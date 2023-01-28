ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Kayla Renee Wright-Pinder

Kayla Renee Wright was born on July 6, 2000, in Gainesville, Florida to the parents, Daphanie Felton and Divencey Wright. She attended the Marion County Public Schools and attended Forest High School in Ocala, Florida. While in school, she was a member of the Band and played the clarinet. Kayla...
OCALA, FL
Bernard Walt

Bernard Walt, 99, died unexpectedly January 22nd, 2023, from complications of pneumonia from pneumonia. He was born January 12th, 1924, in New York NY of Raphael and Goldie Walt graduated high school. Bernard served in the United States army during World War Two as an amphibian engineer with the 333rd Transportation Corps Harbor Craft Co. providing support to D-Day combatants in the 3rd Army in Normandy and Northern France. After the war he married Evelyn Smith on June 30th, 1951. They celebrated 60 years of marriage prior to her death in 2011.
OCALA, FL
Allen Granville Derby

On Saturday, December 31, 2022, Allen Granville Derby, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away suddenly at the age of seventy-six. He was born to Lois and Harry Granville Derby, and he graduated from Hampton High School in 1964. After high school he went on to serve in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
OCALA, FL
Jane Walker Campbell

Ane Walker Campbell, 74, entered eternal rest on January 27, 2023, in Ocala, Florida following a long illness. Jane will be remembered warmly for her irresistible smile, as a world traveler, a lover of crafts and enthusiastic supporter of numerous charities and for the love she shared with her Sheltie, Cammie.
OCALA, FL
Leona Hilla

Leona Hilla, 92, of Belleview, Florida, passed away January 22, 2023, Belleview, Florida. She was the wife of the late Eugene J Hilla who predeceased her in 2010. Leona was born in Rogers City, Michigan, a daughter of the late John and Anastasia Zielinski. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Theresa Catholic Church, Belleview. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, bingo, golf, puzzles, and Sudoku.
BELLEVIEW, FL
GRIT Strength Challenge at Fort King has been canceled

The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department announced earlier today that the GRIT Strength Challenge at the Fort King National Historic Landmark has been canceled. The team-based strength and fitness competition was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street.
OCALA, FL
Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city

The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
OCALA, FL
Resident shares thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s rapid growth, leadership

I’ve been an Ocala resident for 7 years now. I’ve seen this county grow at a staggering rate, which is great for Marion County. Folks are leaving the bigger Central Florida cities to live a more financially sustainable life. While Ocala continues to grow, our roads, utilities, retail, and family-friendly things are not.
OCALA, FL
Ocala woman jailed after stabbing female victim in shoulder

An 18-year-old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she admitted to stabbing a female victim in the shoulder. On Monday, the sheriff’s office received a call for service in reference to a stabbing incident. The reportee advised that Kamiya Baker-Andrews had stabbed a woman inside a local residence.
OCALA, FL
First Friday Art Walk returns to Downtown Ocala on February 3

The First Friday Art Walk will return to downtown Ocala this week. The event will take place on Friday, February 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in and around Ocala’s Historic Downtown Square. Here is a list of the activities that will be included:. Hands-on art activities and...
OCALA, FL
Residents voice their concerns on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores

Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores. “I agree that certain areas need more places to buy groceries. Take Highway 40 and State Road 27 (Blitchton Road) as examples. On Highway 40, there are no grocery stores going west from the Publix located on E 36th Aveneue, and people can drive west to Dunnellon and not find a grocery store. On State Road 27, there is only Publix west of I-75 and nothing else until reaching Williston. If people go into Belleview, there is a Winn-Dixie and a Publix, but there is no retail – residents of the city need to go into Ocala or into the Villages. Marion County is growing, but businesses are not following the people and the need. We have five car washes within five miles of our area and so many gas stations that I can’t put a number on it. More grocery stores and better retail equals more jobs and a better economy for the county. We may have growth but that does not add up to progress,” says Belleview resident Theresa Grimes.
OCALA, FL
Man arrested in Ocala after allegedly entering woman’s home through bedroom window, choking her

A 30-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a woman accused him of entering her residence through a bedroom window and choking her. On Monday, an MCSO deputy responded to the intersection of SE 58th Avenue and Cherry Road in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Herbert Eddie Olivo, Jr. who claimed that he had been battered by the female victim inside a local residence.
OCALA, FL
Ocala man jailed after carrying machete in Family Dollar store

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of carrying a machete inside a local store and threatening several employees and customers. On Sunday, an MCSO deputy responded to the Family Dollar located at 6060 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to...
OCALA, FL
18-year-old motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash in Marion County

An 18-year-old man from Reddick died on Tuesday morning after his motorcycle collided with a sedan on NW 100th Avenue in Marion County. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., a motorcycle was traveling northbound on NW 100th Avenue and a sedan was traveling southbound on the same road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Marion County Fire Rescue mourning loss of firefighter/paramedic

Marion County Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of a firefighter/paramedic who sadly passed away over the weekend. In a social media post, MCFR announced that one of its firefighter/paramedics,. Allen Singleton, passed away on Saturday, January 28. Allen was a six-year veteran firefighter who joined the organization on September...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Two killed after car crashes into tree on County Road 464C in Marion County

A driver and passenger were killed on Tuesday evening after their vehicle crashed into a tree on County Road 464C in Marion County. Shortly before 10 p.m., a sedan was traveling eastbound on County Road 464C near the intersection of SE 99th Place in Ocklawaha. The driver was negotiating a right curve on the eastbound lane when the vehicle veered across the double yellow lines and onto the north shoulder, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
MARION COUNTY, FL

