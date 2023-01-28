Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Paige Spiranac's Body Admission Is Going Viral
Social media star Paige Spiranac is not shy about showing off her body, but that doesn't mean she still doesn't take heat for it. Monday night, Spiranac admitted that some of her followers on Twitter and Instagram still give her grief when she posts anything revealing or suggestive. "Without fail ...
Phil Mickelson Takes Aim At McIlroy And Golf Channel In Sarcastic Tweet
The American took to Twitter to show his support for McIlroy, albeit rather sarcastically
Kate Upton ‘all dressed up’ as Justin Verlander receives third Cy Young
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander got dressed to the nine’s on Saturday night. The occasion was the annual Baseball Writers’ Association of America New York chapter dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown, where Verlander received his third Cy Young award. Verlander won the award for his 2022 season with the Astros, in which went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA. He signed a two-year deal worth $86 million with the Mets this offseason. Verlander was presented the award by Buck Showalter, who will be managing him with the Mets. Upton posted a photo of the couple on Instagram, captioning that they were “all...
Slow-Motion Video Fuels Patrick Reed Penalty Controversy in Dubai
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee broke down slow-motion video of Patrick Reed's Saturday tee shot that became lodged in a palm tree, and the images only add to the uncertainty around the ruling Reed was given.
Golf.com
This former Masters champion says 2023 will be his last
One of the special parts of the Masters is that the past champions get to play on in the event long after their primes have passed. But there comes a time when each has to make that final stroll down the 18th fairway. This year, it’s 1987 champion Larry Mize‘s...
Bubba Watson To Beg Jay Monahan For PNC Chance
The LIV Golf player is desperate to play in the tournament for the sake of his son
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Photos
Alex Morgan is trending on social media for a pretty funny reason on Monday afternoon. A popular United States soccer fan group announced that they do not support "the wave." Morgan's National Women's Soccer League team, San Diego Wave FC, took exception to the comment (of course, the fan group was ...
GolfWRX
PGA Tour pro buys second-hand set of legendary clubs on eBay
At GolfWRX we are constantly reporting on advances in centre of gravity, weight-shift, shaft thickness, diameters of club grips, and on and on, with manufacturers keen to be the first to have found the holy grail. Last week we were live from the PGA Show, reporting on all the goings-on...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf League take massive L in latest legal twist in antitrust case
LIV Golf have taken a hit in their antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, according to the Associated Press. That is because a federal judge has denied a request by LIV Golf's attorneys to expand discovery to include communication with Augusta National members. Last week LIV Golf issued subpoenas to...
GolfWRX
Report: Major champ in shock split with long-time caddie
Even the most seemingly ideal player/caddie relationships don’t last forever, with news emerging this week of a very surprising split. As first reported by the Irish Independent, Shane Lowry has split with long-time looper Brian ‘Bo’ Martin with sources saying that the pair had lost their “spark” or “chemistry.”
Kate Upton Looks Gorgeous Celebrating Hubby Justin Verlander’s Cy Young Award
The SI Swimsuit model dazzled in a regal-looking purple gown.
Gisele Bündchen Models a Sheer LBD in Florida
Big news, folks. Gisele Bündchen has just reinvented the revenge dress by looking absolutely unreal in black sheer while also making the sexy look part of a triumphant career comeback. Like her ex-husband, the supermodel has recently come out of retirement. But while sports fans tell me that Tom Brady's return to the field has been less than spectacular, Bündchen has stayed booked and busy.
Gisele Bündchen Is Back to Her Supermodel Ways in New Swimsuit Photos
Gisele Bündchen is getting back to business. This week, the supermodel was seen hitting the beach in Florida for a new photo shoot — and she’s been posing in a slew of sizzling looks. In new photos, the model wore a cotton-candy pink Chanel backless one-piece swimsuit with a scoop neckline and an interlocking-double C... The post Gisele Bündchen Is Back to Her Supermodel Ways in New Swimsuit Photos appeared first on Grazia USA.
Olivia Culpo Poses in Sleek Knee-High Boots With Christian McCaffre’s Mom Lisa in Philadelphia
Olivia Culpo looked stylish in head-to-toe black this Sunday while on a trip to Philadelphia in support of her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey’s team lost by 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles, losing their chances to be at the Super Bowl this year. Before the game, Culpo posed on Instagram alongside her boyfriend’s mom, Lisa McCaffrey, who also dressed all in black for the occasion. Later on, the model shared Instagram stories showing the two of them cheering on a bus with the rest of the running back’s family on their way to the game that took place...
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0