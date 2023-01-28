ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Winterhawks Player of the Week: Chaz Lucius

Talk about the Winterhawks on our off-day thread. Not a tough call this week; in fact the WHL already made it. With 4 goals and 7 assists in 4 games, the Winterhawks Player of the week for January 23 through January 29 is Chaz Lucius. Monday vs. Spokane: 3 assists...
Denver Broncos get Sean Payton as coach in deal with Saints

The Denver Broncos have agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton their head coach, a person with knowledge of the accord said Tuesday. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the agreement, said the Broncos would send their first-round pick, No. 29 overall, in this year’s draft to the Saints along with a future second-rounder. Denver also will receive a third-round pick in the trade.
Portland Trail Blazers 129, Atlanta Hawks 125: Live updates

--- Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) and forward Josh Hart (hamstring) will play Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks at the Moda Center, the team has announced. Both missed Saturday night’s 123-105 loss to Toronto and were originally listed as questionable for Monday. Atlanta guard Trae Young...
