three days after Memphis police officers tased, pepper sprayed and beat him during a Jan. 7 traffic stop, as shown in video footage released by the city of Memphis on Friday. Five former Memphis Police Department officers have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault-acting in concert, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

SkyCop video footage shows some of the incident took place in a residential neighborhood at Castlegate and Bear Creek Lane. Hardaway − who was born and raised in Memphis, attended Treadwell High School and Memphis State University, and returned to his hometown to coach Lester Middle School, East High School and, now, his alma mater − posted a heartfelt apology on Instagram shortly before midnight Friday.

"Tyre, I’m sorry that no one came outside of their homes that night," the post, which was accompanied by a photo of a smiling Nichols, reads. "I’m sorry that no one in uniform helped you. You were failed that night. And I’m also sorry that this ultimately happened to you. Rest in peace and in Heaven."

Hardaway also addressed Nichols' family as well as the city of Memphis.

"To the Nichols family I’m saddened by what happened to Tyre," he wrote. "From the University of Memphis Men’s Basketball team and staff we share in your pain over this tragic loss. And to my beloved city let’s wrap our arms around this family in their time of sorrow. Tyre’s life mattered. #justicefortyre"

Hardaway's post came after he commented Thursday night following the Tigers' win over SMU at FedExForum.

“Well, for my city, you know, because this is where I’m from, I’m always about love," he said in his postgame press conference. "I’m always trying to do my part to ensure that we’re better than what we were. You know, wherever I am in whatever situation, that it’s better. We’re well aware of how our city needs to heal and grow.

"I don’t want to speak out of turn about anything, but my heart is always big for the city, because I know where we want to go. And I want to be a part of being the blessing and the positivity in moving forward. So, for me, that’s just where I am with the city. Everyone knows me, I love this city. I came back home to make a difference and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Faragi Phillips, an assistant coach with the Memphis men's basketball team, also took to social media Saturday morning, posting an excerpt of lyrics from the popular Marvin Gaye song, "What's Going On."

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

