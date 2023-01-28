ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. teachers would get $60K minimum salary if bill passes

WASHINGTON – A panel of policymakers and educators, including author Dave Eggers and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to promote the American Teacher Act. The bill, if passed, would authorize the federal government to create four-year grants for states to...
Marshall: Debt ceiling fight is "opportunity" for fiscal restraint

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As the House side of Capitol Hill engages in a debt ceiling showdown with the Biden Administration, Kansas U.S. Senator Roger Marshall is watching with interest. "Joe Biden has maxed his credit card," Marshall said. "With his accelerated, reckless spending, he's already hit the debt limit...
