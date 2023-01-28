Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 20232UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
True Blue LA
Dodgers sign Matt Andriese to minor league deal
The Dodgers added another veteran pitcher to compete for a major league roster spot or at the very least provide innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City. Right-hander Matt Andriese on Monday signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers after a season overseas. Andriese last year pitched for the Yomiuri Giants...
True Blue LA
What could Will Smith’s contract extension look like?
It’s shaking up to be an interesting time at Camelback Ranch this spring. Notable names like Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw will step out for a bit to play in World Baseball Classic games at nearby Chase Field, and we’ll see some test runs of players like Miguel Vargas, Miguel Rojas, and Chris Taylor at new positions as the Dodgers figure out their lineup and defensive strategy. Here’s a bit more about what’s going on before Spring Training kicks in.
True Blue LA
Ralph Avila, longtime Dodgers scout and executive, dies at 92
Ralph Avila, a pioneer in the Dodgers’ and Major League Baseball’s presence in the Dominican Republic, died Monday at his home in Florida, the team announced. Avila started with the Dodgers in 1970 as a scout in Latin America, and among his signings were Pedro Martínez and Ramón Martínez, along with Raúl Mondesi, Mariano Duncan, Candy Maldonado, and several others.
True Blue LA
Diego Cartaya leads eight Dodgers prospects in The Athletic top 100
Keith Law at The Athletic on Monday shared his top 100 prospects in MLB entering the 2023 season. Eight Dodgers are ranked in his top 100 — more than any other team — led by catcher Diego Cartaya at No. 6 overall, his highest ranking to date on national prospect lists this year.
True Blue LA
Dodgers-Rays game added to Peacock Sunday morning schedule
Peacock announced its 2023 schedule of exclusive Sunday morning telecasts on Tuesday, which includes one Dodgers game. LA’s game against the Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on May 28 will be exclusively streamed on Peacock. This is the second year of Sunday morning exclusivity for Peacock, which...
Blues reassign two top prospects to AHL
The St. Louis Blues are into the break and won’t play again until Feb. 11. That’s true at least for most of the roster. Nikita Alexandrov and Jake Neighbours are on their way to the Springfield Thunderbirds to keep playing over the next few days. Springfield has three...
Mets sign 1B Dariel Gomez to minor-league deal
Gomez, 26, spent last year in the Mariners system at High-A Everett, where he slashed .222/.321/.472 with a Northwest League-leading 26 home runs, 65 RBI, and 163 strikeouts in 113 games.
True Blue LA
Dodgers 2023 schedule start times, quirks, off days road trips & more
Major League Baseball finalized the start times for the 2023 schedule on Tuesday, which gives a chance to dig into the minutiae of the first “normal” baseball season in four years. Think about it — a pandemic wiped out nearly two thirds of the 2020 season, and 2021...
True Blue LA
MLB arbitration hearings are coming, which means a Tony Gonsolin resolution is near
Major League Baseball salary arbitration hearings begin on Monday, which means at some point in the next three weeks we will have a resolution between Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Gonsolin was the only one of ten arbitration-eligible Dodgers not to agree to a contract for 2023 by the January...
