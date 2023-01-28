Read full article on original website
Related
150 Washington applicants connected to Florida-based nursing diploma scheme
OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Monday, the Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission announced it had identified 150 nursing applicants using credentials from federally investigated Florida-based schools. “The nursing commission is there to protect the public so we took this very seriously," said Paula Meyer, the commission's executive director. Meyer's more...
YAHOO!
Lawsuit: Girl adopted from China suffered slavery in NH
Jan. 30—A Chinese-born girl ended up a slave to a New Boston family who adopted her and subjected her to years of confinement, beatings, starvation and forced labor, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in a New Hampshire court. The 70-page suit names the parents as defendants but also...
Chronicle
Washington State Sheriffs, Police Chiefs Shift Gears for Police Pursuit Bills
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs was not pleased to hear criticism of proposed bills that seek to rebalance the state’s controversial vehicle pursuit law. Both the Washington state Senate and House have sponsored bills that seek to roll back House Bill 1054 that upped the threshold...
YAHOO!
Prosecutor's office names man shot by police in Wyoming
The prosecutor's office has released the name of the man shot Monday morning by Wyoming police officers. Joe Louis Frasure is at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and remains on life-support, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office reported Tuesday morning. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, who investigated the shooting, said...
YAHOO!
Murder case moves forward against St. Joseph man
Jan. 31—A St. Joseph teen facing a second-degree murder charge in a man's 2022 death appeared in court Tuesday morning. Nicholas Minear Jr., 19, was at the Buchanan County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing. He is charged in the death of Larry McClain, 55, on Jan. 1, 2022, at 1101 Randolph St.
KGMI
Mount Vernon Pastor Arrested After Investigation Uncovers Drug-Dealing Business
MOUNT VERNON, Wash.- A pastor who admits to leading a “double life” faces charges for dealing drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties. KIRO reports officers arrested 57-year-old Steve Parker in Mount Vernon January 19th and found nearly three pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents state...
thecentersquare.com
Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee
Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller.
YAHOO!
He reached 'kingpin' status by selling Mexican cartel-supplied drugs. But betrayal awaited
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ― Mexican cartel members invited Alabama drug kingpin Rolando Antuain Williamson to cross the border and solidify their business relationship with a 2019 motorcycle trip. But Williamson worried the trip could be a trap. One of his Mexican associates cautioned he might be kidnapped, beaten and held...
YAHOO!
Probe continues in death of Freehold man killed in Route 9 police chase crash
The state Attorney General’s Office is continuing its investigation into a Nov. 9 crash that claimed the life of a Freehold man when a stolen vehicle being chased by police crashed into his vehicle on southbound Route 9 in Old Bridge.Arturo Tlapa Luna died at the scene, while his wife, father and two daughters, who were also in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries.
YAHOO!
'Alarming' disappearance of 3 Michigan rappers has police seeking help
Three Michigan rap artists who were scheduled to perform at a Detroit club Jan. 21 haven't been heard from since the show was canceled that day. The now 10-day search has become a multi-agency investigation involving police departments in Detroit, Oscoda, Melvindale and Warren. "The fact that the three of...
YAHOO!
Sheriff: One person shot by Wyoming officer after burglary report
A man is in critical condition after investigators say two Wyoming police officers opened fire early Monday when the man almost struck an officer as he tried to flee the scene of a possible burglary. A joint news release from the Wyoming Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office...
Bar Owner in Washington State Admits She Talks to the Ghosts On-Site
She wants to be sure to honor the spirits who live there.
YAHOO!
Georgia police seize man’s new Mercedes just one day after he bought it
A Georgia police department received what they considered a ‘sizeable donation’ thanks to one North Carolina man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Rincon Police Department says Austin Banks, of North Carolina, bought a gold Mercedes-Benz. Officials say an anonymous caller told police...
Washington Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Washington spot made it on the list.
Chronicle
First Public Behavioral Health Facility of Its Kind in Washington Unveiled at Maple Lane
Inside what Gov. Jay Inslee described as Washington’s first facility on a “new horizon of behavioral health treatment,” daylight warms the room despite it being a foggy, rainy Friday morning. Inslee and other officials gathered inside Maple Lane School’s newest building for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, celebrating what...
Local news you missed this weekend
Outbreak that sickened 10 diners forces Washington restaurant to close, officials say. Three different dinner parties reported getting sick, officials said. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife 'Tips for living with coyotes'
Washington's rejected vanity license plates of 2022
Thousands of Washingtonians each year apply for license plates with custom messages — but as usual, state officials decided some of last year's applications crossed a line. What's happening: The state Department of Licensing rejected 74 new proposals for vanity license plates in 2022, adding them to a list of more than 13,000 previously banned letter and number combinations.
‘A double life’: Skagit County pastor accused of dealing drugs, money laundering
A Skagit County pastor who “admitted he leads a double life” was arrested in January with nearly three pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine and bragged that he was a good drug dealer, according to court documents. Steve Parker, 57, was arrested January 19 in Mount Vernon after...
KING-5
Washington’s first residential treatment facility for mentally ill defendants opens
CENTRALIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee and DSHS Secretary Jilma Meneses were among the state officials who opened the Civil Center for Behavioral Health at Maple Lane on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Centralia. This is the state’s first treatment center located in a community setting to...
a-z-animals.com
The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today)
The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today) From the lush forests of Seattle to the high peaks of Mount Rainier, Washington is a state full of awe and wonder. But what many visitors may not know is that it was also home to some of the most incredible plants and creatures in prehistoric times! Washington boasts an incredible fossil record that spans virtually the entire geologic timeline. The state’s fossil record showcases a wide array of preservation types — from bones to petrified wood and more. It’s truly a remarkable place for prehistoric discovery. So, let’s take a closer look at the only dinosaur that lived in Washington, and where to see fossils today!
Comments / 0