Seriously New Jersey, We Are So Much Better Than This
I'm pretty sure we're better than this here in the Garden State, but either way, this is one of my absolute biggest pet peeves. It usually takes a lot to annoy and this is one of those things that just for whatever reason pushes me over the edge. It's such...
Bottoms Up! Experts Unveil Their Choice For Best Brewery In New Jersey
This is a good time of year to carve out a place in your schedule to visit one of the awesome breweries New Jersey has to offer and one major publication has named the one brewery in New Jersey you absolutely have to visit. With so many amazing breweries popping...
New Jersey Telemarketers May Face New Rules, Thanks To This 90’s Sitcom
There's really nothing worse than going about your day only to be constantly barraged by random calls on your phone trying to warn you about a car warranty for a vehicle you don't even own. Telemarketing calls, the phrase alone is enough to make some people's blood boil. I remember...
Study Says Our Happiness In New Jersey Continues To Soar In 2023
We generally think of ourselves as happy people here in New Jersey, but we're pretty sure the rest of the nation doesn't necessarily feel that way. A recent study might have something to say about that. How happy do you think we are here in the Garden State? There are...
The Best Place to Live in New Jersey May Surprise You
New Jersey has a lot of haters and as the saying goes, "haters gonna hate." I love this state. I've lived here my entire life and wouldn't change a thing. Think about it. There's so much to enjoy and see in such a small area. No matter where you live,...
This Amazing Shop Is Has Been Named The Holy Grail Of Coffee In New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll, and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. When you hear that someone has declared one coffee shop...
This Restaurant Named For Serving The Best Lasagna In New Jersey
Lasagna is an art form and we take it very seriously here in the Northeast. Everyone tries to copy our cooking, but only a select few can ever master the perfect plate. Love Food did some deep research to find the best lasagna across America, and each state had a shining star. New Jersey's pick is spot on.
Hey, South Jersey: Hope You’re Thankful For Opossums In Your Yard
They may seem scary, but they're actually kind of cute. I, myself, didn't even realize that until I came across a Facebook post that revealed the truth about some of Jersey's most feared "pests": opossums. More often than not, people are terrified when spotting them in their yards because they're...
Are These the 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in New Jersey, New NJ List Says Yes
New Jersey has some of the best Mexican restaurants. I have several friends who love Mexican and for their birthdays we always find a delicious "new" Mexican restaurant that we haven't tried before. Recently, bestofnj.com did the "best" Mexican restaurants in New Jersey. One of the restaurants that made the...
After another closure, here are the last 7 Houlihan’s in NJ
Houlihan's, the fast casual restaurant with the Blue Whale drink that comes in a glass almost the size of a fish bowl, was one of my favorite places. That's when there was one in Lawrenceville. That was in 2019 when the chain filed for bankruptcy protection. I hated to see it go.
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
Super Sweet New Jersey Ice Cream Parlor Named Best in America
I scream you scream, New Jersey is screaming because one of our favorite ice cream parlors has been declared one of the best in all of the U.S. Why is this super sweet spot getting national attention?. The days of your good old-fashioned ice cream parlors with a dozen or...
My NJ E-ZPass nightmare — can you relate?
It’s amazing that in all the years of doing the Dennis & Judi Show and having people calling and complaining about E-ZPass, I am finally a victim of their incompetence and ineptitude myself. My son was driving my car on four separate occasions, (three of them at the Belmar...
Did you file a paper ANCHOR application? You soon should be able to get confirmation, N.J. says.
While New Jersey is encouraging residents to file their application for the ANCHOR property tax benefit online, some people have to file a paper application because of their filing status. But many residents have expressed frustration that they can’t get a confirmation that their paper application has been received, and...
New Jersey Sub Chain Voted One Of The Best In Entire The Country
Whether you call it a hoagie, a sub, a hero, or a grinder, they all have one thing in common; they are delicious!. When lunchtime rolls around in the Garden State, the best thing you can get, in my opinion, is a sandwich or a hoagie. Meat, veggies, cheese, on...
This was named the best bakery in New Jersey
There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
The Howling of South Jersey’s Coyotes is Super Creepy [AUDIO]
Angie in Dennis Township posted on Facebook the sounds of coyotes howling, yipping, and barking the other night near her home. Angie's property backs up to Beaver Swamp where there is plenty of wildlife, so Angie has experienced the wonders of nature around her home. But the sounds of the...
njspots.com
Explore These 4 South Jersey Abandoned Spots
One thing that New Jersey has a lot of is old buildings. As a result of being one of the earliest states in the United States, there are many places you can visit with historical significance, like Princeton, Waterloo Village, and Allaire State Park. Between the various towns, villages, and...
NJ mayors ask Biden: Save the whales, pause clean-energy project
🔴 The mayors signed the letter to President Biden as the 8th whale in the past two months was found dead on a New Jersey New York area beach. 🔴 Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera said a pause would help determine what's causing the deaths. 🔴 Point Pleasant...
Photos: NJ’s Most Unique Home Looks Like a Cookie Jar
If you ever wanted to live in a house where straight walls are hard to find, let's take a tour of the Cookie Jar House in South Jersey. There are unique houses -- and then there's this one. First things first: this appears to be a rental property that, as...
