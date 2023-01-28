Man Shot Multiple Times, Taken To Hospital After Shooting At Bradford Apartments In Tulsa

A man in critical condition after being shot multiple times at the Bradford Apartments in Tulsa according to Tulsa Police.

The shooting happened near 36 Street North and M.L.K. Jr Boulevard around 10 p.m. according to police.

Police said they responded to the scene after someone found the male victim lying outside on the ground.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Investigators said they do not have a suspect right now.

This is a developing story.