Days of Our Lives’ Galen Gering Lands in the Hospital After Suffering an Excruciating Injury

We’re taking some time out today to send Days of Our Lives vet Galen Gering (Rafe) our get well wishes. Apparently the actor had some sort of mishap last week, which landed him in the hospital with three broken ribs on Friday, January 6. A photo from his social media below, which was reposted by Stabi Nation, showed Gering lying in a bed with the caption, “Life sure can change quickly.”
GH Spoilers For January 5: Another Death Stuns Port Charles

GH spoilers for Thursday, January 5, 2023, reveal another sad tragedy, defending the indefensible, desperate moves for help, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Britt’s Friends And Family Mourn. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) can hardly...
Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86

It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
Days of Our Lives Preview: Salem Barely Has Time to Mourn Kate When a Second Tragedy Strikes

In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of January 9 – 13, the new year brings two shocking deaths. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Last week, Kristen went into a panic when Rachel was kidnapped, only to soon learn it was Brady who orchestrated the kidnapping. He and Eric were hoping to force Kristen to give up the orchid so they could cure Kate, Kayla and Marlena from Oprheus’ toxin. After arguing, and Kristen even threatening to let the women die, she caved and went to get the orchid. However, it had been stolen!
GH Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Is Running Austin’s Mob Family

GH spoilers are pointing in the direction of Port Charles receiving another visit from yet another mob family. One that will give Sonny Corinthos and Selina Wu a run for their money. GH Spoilers Speculation. Or will it? Could the head of this organized crime syndicate already be on the...
DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Has the Orchid

How it could still be important to the Days of our Lives story. Kristen DiMera swore to Brady that she doesn’t know what happened to the orchid that could have saved Marlena, Kayla, and Kate’s lives, but DAYS spoilers suggest the story is not over – even though the women’s lives seem to be. (Raise your hands if you believe that. Yeah, not us, either. Now raise your hand if you think Dr. Rolf has the bodies on ice somewhere, and the orchid can bring them back. Yeah, us, too.) So who has the precious plant? We’ve got some theories.
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Finn’s News Stuns The Logan Sisters

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease moments of shock and rising emotions as the news about Dollar Bill Spencer’s blackmail plot spreads like wildfire. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie (Heather Tom) are quite curious about all the She-Devil goings-on. It’s all very disheartening and confusing, and they want answers. They won’t have to wait long. They’ll hear it all from Finn (Tanner Novlan) before the day is done.
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Quartermaine Favorite Returning

Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH) this week or in the not-too-distant future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the ABC soap. A Quartermaine favorite and powerhouse actress is returning to the soap. Jane Elliot is coming home as Tracy, this spring. The character is set to surface in April.
Days of Our Lives Makes a Guest Star of a Character It Shouldn’t Have Killed Off in the First Place

Chrishell Stause will be making her way back to Days of Our Lives this week once again. And though her character may have been murdered in 2019 that hasn’t stopped Jordan’s spirit from returning to Salem a time or two, which left many wondering why the soap really needed to kill her off in the first place. However, it won’t be in Salem where we’ll see Ben’s dearly departed sister this time… it’ll be in purgatory!
