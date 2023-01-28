It’s shaking up to be an interesting time at Camelback Ranch this spring. Notable names like Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw will step out for a bit to play in World Baseball Classic games at nearby Chase Field, and we’ll see some test runs of players like Miguel Vargas, Miguel Rojas, and Chris Taylor at new positions as the Dodgers figure out their lineup and defensive strategy. Here’s a bit more about what’s going on before Spring Training kicks in.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO