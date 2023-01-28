ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

YAHOO!

Lawsuit: Girl adopted from China suffered slavery in NH

Jan. 30—A Chinese-born girl ended up a slave to a New Boston family who adopted her and subjected her to years of confinement, beatings, starvation and forced labor, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in a New Hampshire court. The 70-page suit names the parents as defendants but also...
NEW BOSTON, NH
YAHOO!

Prosecutor's office names man shot by police in Wyoming

The prosecutor's office has released the name of the man shot Monday morning by Wyoming police officers. Joe Louis Frasure is at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and remains on life-support, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office reported Tuesday morning. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, who investigated the shooting, said...
WYOMING STATE
YAHOO!

Murder case moves forward against St. Joseph man

Jan. 31—A St. Joseph teen facing a second-degree murder charge in a man's 2022 death appeared in court Tuesday morning. Nicholas Minear Jr., 19, was at the Buchanan County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing. He is charged in the death of Larry McClain, 55, on Jan. 1, 2022, at 1101 Randolph St.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
thecentersquare.com

Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee

Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller.
WASHINGTON STATE
YAHOO!

Probe continues in death of Freehold man killed in Route 9 police chase crash

The state Attorney General’s Office is continuing its investigation into a Nov. 9 crash that claimed the life of a Freehold man when a stolen vehicle being chased by police crashed into his vehicle on southbound Route 9 in Old Bridge.Arturo Tlapa Luna died at the scene, while his wife, father and two daughters, who were also in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
YAHOO!

'Alarming' disappearance of 3 Michigan rappers has police seeking help

Three Michigan rap artists who were scheduled to perform at a Detroit club Jan. 21 haven't been heard from since the show was canceled that day. The now 10-day search has become a multi-agency investigation involving police departments in Detroit, Oscoda, Melvindale and Warren. "The fact that the three of...
DETROIT, MI
YAHOO!

Sheriff: One person shot by Wyoming officer after burglary report

A man is in critical condition after investigators say two Wyoming police officers opened fire early Monday when the man almost struck an officer as he tried to flee the scene of a possible burglary. A joint news release from the Wyoming Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office...
WYOMING STATE
YAHOO!

Georgia police seize man’s new Mercedes just one day after he bought it

A Georgia police department received what they considered a ‘sizeable donation’ thanks to one North Carolina man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Rincon Police Department says Austin Banks, of North Carolina, bought a gold Mercedes-Benz. Officials say an anonymous caller told police...
RINCON, GA
Axios

Washington's rejected vanity license plates of 2022

Thousands of Washingtonians each year apply for license plates with custom messages — but as usual, state officials decided some of last year's applications crossed a line. What's happening: The state Department of Licensing rejected 74 new proposals for vanity license plates in 2022, adding them to a list of more than 13,000 previously banned letter and number combinations.
WASHINGTON STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today)

The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today) From the lush forests of Seattle to the high peaks of Mount Rainier, Washington is a state full of awe and wonder. But what many visitors may not know is that it was also home to some of the most incredible plants and creatures in prehistoric times! Washington boasts an incredible fossil record that spans virtually the entire geologic timeline. The state’s fossil record showcases a wide array of preservation types — from bones to petrified wood and more. It’s truly a remarkable place for prehistoric discovery. So, let’s take a closer look at the only dinosaur that lived in Washington, and where to see fossils today!
WASHINGTON STATE

