Kenosha, WI

CBS 58

Snow check after the weekend's big snow

All of southeast Wisconsin saw snow over this past weekend with anywhere from 2-4" in our northern counties to 7-11" in the Milwaukee/Waukesha metro areas. It was the biggest snow of the season so far. Milwaukee officially picked up 7.9" of snowfall from Saturday night through early Sunday morning. It...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT DAY: Dangerous cold Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold today turns into an even colder night as temperatures will drop to around 10 below by early Tuesday morning. When you factor in the wind, it will feel closer to 20 below when many of us are waking up tomorrow. In those conditions, frostbite...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals from Wisconsin winter storm; Jan. 28, 2023

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Below is a list of preliminary, running snowfall total reports (in inches) – totals that could change. Beaver Dam, 4.9. Belgium, 3. Big Bend, 6.9. Brookfield, 7.5.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 am on Saturday until 3 am on Sunday

RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 6 pm and will last until 3 am on Sunday, Jan. 29. The Winter Weather Advisory affects Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth counties.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Snowy conditions cause slick roads in southeast Wisconsin

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Southeast Wisconsin is digging out of inches of snow from a Saturday winter storm. The Milwaukee Department of Public Works initiated a citywide salting operation for a continuous run beginning Saturday morning at 9:45. Around 9 p.m., they mounted front plow blades on salt trucks for snow and ice clearing.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee County Used to Be Covered in Farmland

Milwaukee has been a city for so long that we forget it was ever anything else. As difficult as it may be to picture now, our entire region was a wilderness for millennia before we got around to polluting the rivers and paving the roads. Although wetlands were abundant, most of Milwaukee County was covered with maple trees and other hardwoods, forming a canopy so dense that the sun was seldom seen in high summer.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wsiu.org

New Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of Monday-Tuesday system

The National Weather Service has issued a new Winter Weather Advisory, just as a previous alert expired. The new Advisory warns of a wintry mix of precipitation starting Monday evening and lasting through the night - total snow and sleep accumulation will vary depending on where you live. Travel will...
KENTUCKY STATE
wtmj.com

Tuesday’s Scores

Milwaukee School of Languages 57, Milw. Washington 39. Racine St. Catherine’s 57, Shoreland Lutheran 41. Rock County Christian 35, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 18. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Drivers react to snowfall in Racine Co., hazardous conditions

CALEDONIA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Snow fell in Racine County for hours on Saturday, leaving behind hazardous conditions for many drivers in the area. In Caledonia, off I-94, drivers at the Pilot Travel Center spoke with CBS 58’s Ellie Nakamoto-White about the conditions they were seeing on the road.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: List of snow emergencies declared for the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With several Winter Weather Advisories declared ahead of Saturday’s expected snowfall, municipalities across the Rockford region have declared snow emergencies, meaning parking ordinances are in effect. Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the lower teens. Snow […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wpr.org

Amtrak's plans for Wisconsin and the greater Midwest

Amtrak’s passenger rail service is proposing to open stations in cities across Wisconsin, from Eau Claire and Madison to Green Bay and Superior. An Amtrak network development director breaks down passenger rail plans in Wisconsin and the Midwest.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes

(WSAW) - It’s been a deadly stretch of days on Wisconsin’s snowmobile trails. Four fatal crashes occurred between Thursday and Sunday. The first crash was reported on Thursday. A 59-year-old died when she rear-ended the lead snowmobile in a group. The crash happened near Phelps in Vilas County.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
Y-105FM

The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship

There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

What color can headlights be? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder after traffic stop

(WFRV) – After a driver in western Wisconsin was pulled over for having green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol reminded motorists what color headlights should be. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident where a trooper stopped a vehicle for having green headlights. The post wanted to remind drivers that headlights must be white while driving on the roadway.
WISCONSIN STATE

