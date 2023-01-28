Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?Fatim HemrajVancouver, WA
Winterhawks Player of the Week: Chaz Lucius
Talk about the Winterhawks on our off-day thread. Not a tough call this week; in fact the WHL already made it. With 4 goals and 7 assists in 4 games, the Winterhawks Player of the week for January 23 through January 29 is Chaz Lucius. Monday vs. Spokane: 3 assists...
Portland Winterhawks at Kamloops Blazers: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (34-8-2-1) take on the Kamloops Blazers (27-10-4-2) in Western Hockey League action. When: Wednesday, February 1, 7pm PST. Where: Sandman Centre, Kamloops, British Columbia. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Blazers audio.
Denver Broncos get Sean Payton as coach in deal with Saints
The Denver Broncos have agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton their head coach, a person with knowledge of the accord said Tuesday. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the agreement, said the Broncos would send their first-round pick, No. 29 overall, in this year’s draft to the Saints along with a future second-rounder. Denver also will receive a third-round pick in the trade.
Kraken Released: Surprising Seattle in thick of NHL playoff race
When Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis strolls into the locker room or goes on the road with the team these days, he sees something that was rare during the franchise’s inaugural season: smiles stemming from success on the ice. The All-Star Break has arrived with the Seattle Kraken...
Photos: Cleveland boys basketball cruises past Benson 86-65
The Cleveland boys basketball team have won six of their past seven, with a big 86-65 win on Tuesday night against Benson serving as one of the highlights of the season. SC Tresvant led Cleveland with 22 points. Jackson Owens and Jackson Cooper each scored 20 points.
Girls basketball: Sofia Bell scores game-high 20 points to lead Jesuit past Beaverton 43-30
Jesuit’s defense stymied Beaverton as the Crusaders won 43-30 on Tuesday night at Beaverton High School in a matchup between two of the top Class 6A teams in the state. With Tuesday’s result, Jesuit (15-2) sits atop the Metro League standings with a 6-0 league record, and Beaverton fell to 5-1.
Trail Blazers show progress in victory over Atlanta Hawks: ‘We needed to win one like that’
The Atlanta Hawks went on a 10-2 run late in the fourth quarter Monday night to turn an eight-point Portland Trail Blazers’ lead into a 121-121 tie with less than a minute remaining. Just like that, it felt like a victory would evaporate for a Blazers team that had...
Damian Lillard’s 42 points help Trail Blazers edge Atlanta Hawks: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers caught a break Monday night when Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young was ruled out with ankle soreness. But that just meant more shots for guard guard Dejounte Murray, who took on Blazers guard Damian Lillard in a shooting duel that saw both combine for 82 points.
Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard named Western Conference player of the week
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the 15th time in his career, the NBA announced Monday. In three games last week, Lillard averaged 42.3 points, 7.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds, while shooting 63.2% from the field, including 51.4% from three-point range.
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at 84
When Bobby Hull got the puck, he was tough to stop. He had blazing speed, a hard slap shot and tons of confidence. Long before today’s biggest stars took the ice, “The Golden Jet” put on quite a show. Hull, a Hall of Fame winger and two-time...
Portland Trail Blazers’ 1st-quarter struggles have become a ‘disturbing trend’
The Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday held what coach Chauncey Billups called a light practice and a team meeting to go over Saturday’s loss to Toronto and prepare for Monday night’s home game against Atlanta. A major topic of discussion was the Blazers’ increasingly notorious slow starts that...
Trail Blazers’ Anfernee Simons flashes improvement born from simplification
The evolution of Anfernee Simons from bench player to premier scorer caused the Portland Trail Blazers to clear a starting job for him in the backcourt alongside Damian Lillard. The next step has been for Simons to develop as a playmaker, made that much more difficult playing alongside the team’s...
Portland Trail Blazers 129, Atlanta Hawks 125: Live updates
--- Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) and forward Josh Hart (hamstring) will play Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks at the Moda Center, the team has announced. Both missed Saturday night’s 123-105 loss to Toronto and were originally listed as questionable for Monday. Atlanta guard Trae Young...
Amazing Dame and the mediocre Blazers head on the road again: Blazer Focused podcast
Dame is on fire. That much is indisputable. Everything else in Blazer land remains on uncertain ground. On the latest episode of Blazer Focused, Aaron Fentress and Craig Birnbach take stock of the Blazers as the team heads out on another critical three-game trip. Dame’s brilliance. Jerami Grant got...
