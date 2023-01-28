Read full article on original website
After Being Fired From General Hospital, Steve Burton Is Back In A Familiar New Role
Ok soap fans, Harris Michaels is back in Salem! Steve Burton reprises his first ever daytime TV role and first Days of Our Lives character, playing the secretive Harris Michaels.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Galen Gering Lands in the Hospital After Suffering an Excruciating Injury
We’re taking some time out today to send Days of Our Lives vet Galen Gering (Rafe) our get well wishes. Apparently the actor had some sort of mishap last week, which landed him in the hospital with three broken ribs on Friday, January 6. A photo from his social media below, which was reposted by Stabi Nation, showed Gering lying in a bed with the caption, “Life sure can change quickly.”
SheKnows
Are You Ready? Days of Our Lives Horror Is Poised to Hack Off a Branch of the DiMera Family Tree
There aren’t many ways this could all end. With every passing day in Salem, it seems more and more clear that Days of Our Lives is gearing up for one epic farewell. No, we aren’t talking about Kayla, Kate, or even Marlena — though we know the Doc is soon to be heaven-bound!
SheKnows
Behind-the-Scenes ‘Nightmare’ at Days of Our Lives — and How Camila Banus Handled It
This scene really tested her. Gabi is a woman on a mission on Days of Our Lives right now. Just as she decided was about to give up on Stefan — give up on love — Wendy swooped in with an apology and some much-needed words of encouragement. Gabi Hernandez does not give up. She pushes on and makes things happen.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers For January 5: Another Death Stuns Port Charles
GH spoilers for Thursday, January 5, 2023, reveal another sad tragedy, defending the indefensible, desperate moves for help, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Britt’s Friends And Family Mourn. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) can hardly...
Is Hunter King Returning to ‘The Young and the Restless’?
Former 'The Young and the Restless' star Hunter King opens up about the possibility of returning to the show as Summer Newman.
SheKnows
Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86
It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
Who Killed Kristen DiMera? The Ultimate Mystery Unfolds on Days of Our Lives
Fans of the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives are in for a treat as a new mystery unfolds on the show. The question on everyone's mind is, who killed Kristen DiMera?
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: Salem Barely Has Time to Mourn Kate When a Second Tragedy Strikes
In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of January 9 – 13, the new year brings two shocking deaths. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Last week, Kristen went into a panic when Rachel was kidnapped, only to soon learn it was Brady who orchestrated the kidnapping. He and Eric were hoping to force Kristen to give up the orchid so they could cure Kate, Kayla and Marlena from Oprheus’ toxin. After arguing, and Kristen even threatening to let the women die, she caved and went to get the orchid. However, it had been stolen!
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Is Running Austin’s Mob Family
GH spoilers are pointing in the direction of Port Charles receiving another visit from yet another mob family. One that will give Sonny Corinthos and Selina Wu a run for their money. GH Spoilers Speculation. Or will it? Could the head of this organized crime syndicate already be on the...
DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Has the Orchid
How it could still be important to the Days of our Lives story. Kristen DiMera swore to Brady that she doesn’t know what happened to the orchid that could have saved Marlena, Kayla, and Kate’s lives, but DAYS spoilers suggest the story is not over – even though the women’s lives seem to be. (Raise your hands if you believe that. Yeah, not us, either. Now raise your hand if you think Dr. Rolf has the bodies on ice somewhere, and the orchid can bring them back. Yeah, us, too.) So who has the precious plant? We’ve got some theories.
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally Confesses---Billy And Adam Fight -- Jeremy And Diane Kiss
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of January 16 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will finally come clean about being pregnant with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). She Knows Soaps reports that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will get into a showdown over Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan).
soaphub.com
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Finn’s News Stuns The Logan Sisters
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease moments of shock and rising emotions as the news about Dollar Bill Spencer’s blackmail plot spreads like wildfire. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie (Heather Tom) are quite curious about all the She-Devil goings-on. It’s all very disheartening and confusing, and they want answers. They won’t have to wait long. They’ll hear it all from Finn (Tanner Novlan) before the day is done.
Is Jason Morgan Making a Comeback to General Hospital? Fans Speculate on His Return
Fans of the popular daytime soap opera, General Hospital, have been speculating about the return of one of the show's most beloved characters, Jason Morgan. Is Jason Coming back on General Hospital?Photo byGetty Images.
Is Steffy Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' heroine Steffy Forrester is a popular character from the CBS soap opera.
'The Young and the Restless' Star Doug Davidson Speaks Out About Rumors Of Paul Williams' Death
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that the writers could be considering killing off an iconic character for the 50th- anniversary episode, which will air in March. Doug Davidson, the actor who plays Paul Williams, tweeted that if the writers kill off his character, it would be "hurtful" and wouldn't answer any questions about Paul.
‘The Young and the Restless’: 3 Characters Who Could Be Returning in 2023
'The Young and the Restless' could be seeing more beloved characters return in 2023 in time for the show's 50th anniversary.
soaphub.com
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Quartermaine Favorite Returning
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH) this week or in the not-too-distant future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the ABC soap. A Quartermaine favorite and powerhouse actress is returning to the soap. Jane Elliot is coming home as Tracy, this spring. The character is set to surface in April.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Makes a Guest Star of a Character It Shouldn’t Have Killed Off in the First Place
Chrishell Stause will be making her way back to Days of Our Lives this week once again. And though her character may have been murdered in 2019 that hasn’t stopped Jordan’s spirit from returning to Salem a time or two, which left many wondering why the soap really needed to kill her off in the first place. However, it won’t be in Salem where we’ll see Ben’s dearly departed sister this time… it’ll be in purgatory!
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Adam Reunites With an Ex, but It’s Not Sally
'The Young and the Restless' character Adam Newman will finally move on from Sally Spectra when he reunites with a former lover.
