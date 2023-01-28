STOP! Washingtonians needs more jobs, not more free money for lazy people. this useless programs only make people more dependent on government welfare systems . this programs cost us taxpayers more money. if you need money work hard and earn your own money simple.
ya you know some of us Washingtonians are disabled and can't work and the government thinks we can survive on less than $1000 a month luckily there are programs like section 8 housing to help us pay rent and leape to help with our electric bill but even with those programs we have a hard time surviving by the end of the month we are broke before we get our check so you working people who complain about your taxes going to take care of us when you're income is 3 or 4 times more than what we have to live on and that's after you pay your taxes just think one day you might be in my shoes
Thus is bs…. Why are Washington taxpayers being stuck paying fir pain this country illegally? This is a ploy by Inslee to give more money to so called immigrants! Americans should come before anyone in this country illegally!
