New York Mets have so much money they’re running a Super Bowl commercial
The New York Mets are pulling the ultimate sports crossover during Super Bowl LVII, running an ad for the upcoming baseball season. Leave it to Mets owner Steve Cohen to find a way to keep the spotlight on his franchise, even when the biggest game of the NFL season will be unfolding.
Yardbarker
Ex-New York Mets, Yankees Reliever Retires From MLB
"It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. "As a lightly recruited high school player, to a college walk-on, to an undrafted free agent, to a non prospect entering pro ball, I am extremely proud of playing with the best players in the world for so long."
Yardbarker
Mets set on 'insane' Shohei Ohtani offer in 2023 free agency?
With the MLB offseason nearing an end, teams are turning their attention to the start of spring training. Some are also looking ahead to next year’s free-agent crop that should feature a frenzy not seen in decades. Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will become the biggest free agent since...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Mets’ DH Role ‘Undefined’ Heading Into Spring Training
The Mets used the offseason to bring in a haul of impact acquisitions, as well as retain some of their own star players. However, they did not make a change in an area they probably could've upgraded: the designated hitter position. As it stands, the Mets are heading into spring...
Red Sox trade former All-Star reliever, MLB world reacts
Earlier last week, the Boston Red Sox made a surprising decision. Boston dumped All-Star reliever and 2018 World Series Champion Matt Barnes. The team designated Barnes for assignment, and on Monday, the Red Sox traded him away. Boston sent Barnes to the Miami Marlins. The Athletic’s ace MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported the news initially. “Matt Read more... The post Red Sox trade former All-Star reliever, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Braves announce non-roster invitees for spring training
The Braves are inviting 26 non-roster players to major-league spring training this season.
Jeff McNeil awaits car from Francisco Lindor as he savors Mets contract
Jeff McNeil officially received his contract extension from the Mets on Tuesday, but now awaits an important accessory that would complete his offseason. Promised a car by teammate Francisco Lindor if McNeil won the batting title last season, the Mets second baseman still hasn’t received his prize after leading the National League with a .326 batting average in 2022. McNeil recently sent Lindor a video of cars that had caught his attention and received acknowledgment from the shortstop. “He said they were nice cars,” McNeil said at a Citi Field press conference. “They were one brand of a very nice [car].” McNeil’s car may...
MLB news: New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays
It’s the last day of January and, as we finish off the last month without baseball until potentially December, let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news and notes, including a hire for the New York Yankees, stadium news for the Tampa Bay Rays, and a beloved fan mourned by the Cleveland Guardians.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Port St. Lucie, here we come!
The Mets loaded up their trucks and sent them on their merry way to Florida. Mets’ Pitchers and Catchers report in 16 days, for those keeping score at home. It’s never too early to think about next offseason, and you can expect New York to be in the thick of the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes if Steve Cohen has something to say about it.
Amazin' Avenue
From Complex To Queens, Episode 207: The 2023 Top Prospect Countdown (Part IV)
Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system. Brazil celebrates Dia Da Saudade on January 30, so in keeping with the spirit of the day, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas discuss what eras of Mets baseball they are most wistful for in Promote, Extend, Trade.
Mets stay in the family by adding Patrick McCarthy to radio team
The Mets are making their broadcast a family affair, The Post has learned. Patrick McCarthy, son of former Mets radio play-by-player Tom, will be the WCBS pre-and-postgame host and swingman game-caller when the voice of the team, Howie Rose, is off, according to sources. The Post previously reported that Keith Raad would be the Mets’ replacement for Wayne Randazzo as Rose’s main booth partner. Raad has been the Brooklyn Cyclones lead broadcaster. Patrick McCarthy had been doing Triple-A Lehigh games. Last year, at 26, he replaced his dad for two games on Phillies broadcasts when Tom was calling an NFL preseason game. While McCarthy replaces Brad Heller on the broadcast, his role will be more akin to the retired Ed Coleman, who would do pre- and postgame reports while working as the swing play-by-player. Both Raad and McCarthy have agreed to the deals, but the contracts are not yet signed.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Anticipation
A day after Buck Showalter threatened him to keep his marriage intact, Justin Verlander expressed excitement over starting his Mets career. Going into 2023, the Mets have some of the best rotational depth in the majors and hopefully they never have to use any of it. The Mets signed minor...
Mets sign 1B Dariel Gomez to minor-league deal
Gomez, 26, spent last year in the Mariners system at High-A Everett, where he slashed .222/.321/.472 with a Northwest League-leading 26 home runs, 65 RBI, and 163 strikeouts in 113 games.
