True Blue LA

Dodgers sign Matt Andriese to minor league deal

The Dodgers added another veteran pitcher to compete for a major league roster spot or at the very least provide innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City. Right-hander Matt Andriese on Monday signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers after a season overseas. Andriese last year pitched for the Yomiuri Giants...
True Blue LA

What could Will Smith’s contract extension look like?

It’s shaking up to be an interesting time at Camelback Ranch this spring. Notable names like Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw will step out for a bit to play in World Baseball Classic games at nearby Chase Field, and we’ll see some test runs of players like Miguel Vargas, Miguel Rojas, and Chris Taylor at new positions as the Dodgers figure out their lineup and defensive strategy. Here’s a bit more about what’s going on before Spring Training kicks in.
True Blue LA

Ralph Avila, longtime Dodgers scout and executive, dies at 92

Ralph Avila, a pioneer in the Dodgers’ and Major League Baseball’s presence in the Dominican Republic, died Monday at his home in Florida, the team announced. Avila started with the Dodgers in 1970 as a scout in Latin America, and among his signings were Pedro Martínez and Ramón Martínez, along with Raúl Mondesi, Mariano Duncan, Candy Maldonado, and several others.
True Blue LA

Dodgers-Rays game added to Peacock Sunday morning schedule

Peacock announced its 2023 schedule of exclusive Sunday morning telecasts on Tuesday, which includes one Dodgers game. LA’s game against the Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on May 28 will be exclusively streamed on Peacock. This is the second year of Sunday morning exclusivity for Peacock, which...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues reassign two top prospects to AHL

The St. Louis Blues are into the break and won’t play again until Feb. 11. That’s true at least for most of the roster. Nikita Alexandrov and Jake Neighbours are on their way to the Springfield Thunderbirds to keep playing over the next few days. Springfield has three...
