Woburn, MA

Teachers in Woburn vote to go on strike Monday

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

Teachers in Woburn vote to go on strike Monday

WOBURN -- Teachers in Woburn have voted Friday to go on strike. Without a deal over the weekend, more than 500 union members have threatened to walk off the job on Monday.

Teachers have been without a contract for nearly a year.

The union is calling for pay raises and smaller class sizes.

"We do not take our decision to strike lightly, and believe that we have exhausted all other options. In fact, there is no other path forward," said Barbara Locke, WTA President in a statement.

"This action by the WTA is illegal, disruptive and unnecessary," said a statement from the Woburn School Committee and Mayor Scott Galvin. "The School Committee and Mayor Scott Galvin have been negotiating in good faith for more than a year with the WTA to reach an agreement on a successor collective bargaining agreement."

According to the city, the school committee and the union reached a tentative agreement on a contract back in October 2022 but then the union did not ratify it.

