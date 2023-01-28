Read full article on original website
Parole board denies commutation to release Waterbury convicted killer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s parole board hear arguments this week to potentially release a convicted killer decades ahead of schedule. It’s been 25 years since Scott Mascia was shot in a drive-by shooting while coming home from the gym. Four years later, police arrested Anthony Azukaras for the 20-year-old’s death. Azukaras was sentenced […]
Eyewitness News
Bristol Officer Alec Iurato receives national honor
WASHINGTON DC (WFSB) - A Bristol police officer was honored in Washington D.C. as the National Officer of the Month for December. Officer Alec Iurato was honored for his bravery during a deadly ambush that happened at a home in Bristol in Oct. 2022. Police said he was shot in...
Eyewitness News
Police: 2 students charged after stun gun brought to Hamden High School
Meteorologist Scot Haney continued to track an arctic blast that's headed for the state at the end of this week. Here's his Wednesday 7 a.m. forecast. Folks were able to safely escape a fire in a multi-family home in Hartford overnight. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Health care spending, teens on apps,...
Hartford man charged in 2010 cold case murder and kidnapping: DCJ
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Chief State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin announced on Tuesday that a Hartford man has been charged with kidnapping and killing a Farmington man on Dec. 1, 2010. The arrest follows a joint investigation by several law enforcement agencies including the Cold Case Unit of the Chief State’s Attorney, the Hartford […]
New Haven man sentenced to 120 years for cold case double killing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man will spend 120 years in prison for killing a Hamden father and son in 1987, according to officials. Police found the bodies of Fred Harris, 59, and his son, 23-year-old Greg Harris, bound and with their throats slashed in an upstairs bedroom. Decades later, a cold […]
Man dies in New Haven Sherman Pkwy. hit-and-run
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a hit-and-run on Sherman Parkway in New Haven Wednesday morning. New Haven officers responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street after a passerby reported a man was on the ground bleeding from his head around 3 a.m. Police said officers found the man in the […]
New Haven killer gets twin 60-year sentences
Convicted New Haven double killer Willie McFarland receives twin 60-year sentences for the cold-case 1987 torture killings of a father and son
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Several blocks taped off in Hartford because of shooting investigation
An officer on scene at 1043 Capitol Ave. confirmed to Channel 3 that police were called after reports of shots fired. Damaged syrup lines at a farm in Portland may have been caused by a young black bear, according to police. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said that...
darientimes.com
Hartford police sergeant punching woman in custody was 'not excessive,' internal probe finds
HARTFORD — An internal affairs investigation into a city police sergeant who punched a woman while she was in custody has found his actions were "not excessive," according to a report obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group. Nearly two years after Hartford Police Sgt. James Guzie was charged with...
NBC Connecticut
Police Make Arrest in 2010 Cold Case Kidnapping, Murder in Hartford
Police have arrested a man that allegedly kidnapped and killed a man in Hartford a dozen years ago. The Division of Criminal Justice said a joint investigation by several agencies resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Shawn Milner, of Hartford. Authorities said Milner allegedly kidnapping and shot Waqas "Victor" Rehman...
Eyewitness News
Custodian hurt confronting intruder at school in Hamden
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A custodian suffered injuries when confronting an intruder at an school in Hamden. Jackie Nadal from Hamden said, “I’m thinking wow, what’s going on in the neighborhood.”. According to police, they responded to the school on Wintergreen Avenue, for a report of an...
Man shot on May Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being Tuesday evening in Hartford, according to police. Officers received a ShotSpotter notification at about 6:50 p.m. indicating that someone had been shot in the area of 21 May Street. The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound while […]
Norwich tax preparer could face 75 years for allegedly filing fake returns
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 48-year-old man could face 75 years in prison for allegedly filing 25 false tax returns, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. David Etienne, of Norwich, has pleaded not guilty. He has been released on a $100,000 bond. Etienne is accused of preparing false tax […]
Nathan Carman, charged with killing mom at sea, seeks grand jury minutes
HARTFORD, Conn. — The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England is asking for minutes from the grand jury proceeding that led to his indictment, seeking to learn what was disclosed about his grandfather's death three years earlier.
Eyewitness News
Local police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols video
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fallout continues following the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. As protests continue across the country, Eyewitness News is hearing from police departments in Connecticut. Police chiefs said they are outraged after seeing that video of Tyre Nichols. In Hartford, the police chief has...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Reports of mail theft in Simsbury
A new cannabis cultivation center is coming to New Britain, but not everyone is happy about it. Two students are facing charges after a stun gun was recovered by a school resource officer at Hamden High School, according to police. Updated: 5 hours ago. Custodian injured after confronting school intruder.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Getting ready for Arctic blast
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A new cannabis cultivation center is coming to New Britain, but not everyone is happy about it. Bristol Officer Alec Iurato receives national honor. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Bristol Police officer was honored in Washington D.C. as...
Victim rushed to emergency surgery after Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A victim was rushed into emergency surgery following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to St. Francis Hospital after hearing that a gunshot victim had arrived, according to authorities. The victim was in critical condition, as of late Sunday morning. Police do […]
darientimes.com
Waterbury woman is sixth person charged in connection with Elmer's Diner shooting in Danbury
DANBURY — A 27-year-old city woman has been arrested in connection with last year’s shooting at Elmer’s Diner. Waterbury resident Shanice Taylor Cole is facing carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit, accessory to illegal discharge of a firearm and other charges stemming from the July 2022 incident.
Eyewitness News
Criminal cases against 4 former Plymouth schools employees dismissed
PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - Four former employees of Plymouth Public Schools arrested in connection with teacher’s sexual abuse case had their criminal cases dismissed, the district’s superintendent confirmed. Superintendent Brian Falcone sent a letter to the school community to provide an update on the case against former fourth...
