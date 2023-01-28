ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Abel Verduzco
4d ago

STOP! Washingtonians needs more jobs, not more free money for lazy people. this useless programs only make people more dependent on government welfare systems . this programs cost us taxpayers more money. if you need money work hard and earn your own money simple.

Dan Peterson
4d ago

ya you know some of us Washingtonians are disabled and can't work and the government thinks we can survive on less than $1000 a month luckily there are programs like section 8 housing to help us pay rent and leape to help with our electric bill but even with those programs we have a hard time surviving by the end of the month we are broke before we get our check so you working people who complain about your taxes going to take care of us when you're income is 3 or 4 times more than what we have to live on and that's after you pay your taxes just think one day you might be in my shoes

Marilyn Upchurch
4d ago

Thus is bs…. Why are Washington taxpayers being stuck paying fir pain this country illegally? This is a ploy by Inslee to give more money to so called immigrants! Americans should come before anyone in this country illegally!

Related
KUOW

Can you afford to be on a jury for $10 a day? Not everyone can

Low pay for jurors has been an issue in Washington state for decades. But legislation under consideration in Olympia would finally increase pay for jurors, especially those with low incomes, and consider ways to cover child care costs while jurors are serving. In King County District Court, and in many...
WASHINGTON STATE
southarkansassun.com

SNAP Benefits: What Will Happen if the Program Expires?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are about to expire this February but many Americans are still wondering about what will happen next month. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are about to expire this February 2023. During the pandemic, the amount that millions of Americans received through the program has increased to ensure that low-income families meet their daily needs and they can buy nutritious foods for their families.
TEXAS STATE
seattlemedium.com

4 Million Washingtonians Now Qualify For Free Or Discounted Hospital Care

According to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office (AGO), 4 million Washingtonians now qualifying for free or discounted care at hospitals across state thanks to legislation passed the state Legislature last year. Medical debt is a serious issue for many Americans, nationwide about two-thirds of individuals who file for...
WASHINGTON STATE
myedmondsnews.com

Don’t forget to check for your missing money

Whether it’s from an uncashed check, unused gift certificate or forgotten safety deposit box, everyone loves finding their money. On Feb. 1, the Washington State Department of Revenue (DOR) is partnering with the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators for the third annual Unclaimed Property Day. This day raises awareness of unclaimed property nationwide and encourages people to search for and claim their lost money.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Washington’s overfunded public pension system could cost taxpayers, officials say

(The Center Square) – While other state public pension systems face large unfunded liabilities, Washington's faces the opposite problem: potential overfunding due to strong long-term returns on investment and a combination of state and public employee contributions. However, the situation could still lead to budgeting problems for various reasons. The underlying one is that funding levels for pension plans are estimated based on numerous assumptions about long-term economic prosperity, beneficiaries' life expectancy, inflation, and interest rates. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Landlords Object as Washington Bills Seek to Cap Rent Hikes and Register Rentals

As high housing costs chip away at Washington renters' paychecks, state lawmakers are considering a sweeping array of policy fixes. Along with proposals to allow denser development, lawmakers are considering a slew of landlord-tenant bills that would cap rent hikes, require more advanced notice of big rent increases and make other changes that they say offer an immediate response to a top concern among constituents struggling to stay housed.
WASHINGTON STATE
southarkansassun.com

$500 Monthly Payments Being Issued In Missouri Under Guaranteed Income Program

$500 worth of monthly payments are being issued in the state of Missouri for 18 months. These payments are under Missouri’s Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. In December 2022, Missouri Governor Tishaura Jones has signed the Working Families Bill into law. This bill established the state’s Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. The program used $52 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. $5 million of the funding provided around 440 households with $500 monthly payments for 18 months. The remaining funds from ARPA were directed to healthcare and public safety by creating better opportunities for the youth.
MISSOURI STATE
southarkansassun.com

Cal Grant Programs: What You Need To Qualify

Cal Grant Programs provide California high school students with grants to reduce their tuition costs. In this article, read and find out more about the programs and their requirements to qualify!. In 2022, the estimated total of student loans in the U.S. was around $1.6 trillion owed by more than...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KXLY

WA bill would cap rent hikes for tenants

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Like the cost of just about everything, the cost of rent in Washington continues to rise. Some state lawmakers say they are now trying to ease that pain. Right now, multiple bills are moving throughout the state legislature, aimed at curbing rent increases and protecting tenants from added fines.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ty D.

Washington State Takes Steps to Combat Poverty with Basic Income Program: Bill Proposes Monthly Payments of up to $2,100

A new bill has been introduced in Washington state which aims to provide an evergreen basic income pilot program for those in need. This legislation is aimed at helping residents support essential needs, with an emphasis on rent. The bill would give eligible Washington residents monthly payments that equal 100 percent of the fair market rent for a two-bedroom unit, which ranges between $892 to $2,199 depending on the area.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Washington's rejected vanity license plates of 2022

Thousands of Washingtonians each year apply for license plates with custom messages — but as usual, state officials decided some of last year's applications crossed a line. What's happening: The state Department of Licensing rejected 74 new proposals for vanity license plates in 2022, adding them to a list of more than 13,000 previously banned letter and number combinations.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee

Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Democrats sue to kill WA’s one election security feature, which makes fraud easier

A trio of left-wing organizations is suing Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, King County Elections Director Julie Wise, and two members of the King County canvassing board. The result of their lawsuit would make election theft virtually effortless, particularly for illegal immigrants or those taking advantage of the homeless.
seattlerefined.com

The return of the Washington Sportsmen's Show

If you're a hunter, fisherman or outdoor enthusiast, you won't want to miss the biggest sportsmen's show in the state of Washington. The Washington Sportsmen's Show, presented by Leupold, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2023. About the Washington Sportsmen's...
PUYALLUP, WA

