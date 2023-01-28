ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Contrasting visions vie for the future of I-94

A plan by a Minneapolis-based transportation advocacy group to completely remove I-94 and replace it with a surface-level boulevard is not sitting well with those in St. Paul’s Rondo community seeking to reconnect their neighborhood that was severed by the highway. Our Streets, a Minneapolis-based climate activist group, is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Train from Minneapolis to Duluth: MnDOT optimistic about securing route funding

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After years of discussion, a long-awaited passenger train route running from the Twin Cities to Duluth could finally get state funding from the Minnesota legislature. Funding for the proposed Northern Lights Express route is under consideration in committee. The train route has been discussed for years,...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Winter Carnival medallion tracked down by first-time hunters in Phalen Regional Park

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 2023 Saint Paul Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt medallion was found Tuesday by a first-time hunter.The medallion was unearthed in Phalen Regional Park on the hunt's 10th day by Ken Soles and his partner, Tony Honkomp. Its location? An empty can of Sun Luck Stir-Fry Baby Corn.  "I could see the snowman and the magnifying glass [on the medallion] when I started opening up the can, and got to that point and I just looked at Tony and said, 'I found it.' What a rush," Soles said.His big find scored him a $10,000 prize.
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

Fat tire biking is booming in popularity. We gave it a try.

As part of our new series, Winter Play, we're turning the winter doldrums on its head in a celebration of all things snow and cold. We sent our reporters out around the state to revel in the weather that makes living in Minnesota so unique. And the first story in that series comes from Kirsti Marohn, who's based out of our Collegeville, Minn. bureau. She talked with host Cathy Wurzer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul homeowners getting slapped with big fines for snow-covered sidewalks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Homeowners in St. Paul are responsible for clearing their own sidewalks. But for some people, that's impossible."I thought I was keeping up enough with it, that it wasn't a problem," said Timothy Banks, who lives in the Frogtown neighborhood.He was able to clear a path along his sidewalk, but the ground is still frozen and snow packed."I actually left a little bit of the snow, this last minimal snow we had, on top of the ice just because it provides some grip," said Banks.Banks is limited on how much he can shovel because of chronic back...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

St. Paul restaurant damaged in Sunday evening fire

Nassib Restaurant in St. Paul was damaged by a fire Sunday evening. Firefighters arrived around 5:22 p.m. to find "heavy smoke and flames" coming from the building at 540 Rice Street. The flames were quickly extinguished. The St. Paul Fire Department's preliminary investigation says the fire was likely accidental. The...
SAINT PAUL, MN
B105

Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota

This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Winter Carnival ice carvings tout special inspiration

ST. PAUL, Minn. –  The St. Paul Winter Carnival is all about embracing the magic and the cold of winter.Every year, the ice carvings capture our imagination. They've also captured the imagination of some young artists from Children's Minnesota.In the video above, Derek James hung out in Rice Park with Tom Klug, a carver bringing those images to life through ice, and Ean, one of the young artists whose work is being transformed.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bryan Adams bringing "So Happy It Hurts" tour to Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams announced that he's bringing his "So Happy It Hurts" tour to the Twin Cities this summer.The musician, who scored a blockbuster hit single in the early '90s with the Oscar-nominated song "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You," will kick off the tour in June, and perform at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Monday, July 3."So Happy It Hurts" is the name of his 15th studio album, which was released last spring.Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, best known for "I Love Rock 'n Roll," will join Adams on the tour.Tickets will go on sale for the tour, which spans more than two dozen stops, on Friday, Feb. 3 at noon.Click here for more information
SAINT PAUL, MN
a-z-animals.com

The 7 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Minnesota

Minnesota has a little bit of everything for everyone. Ice fishing is a popular recreational activity for residents and visitors alike. Thousands of people flock to Minnesota’s numerous frozen lakes in hopes of catching large fish. If you aren’t sure where to go for ice fishing in Minnesota, keep...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Winter's coldest temps may peak this week

It’s the dead of winter in Minnesota and we all know winter can hang on for a couple more months in any given year. I’m reminded of that classic Sears Diehard battery commercial this time of year. Those were the good old days of winter in Minnesota. Of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

FOX 9 promotes Hannah Flood to anchor, adds new reporter

FOX 9 is making some changes to its Morning News team, promoting one of its reporters to co-anchor, while adding a new reporter from the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Twin Cities FOX affiliate announced Tuesday that Hannah Flood will be its new co-anchor in the 4:30-6 a.m. news slot, a promotion from her role as a reporter and sometime-anchor on the show.
MOORHEAD, MN
106.9 KROC

What Is the Coldest It’s Ever Been in Minnesota?

We may have been shivering our way through more frigid sub-zero temperatures this week, but just how close are we to the coldest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota?. Our latest bout with all that bitter Arctic air has had many of us shivering in our boots for the past several days. I mean, when your thermometer says -13 F when you wake up in the morning, as ours did Tuesday morning, you know it's a wee bit nippy. (BTW, the correct way to pronounce that temperature is "13 below zero..." or "13 below..." and NOT "minus 13" or worse, "negative 13..." am I right?)
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Events to mark Black History Month in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- There are many ways to celebrate Black History all month long in the Twin Cities, from museum gallery installations and discussions to musical performances, fashion shows and much more.While we celebrate Black History Month in February, remember to continue to celebrate Black culture and the impact Black Americans make in our communities every month.Here is a list of events to help you get started:Black History Month Arts & Culture Celebration SeriesSun Ray LibraryWednesday, February 1 Click Here for Additional DetailsA Darker Wilderness Book LaunchOpen Book Performance HallThursday, February 2Click Here for Additional Details"Lowndes County and the Road to...
MINNESOTA STATE
