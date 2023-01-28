ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Chronicle

For GOP base, battles over coronavirus vaccines, closures are still fiery

For many Americans, the relentless focus on covid seems largely a thing of the past: Far fewer are wearing masks, businesses and schools are mostly open, and many people have learned to live with the occasional threat of contracting the virus. But among activist Republicans, immense anger and resentment persists...
Houston Chronicle

Haley prepares to signal presidential run in video, as GOP race starts slowly

Nikki Haley, a former United Nations ambassador and governor of South Carolina, is preparing to announce that she will run for president and could release a video signaling her plans as soon this week - positioning herself to be the first declared Republican challenger to Donald Trump at a time when other prospective candidates have slowed their moves.
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
