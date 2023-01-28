ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Michigan mother and two young sons freeze to death in park

A Michigan mother and two children were found frozen to death over the weekend, according to police.A third child survived by seeking help from a stranger.Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found on Sunday afternoon in a park near in Pontiac, Michigan, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.An autopsy revealed that all three died due to hypothermia, according to Fox 2 Detroit.Ms Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who survived, sought help from a stranger living near the park and told them her family had died. They alerted the police, and the girl was...
PONTIAC, MI
The Independent

Idaho boy, 7, is mauled to death by pack of dogs while playing outside his home

A seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in Idaho. His mother was also injured in the attack, according to officials.On 21 January, four dogs attacked a young boy living on the Fort Hall Reservation in southeastern Idaho, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.Fort Hall police officers were called out to a home after they received a report that a boy had been attacked by multiple dogs.The boy was unconscious when the police arrived. The child’s mother was also severely injured, having sustained numerous wounds trying to pull the dogs off of her child.The dogs included...
FORT HALL, ID
CBS Minnesota

Police: 15-year-old shot in the neck in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a teenager is in the hospital Friday night after he was shot in the neck.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the intersection of Conway Avenue and Pederson Street around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a juvenile who had been shot.Officers say they found a 15-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment still conscious and breathing.No arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Independent

Fraternity member found dead at alleged Idaho murderer’s Washington State University

A Washington State University student was found dead in his dorm last week. WSU made national headlines last month when one of its criminology graduate students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, became the main and only suspect in the brutal quadruple murders in the neighbouring college town of Moscow. The university and its Greek life have now come under scrutiny after 19-year-old freshman Luke Tyler was found dead on 22 January at the Pullman campus. Foul play is not suspected but Tyler’s official cause of death will be determined by an autopsy later this week, The Daily Evergreen reported. A group of...
PULLMAN, WA
BBC

Mentally ill woman decapitated brother, court told

A woman attacked her brother with a knife and cut off his head while "in the grip of a very serious mental illness", a court has heard. Heaven Belal, 41, is accused of killing her brother Omar Belal in Edmonton in 2021. Psychiatrists agreed that Belal was suffering from delusions...
RadarOnline

Kanye West Under Investigation For Battery For Angrily Throwing A Woman's Phone After He Caught Her Filming Him

Kanye West could possibly face battery charges after confronting a woman filming him from her car. The "Gold Digger" rapper was reportedly leaving daughter North's basketball game when he walked up to the woman and demanded she stop recording him with her phone. "You didn’t have to run up on me like that," he told her in the now viral video as she continued to film him. "If I say stop, stop with your cameras!" The women argued that she "wasn't running" and that she was filming him because he's a "celebrity," but Ye cut her off by snatching...
OK! Magazine

Neighbors Watch In Horror As Angry Driver Plows Into His Ex-Wife's Los Angeles Home — Watch The Video

A Los Angeles neighborhood was left in chaos after neighbors witnessed a disgruntled driver aggressively plowing a dump truck directly into his ex-wife's home. OK! obtained an exclusive recap of Deputy Curtis Wilson narrating the shocking incident on this segment of On Patrol: Live's "Crime of the Night."The video began with the concerned residents a housing track screaming and shouting instructions at the driver of a large truck as he seemingly attempted to park his vehicle in the driveway of a South Los Angeles home. However, things took a turn when the suspect drove directly into the home.POLICE DASHCAM REVEALS...
LOS ANGELES, CA

