The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are about to expire this February but many Americans are still wondering about what will happen next month. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are about to expire this February 2023. During the pandemic, the amount that millions of Americans received through the program has increased to ensure that low-income families meet their daily needs and they can buy nutritious foods for their families.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO