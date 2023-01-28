WCCO Saturday Morning Links: Jan. 28, 2023
Here are links to the topics Jennifer Mayerle and Joseph Dames discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning.
Lake Harriet Winter Kite Festival
North American Ice Diving Festival
Here are links to the topics Jennifer Mayerle and Joseph Dames discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning.
Lake Harriet Winter Kite Festival
North American Ice Diving Festival
WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0