ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man Shot Multiple Times, Taken To Hospital After Shooting At Bradford Apartments In Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pfjis_0kUWI15t00

A man in critical condition after being shot multiple times at the Bradford Apartments in Tulsa according to Tulsa Police.

The shooting happened near 36 Street North and M.L.K. Jr Boulevard around 10 p.m. according to police.

Police said they responded to the scene after someone found the male victim lying outside on the ground.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Investigators said they do not have a suspect right now.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Broken Arrow Police Identify Teen Homicide Victim

The 16-year-old who was killed last week in Broken Arrow has been identified by police. Officers Dacari Green shot and lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm. His family says they will have a public visitation for him Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Floral Haven. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Broken Arrow police at 918-259-8400.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Killed In Broken Arrow Car Crash Identified

The two people killed in a crash near 61st and Lynn Lane Tuesday night, have been identified by Broken Arrow Police. Police say 75-year-old Marji Cowles and 80-year-old Gloria Voss were pronounced dead at the scene. Police 33-year-old Patrick Ferm was driving southbound when he struck the victim's car at the intersection. The two cars hit a third vehicle as well. The person in the third vehicle was not hurt according to police.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested for Shooting Man in the Face with BB Gun

A Bartlesville man was arrested on January 26th for assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit, Ricky Lewis was parked in a green SUV which the victim mistook as someone he knew, that was parked in front of the victim’s house. When the victim attempted to make contact with the driver, Lewis pointed a firearm at the victim’s face.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Midtown Tulsa hospital placed on lockdown after shooting

TULSA, Okla. — An early morning shooting placed a midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for about two hours on Monday. Police said around 3 a.m., they were called to Hillcrest Medical Center near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue for a possible shooting. Police said two people were...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office searching for 'Most Wanted' suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about two of its 'Most Wanted' suspects. TCSO says Nicholas Brown is charged with assault and battery by strangulation, malicious injury to property, and escape from arrest. Destin Rodriguez is charged with burglary, possession of stolen...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man pleads guilty to attacking two people with crowbar

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to attacking two people with a crowbar in 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. 31-year-old Christopher Travon Brown was convicted of two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country. According to court...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Okmulgee police seeking to identify car theft suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department is seeking to identify two men seen trying to open doors to cars in the Quail Meadows neighborhood. One of the men trying door handles was captured on security video. A car theft was reported in the area that same night.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

New Device Will Help Tulsa Deputies Test Drugs In The Field

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has a new device that allows deputies to test drugs and get results immediately. The handheld device scans the drugs through the packaging, so deputies never have to touch the substance, which could save lives. The devices will be used out on the streets during traffic stops, during search warrants, and at the jail. It will give deputies instant results to know what type of drugs they are dealing with and more importantly if it is fentanyl. The sheriff's office says the TruNarc devices will save time, money, and hopefully lives.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy