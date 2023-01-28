ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

One Late-Round Linebacker Lions Should Target in 2023 NFL Draft

By Vito Chirco
Ivan Pace Jr. is late-round linebacker Lions should target in NFL Draft.

Going into the 2023 NFL Draft , the Lions will be in search of several playmakers across the defensive side of the ball.

If they don't find a linebacker on Day 1 or Day 2 of the draft, they could turn their attention to Ivan Pace Jr.

Based on recent mock drafts, Pace -- a 6-foot, 239-pound linebacker out of the University of Cincinnati -- has a chance of going anywhere from the fourth-sixth round.

After starring at Miami (Ohio) for three seasons, Pace transferred over to Cincinnati prior to the start of the 2022 campaign. He proceeded to accumulate a staggering 10 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss, to go along with 137 total tackles, four passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

For his efforts, he racked up a variety of accolades, including unanimous first-team All-American honors and AAC Defensive Player of the Year honors. He was also selected to the All-AAC first team.

Katie Stratman, USA TODAY Sports

As SI NFL Draft Bible writes about Pace, “Pace offers significant upside as a blitzing linebacker. He’s a missile coming downhill who generates displacement against offensive linemen with his leg drive and momentum. Pace is an explosive linear athlete who frequently stuns offensive linemen or fires through gaps when rushing the passer. The American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year plays with excellent leverage, which further helps him drive offensive linemen back or get small and shoot gaps. Pace is quick enough to cross a lineman’s face before getting backfield penetration. His speed generates a significant mismatch against interior offensive linemen, but he’ll face significantly more challenging opponents in the NFL. Pace rushes the passer with rip and spin moves. He even displays some ability to dip and corner around linemen. Pace makes the most of his terrific contact balance and high motor when clashing with larger opponents. He rallies to the ball as a secondary tackler and gets his hands in passing lanes. Pace has the downhill burst to make plays as a backside run defender.”

For what the ex-Bearcat lacks in size, he makes up for with his explosive burst, tenacity and high-end motor.

During his collegiate career, Pace showcased a knack for always being around the ball, and he possesses the intangibles necessary to be a more-than-adequate run-stopper at the next level.

Although a bit bigger than present Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (who stands in at 5-foot-11 and 225 pounds), Pace, nevertheless, reminds me of “Rodrigo” because of the constant energy and relentless nature he similarly plays with.

If Pace is still on the board come the sixth round, I’d snatch him up (just as Detroit general manager Brad Holmes did in the sixth round a year ago with Rodriguez ).

