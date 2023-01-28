Read full article on original website
U.S. Marshals arrest 2 suspects in Cleveland murder
U.S. Marshals arrested two suspects wanted for aggravated murder in Cleveland Tuesday morning. According to Cleveland police, officers were called to the 13000 block of Buckeye Avenue for reported gunfire on Jan. 16.
cleveland19.com
Inside the mind of a serial killer: Could 4 cold cases be connected?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What makes a serial killer?. That’s a question that has been researched for decades. We’re exploring the psychology behind serial killers, after we highlighted a series of cold cases detectives believe may be connected. You can watch our stories here. The cases of four...
WFMJ.com
Niles doctor pleads guilty to 52 federal health care fraud and drug charges
An osteopathic doctor whose Niles office was raided by the FBI nearly a year ago pleaded guilty Monday to 52 charges accusing him of health care fraud and violating federal laws regulating the dispensing of and distribution of controlled substances. Sentencing was set on May 23 in U.S. District Court...
Sheriff investigating 2 dead, boy found alive in house in Trumbull County
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people in Mecca Township.
Lorain Correctional prison guard arrested, accused of smuggling drugs into prison for inmate, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A state prison guard is accused of smuggling crystal methamphetamine and other drugs into the prison on behalf of an inmate, according to federal officials. Authorities on Monday arrested Daryl Gus, 35, of Parma on a federal charge of conspiring to distribute drugs. Cleveland.com and The...
60 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl found in Cleveland storage locker
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Painesville man is facing federal charges after authorities found more than 60 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl inside a storage locker in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Ronald Rendon-Luna is accused of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. U.S. District Magistrate Judge Thomas Parker...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown woman with gun arrested at Austintown bar
A Youngstown couple landed in jail early Monday after police say they were called investigate a report that someone was waving a gun during a fight outside an Austintown bar. Officers say they broke up a fight next to cars parked outside Shotz Bar N Grille on Oakwood Avenue just after 2 a.m.
Niles man sentenced following report from concerned neighbor
Police arrested a father Friday after he repeatedly grabbed his son and shouted at his children, according to a police report.
wosu.org
Cuyahoga prosecutor has process for tracking cops with credibility concerns. Is it enough?
Under decades old U.S. Supreme Court case law, prosecutors are required to disclose evidence in the state’s possession that would be beneficial to the defense in a criminal trial. In 2018, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office started sending out letters naming local police officers whose misconduct prosecutors determined must...
Report: One arrested after 30+ crowd ‘smoking, drinking’ inside Sheetz
Officers were called around 2:30 Sunday morning on reports of a large crowd inside the store.
Ex-top official of Geis Cos. pleads guilty to embezzling $1 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A former top official for a well-known construction and real-estate company admitted Monday to embezzling $1 million from the business. Michael Harman, a certified public accountant and the former controller of Geis Cos., pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and filing false tax returns. Harman...
Over 30 People Get Busted For Partying Inside Ohio Gas Station
The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for felonious assault
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information on a fugitive wanted for a felonious assault in Cuyahoga County. Herman Cole, 22, is wanted by both the United States Marshals Service and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office. Cole, 22, is known to frequent the...
cleveland19.com
Man caught on camera abandoning clown statue outside Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office released security tape Monday of a clown statue being left outside of the station by an unknown man last week. Trumbull County Jail contacted the sheriff’s office Jan. 23 after the man entered the front door of the lobby,...
cityofmentor.com
Mentor Police Department Statement
The men and women of the Mentor Police Department are saddened at the death of Tyre Nichols which occurred earlier this month at the hands of five former officers in the Memphis Police Department. We are sickened by the actions of these individuals and share in the collective disgust felt...
Boardman man killed in ATV accident Saturday night
A Boardman man is dead after a traffic accident Saturday night in Lawrence County.
Troopers chase stolen vehicle from Elyria to Cleveland; 3 people arrested
A chase involving Elyria Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol resulted in the arrests of three people who fled from a traffic stop in Elyria in a stolen vehicle and fled to Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Body of missing Saudi Arabian man found in Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a missing Saudi Arabian man was found around midnight Monday in Lake Erie at the E. 9th Street pier. Abdulrahman Alanazi, 31, was reported missing by friends around 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Cleveland police said Alanazi went out Jan. 26 in the...
Cleveland Heights residents sue neighbors over backyard pizza oven
The old saying goes, "don't take the law into your own hands, take 'em to court", and that's exactly what residents in a quiet Cleveland Heights neighborhood are doing.
More revelations in public records about astronomical payouts for MetroHealth execs: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- MetroHealth plans to pay four executives $50,000 to $100,000 each in bonuses if they stay on through this year. And the embattled health system agreed in December to pay a former executive her 2023 salary of more than $500,000, even though she resigned. We’re talking about golden...
