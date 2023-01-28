ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well+Good

Scrolling on Your Phone in Bed Could Make Your Melatonin Supplements Less Effective, According to Sleep Doctors

By Helen Carefoot
Well+Good
Well+Good
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnKoP_0kUWJlNj00

Picture this: You’re just wrapping up your nighttime routine and getting ready for a restful night of restorative sleep. This could involve aromatherapy, reading a book, cueing up some white or pink noise, and taking a melatonin supplement to help your body ease into sleepiness. But after you take the supplement and the lights are off, there’s still a glow emitting from your phone. Maybe it’s a push alert from a news outlet, a text from a friend, or a viral TikTok. Whatever the cause, you find yourself awake much later than you planned to be. Did your melatonin fail you? Or might the blue light from your device have rendered the melatonin ineffective?

Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone that the body releases to signal it's time to shift into sleep mode. For people who are deficient in melatonin production or who otherwise want help inducing sleepiness, they may turn to a melatonin supplement. But research has found that using your phone, which gives off blue light, before bed has negative effects on your shut-eye. Part of the reason why is because blue light exposure can delay and suppress our natural production of melatonin. But how does blue light interact with melatonin supplements?

What we know about the relationship between blue light exposure and melatonin supplements

According to experts, current research doesn't provide clear answers, but available information about blue light and melatonin is telling. “We do know that the blue light would suppress our own melatonin, at least the level that it needs to be at for better sleep, so that part is fairly well-studied,” says Kin M. Yuen, MD, sleep medicine specialist at the University of California, San Francisco’s Sleep Disorders Center. The next component, she adds, of blue light exposure rendering a melatonin supplement less effective isn't studied, “but we know scrolling through the phone definitely delays sleep.”

With that in mind, it's a reasonable conclusion that blue light and melatonin supplements aren't a great combo for your sleep, regardless of how the two may interact, because scrolling delaying sleep may compromise the efficacy of the melatonin supplements.

“We do know that the blue light would suppress our own melatonin, at least the level that it needs to be at for better sleep." —Kin M. Yuen, MD, sleep medicine specialist

Part of why it's tough to qualify an interaction between phones and melatonin supplements is because the composition and dosage of what’s on the market varies so widely. Melatonin is classified as a dietary supplement by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and supplements aren't subject to the same regulatory practices as medications.

A 2017 study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine found that in a review of 30 supplements from various companies, there was “high variability” of the amount of melatonin each contained compared to what was listed on the label. The melatonin used in clinical studies isn’t the same as what’s available to the public, Dr. Yuen says, so the supplements would need to be studied to answer the question directly.

But, keep in mind that blue light and melatonin—both the supplements and the naturally occurring hormone—have opposite effects: One keeps you awake and alert, the other signals it’s time to wind down. Light has a powerful effect of disrupting your circadian rhythm, and studies have shown that blue light has a particularly strong effect because of its intensity and short wavelength. For this reason, blue light exposure near bedtime bedtime can throw off your internal clock and delay sleep.

Now, let's pretend that your phone doesn't emit blue light. Simply engaging with the content it serves you still stands to delay sleep by keeping your eyes and mind active. If you’re looking at something stressful or exciting, that alone can delay your sleep because it is engaging your mind.

How to proceed with great sleep, since blue light exposure and melatonin supplements don't mix

Even if we don’t have exact answers on how blue light from screens and melatonin supplements interact, experts say we do know about good sleep hygiene (adjusting your behavior during both daytime and nighttime can help) and that not using your phone when you should be sleeping is a good bet for better sleep. “Instead of masking that behavior [with a supplement], wouldn’t it be easier to just put your phone away if you are not in a profession that requires you to be on call 24/7, so you have less disturbed sleep?” Dr Yuen asks.

Furthermore, you might benefit from considering your overall sleep routine before addressing just the isolated relationship between blue light and melatonin supplements. “If you have difficulty falling asleep at night, it’s usually not just one thing that causes it, unless it’s an acute situation," says neurologist Milena K. Pavlova, MD, director of the Sleep and EEG Testing Centers at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital and associate professor at Harvard Medical School, citing examples like a death in the family or extreme stress.

To address this, she suggests trying small shifts, like dimming screens on phones and computers and making lifestyle changes, like paying attention to your bedtime and caffeine intake.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Drinking Alcohol Before Bed Is Ruining Your Sleep Quality, According to a Neuroscientist and a Neurologist

A glass of wine may help you wind down after a long day at work, but it's definitely not doing you any favors in the bedroom. The truth is drinking alcohol affects your sleep quality, which can have a number of effects on your health and wellness. That's why when you stop drinking alcohol, you might actually notice that your mood improves, your skin clears up, and you feel more rested. So, if you rely on a glass of wine to relax and fall asleep, know that even just one drink greatly diminishes the quality of that sleep, says neuroscientist Kristen Willeumier, PhD, and author of the book Biohack Your Brain: How to Boost Cognitive Health, Performance & Power.
Well+Good

This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home

Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
KTLA.com

Best supplement for arthritis pain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The human body is linked together with joints. A joint is where two bones connect, and cartilage is the gel-like connective tissue that keeps bones mobile and prevents them from rubbing against each other. Arthritis is the inflammation of a...
OpenClassActions.com

JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers

JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss

We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
Tyla

Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly

A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
New York Post

These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’

Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
diabetesdaily.com

Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes

Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
Mashed

Why It's A Mistake To Break Long Pasta Before Putting It In A Pot

You may hear every now and then that breaking your long pasta before putting it in the boiling water is a culinary sin to all Italians everywhere. While nothing bad will happen if you do decide to do this to your bucatini or pappardelle to have it better fit in your pots, it's better if you leave it as is. While you think this may be hard with the long pieces and smaller pots that look like they won't work, breaking the pasta is definitely a pasta rule you should never break.
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy