Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Placing the Franchise Tag on Lamar Jackson Is the Right Move
He needs to prove he can still play a full season at a high level before the Ravens decide to break the bank.
Jim Harbaugh Rumors Are Swirling On Social Media This Tuesday
Two weeks ago, University of Michigan President Santa Ono gave Wolverines fans the news they'd been craving: Jim Harbaugh was returning for another season. At the time, this swiftly brought an end to NFL coaching rumors involving Harbaugh. But in the time since, Harbaugh's status with ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Yardbarker
Report: Denver's second meeting with Jim Harbaugh possibly repelled other candidates
Did Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's second meeting with Denver owner Greg Penner repel other top candidates for the Broncos' head-coaching opening?. "Word of Penner's recent trip to Ann Arbor for a second meeting with Harbaugh was circulating throughout league circles Wednesday, catching other candidates off-guard, according to league sources," wrote The Athletic's Mike Sando.
TMZ.com
Michael Vick Says No Beef With Lamar Jackson After Injury Comment, 'We Cool'
Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson have zero beef with each other despite the NFL legend's comments about the Ravens QB's injury ... with Vick telling TMZ Sports the two are still tight. Vick initially raised eyebrows during "Fox NFL Kickoff" on Jan. 13 ... after he said Jackson should've fought...
Insider Believes Steelers Hire Matt Canada Replacement This Offseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers could bring in their next offensive coordinator before the season.
Report: Broncos Finalize Deal to Make Sean Payton Head Coach
The hiring comes after Denver fired Nathaniel Hackett after 15 games in his first season.
Breaking: Sean Payton Accepts NFL Head Coaching Position
Sean Payton is back. The former New Orleans Saints head coach has accepted a new position in the NFL. Payton is set to become the next head coach in Denver. The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett during the 2022 season. Payton will be his successor. The coveted football coach inherits ...
Win over Bengals would give Chiefs HC Andy Reid second-most postseason wins in NFL history
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid is set to make history if he can lift his team over the Cincinnati Bengals this evening. He’s already one of the winningest coaches in NFL history and the postseason is no different. After defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC divisional round,...
Sean Payton And Jim Harbaugh 'Are Still Options' For NFL Team: Report
Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh are reportedly 'still options' for an NFL team's head coaching vacancy.
FOX Sports
Chad Johnson breaks down why Jalen Hurts & Lamar Jackson are Top 5 NFL QBs | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe ask Chad Johnson to list his Top 5 NFL QBs. Chad list Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts as the best QBs in the NFL. Noticeably missing from Chad's list is Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
Cardinals Ask to Interview Bengals’ Lou Anarumo, Brian Callahan
The news comes hours after Cincinnati lost the AFC championship game.
