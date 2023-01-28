HANCEVILLE, Ala. – We tipped off the first of our four county championship games at the Cullman County Tournament Saturday with the JV Girls title match between Holly Pond and Fairview and after toppling top-seeded Good Hope on Thursday, the Lady Broncos downed Fairview 38-29 to capture the county title. The first period was a defensive one as both teams struggled to hit baskets. Peyton Defoor banked in a floater for Fairview’s first basket of the game, but Alyssia Mitchell knocked down a long-range shot to give Holly Pond an early 3-2 lead. Phoebe Jones put in a short jumper to...

