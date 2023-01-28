Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Hectic few hours post Australian Open win as Djokovic faced doping control at 3am
Novak Djokovic faced a hectic few hours following his Australian Open as he had to go through media obligations as well as a doping test scheduled in the middle of the night. Doping in tennis as in every other sport is a serious thing and Djokovic's post-Australian Open schedule proved just that. He was subjected to a doping test in the middle of the night in order to check the validity of his Australian Open win. He's never failed a doping test and won't fail this one either but it left very little time to celebrate.
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson sends very WEIRD tweet about Rory McIlroy at Dubai Desert Classic
Phil Mickelson heaped praise on Rory McIlroy after the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic as the six-time major champion continues to show himself more on social media. But you have to feel there is some sort of sarcasm behind his tweet. At least that is the consensus...
BBC
Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex
Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
Gold Medalist Skier Dies at 31
Tragedy has struck the international world of competitive skiing after the tragic death of a former world champion in freestyle skiing over the weekend at the young age of 31. World champion Kyle Smaine's family announced Monday that he was one of two men that were killed over the weekend following an avalanche in Japan. Smaine, who won gold at the 2015 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in halfpipe, was reportedly skiing with several others when they were swept away by the snow.
ETOnline.com
Kyle Smaine, Pro Freestyle Skier, Dead at 31
The ski world has lost a shining star. Kyle Smaine, a freestyle skier who won gold at the Kreischberg 2015 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships, has died. The athlete was 31 years old. Kyle was killed in an avalanche while skiing in Japan, action sports photographer Grant Gunderson...
Golf Digest
Patrick Reed's latest rules saga just took its unlikeliest turn yet
The tension between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed was hard to ignore at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic after their early week exchange/non-exchange became the talk of Golf Twitter. That the tournament came down to a Monday dual between the duo on the opposite sides of the PGA Tour/LIV Golf divide only heightened the final-round drama, McIlroy making birdie on the last hole to pull out a one-shot victory.
BBC
Watch the best goals from the FA Cup fourth round
Watch the best goals from the FA Cup fourth round, which featured fine strikes from the likes of Son Heung-min, Casemiro and Nathan Ake. Available to UK users only.
