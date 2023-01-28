ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula, OH

cleveland19.com

Inside the mind of a serial killer: Could 4 cold cases be connected?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What makes a serial killer?. That’s a question that has been researched for decades. We’re exploring the psychology behind serial killers, after we highlighted a series of cold cases detectives believe may be connected. You can watch our stories here. The cases of four...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles doctor pleads guilty to 52 federal health care fraud and drug charges

An osteopathic doctor whose Niles office was raided by the FBI nearly a year ago pleaded guilty Monday to 52 charges accusing him of health care fraud and violating federal laws regulating the dispensing of and distribution of controlled substances. Sentencing was set on May 23 in U.S. District Court...
NILES, OH
Cleveland.com

60 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl found in Cleveland storage locker

CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Painesville man is facing federal charges after authorities found more than 60 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl inside a storage locker in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Ronald Rendon-Luna is accused of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. U.S. District Magistrate Judge Thomas Parker...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown woman with gun arrested at Austintown bar

A Youngstown couple landed in jail early Monday after police say they were called investigate a report that someone was waving a gun during a fight outside an Austintown bar. Officers say they broke up a fight next to cars parked outside Shotz Bar N Grille on Oakwood Avenue just after 2 a.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cityofmentor.com

Mentor Police Department Statement

The men and women of the Mentor Police Department are saddened at the death of Tyre Nichols which occurred earlier this month at the hands of five former officers in the Memphis Police Department. We are sickened by the actions of these individuals and share in the collective disgust felt...
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Body of missing Saudi Arabian man found in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a missing Saudi Arabian man was found around midnight Monday in Lake Erie at the E. 9th Street pier. Abdulrahman Alanazi, 31, was reported missing by friends around 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Cleveland police said Alanazi went out Jan. 26 in the...
CLEVELAND, OH

