Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security cameraRoger MarshOcala, FL
Related
ocala-news.com
Kayla Renee Wright-Pinder
Kayla Renee Wright was born on July 6, 2000, in Gainesville, Florida to the parents, Daphanie Felton and Divencey Wright. She attended the Marion County Public Schools and attended Forest High School in Ocala, Florida. While in school, she was a member of the Band and played the clarinet. Kayla...
ocala-news.com
Bernard Walt
Bernard Walt, 99, died unexpectedly January 22nd, 2023, from complications of pneumonia from pneumonia. He was born January 12th, 1924, in New York NY of Raphael and Goldie Walt graduated high school. Bernard served in the United States army during World War Two as an amphibian engineer with the 333rd Transportation Corps Harbor Craft Co. providing support to D-Day combatants in the 3rd Army in Normandy and Northern France. After the war he married Evelyn Smith on June 30th, 1951. They celebrated 60 years of marriage prior to her death in 2011.
ocala-news.com
Allen Granville Derby
On Saturday, December 31, 2022, Allen Granville Derby, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away suddenly at the age of seventy-six. He was born to Lois and Harry Granville Derby, and he graduated from Hampton High School in 1964. After high school he went on to serve in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
ocala-news.com
Jane Walker Campbell
Ane Walker Campbell, 74, entered eternal rest on January 27, 2023, in Ocala, Florida following a long illness. Jane will be remembered warmly for her irresistible smile, as a world traveler, a lover of crafts and enthusiastic supporter of numerous charities and for the love she shared with her Sheltie, Cammie.
ocala-news.com
Leona Hilla
Leona Hilla, 92, of Belleview, Florida, passed away January 22, 2023, Belleview, Florida. She was the wife of the late Eugene J Hilla who predeceased her in 2010. Leona was born in Rogers City, Michigan, a daughter of the late John and Anastasia Zielinski. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Theresa Catholic Church, Belleview. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, bingo, golf, puzzles, and Sudoku.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department loans historic badge to Marion County Museum of History and Archaeology
The historic badge belonging to the first known law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty in the City of Ocala is now on display at the Marion County Museum of History and Archaeology. The Ocala Police Department agreed to loan the badge of Ocala Town Marshal Burrell Dawkins...
ocala-news.com
GRIT Strength Challenge at Fort King has been canceled
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department announced earlier today that the GRIT Strength Challenge at the Fort King National Historic Landmark has been canceled. The team-based strength and fitness competition was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street.
ocala-news.com
Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city
The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
ocala-news.com
Resident shares thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s rapid growth, leadership
I’ve been an Ocala resident for 7 years now. I’ve seen this county grow at a staggering rate, which is great for Marion County. Folks are leaving the bigger Central Florida cities to live a more financially sustainable life. While Ocala continues to grow, our roads, utilities, retail, and family-friendly things are not.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman jailed after stabbing female victim in shoulder
An 18-year-old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she admitted to stabbing a female victim in the shoulder. On Monday, the sheriff’s office received a call for service in reference to a stabbing incident. The reportee advised that Kamiya Baker-Andrews had stabbed a woman inside a local residence.
ocala-news.com
First Friday Art Walk returns to Downtown Ocala on February 3
The First Friday Art Walk will return to downtown Ocala this week. The event will take place on Friday, February 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in and around Ocala’s Historic Downtown Square. Here is a list of the activities that will be included:. Hands-on art activities and...
ocala-news.com
Residents voice their concerns on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores
Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores. “I agree that certain areas need more places to buy groceries. Take Highway 40 and State Road 27 (Blitchton Road) as examples. On Highway 40, there are no grocery stores going west from the Publix located on E 36th Aveneue, and people can drive west to Dunnellon and not find a grocery store. On State Road 27, there is only Publix west of I-75 and nothing else until reaching Williston. If people go into Belleview, there is a Winn-Dixie and a Publix, but there is no retail – residents of the city need to go into Ocala or into the Villages. Marion County is growing, but businesses are not following the people and the need. We have five car washes within five miles of our area and so many gas stations that I can’t put a number on it. More grocery stores and better retail equals more jobs and a better economy for the county. We may have growth but that does not add up to progress,” says Belleview resident Theresa Grimes.
ocala-news.com
Community Foundation accepting nominations through February 1 for inaugural Inspire Gala
The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County will host its inaugural Inspire Gala in March to honor members of the community for their efforts to create change and leave a lasting impact. The Inspire Gala will be held on Friday, March 3, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Hilton...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office to host marriage license, passport events in February
The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office will host Marriage License and Passport Day events with extended hours on Monday, February 13 through Friday, February 17 at the Marion County Clerk of Court Annex Building in Ocala. During these events, the following services will be available:. Processing...
ocala-news.com
Man arrested in Ocala after allegedly entering woman’s home through bedroom window, choking her
A 30-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a woman accused him of entering her residence through a bedroom window and choking her. On Monday, an MCSO deputy responded to the intersection of SE 58th Avenue and Cherry Road in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Herbert Eddie Olivo, Jr. who claimed that he had been battered by the female victim inside a local residence.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after carrying machete in Family Dollar store
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of carrying a machete inside a local store and threatening several employees and customers. On Sunday, an MCSO deputy responded to the Family Dollar located at 6060 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to...
ocala-news.com
Great Blue Heron Floating Down The Withlacoochee River
This great blue heron was spotted floating down the Withlacoochee River in Dunnellon on an island of hyacinth. Thanks to Joni DeSmet for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
18-year-old motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash in Marion County
An 18-year-old man from Reddick died on Tuesday morning after his motorcycle collided with a sedan on NW 100th Avenue in Marion County. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., a motorcycle was traveling northbound on NW 100th Avenue and a sedan was traveling southbound on the same road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Fire Rescue mourning loss of firefighter/paramedic
Marion County Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of a firefighter/paramedic who sadly passed away over the weekend. In a social media post, MCFR announced that one of its firefighter/paramedics,. Allen Singleton, passed away on Saturday, January 28. Allen was a six-year veteran firefighter who joined the organization on September...
ocala-news.com
Two killed after car crashes into tree on County Road 464C in Marion County
A driver and passenger were killed on Tuesday evening after their vehicle crashed into a tree on County Road 464C in Marion County. Shortly before 10 p.m., a sedan was traveling eastbound on County Road 464C near the intersection of SE 99th Place in Ocklawaha. The driver was negotiating a right curve on the eastbound lane when the vehicle veered across the double yellow lines and onto the north shoulder, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
Comments / 0