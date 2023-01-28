Read full article on original website
JV COUNTY TOURNAMENT: Holly Pond downs Fairview 38-29 to claim county title
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – We tipped off the first of our four county championship games at the Cullman County Tournament Saturday with the JV Girls title match between Holly Pond and Fairview and after toppling top-seeded Good Hope on Thursday, the Lady Broncos downed Fairview 38-29 to capture the county title. The first period was a defensive one as both teams struggled to hit baskets. Peyton Defoor banked in a floater for Fairview’s first basket of the game, but Alyssia Mitchell knocked down a long-range shot to give Holly Pond an early 3-2 lead. Phoebe Jones put in a short jumper to...
fearthestingihs.org
Girls Varsity Basketball beats Richland Northeast
The Irmo varsity girls basketball team notched their second home win in a row Friday night by beating the Cavaliers from Richland Northeast. The Yellow Jackets improve to 8-10 overall, 3-3 in Region V. That puts them in a tie for 3rd place with AC Flora. Irmo has a big week coming up as they travel to Ridgeview Tuesday night, and have a home game with Flora this Friday night at the Temple of Doom.
Leander boys sweep Glenn, record important win in jumbled District 25-5A playoff chase
LEANDER — Leander coach Clint Bradley noted Friday that at this point in the basketball season, when district foes are seeing each other for the second time and know each other like the backs of their hands, games sometimes just come down to players making plays. Fortunately for the...
Ladycats open district with shootout win over Connally
, The Mexia girls soccer team made its District 23-4A debut a successful one with a shootout victory at Waco Connally on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Ladycats won on penalty kicks, 3-1, after the teams played to a 1-1 draw through regulation and overtime. With the teams tied 1-1 in the penalty kick shootout phase of the match, Phanelopie Lopez and Tania Martinez found the back of the net to give Mexia the victory. Martinez fooled the Connally goalkeeper and booted the ball into the lower left corner of the net for the clinching goal. Connally misfired on a pair of penalty...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville boys soccer beats Hernando, advances to MHSAA 6A semis
HERNANDO — Starkville boys soccer advanced to the MHSAA Class 6A semifinals after defeating Hernando, 2-1, in the quarterfinals on the road Saturday afternoon. Brandon Shaffer and Joseph Schauwecker both scored for the Yellow Jackets (15-4). Max Buehler also recorded an assist for Starkville. Starkville will travel to play...
