Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 20232UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
atozsports.com
Proof showing the refs’ missed call that helped the Chiefs beat the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs put on another show in the AFC Championship Game for the second straight season. This time, it was the Cheifs who came out on top 23-20 and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons. When the...
Centre Daily
Colts Involved in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Whether they'd like to admit it or not, the Indianapolis Colts appear closer to rebuilding than they are in postseason contention. As a result, arguably no player is untouchable when it comes to being dealt for valuable assets, such as high draft picks. With that being the case, Pro Football...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Centre Daily
Here’s Where Broncos’ New Owners Went Wrong in Bungled HC Search
The Denver Broncos are getting blasted in the media and by fans for how they have handled their search for a new head coach. Honestly, the Broncos deserve the criticism. Even if Lady Luck or exorbitant sums of money ends up saving the day, it's apparent that the group running the head-coach hiring process is very green in the ways of the NFL. It appears the ownership group has bungled this thing from the start.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Centre Daily
Raiders to be One of League’s Biggest Beneficiaries of New Salary Cap
This NFL off-season just got quite a bit more promising for the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL.com announced on Monday that the league will be raising its salary cap to $224.8 million per team, a mark that had originally been set at $208.2 million. NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero...
Centre Daily
Does a Kirk Cousins For Trey Lance Trade Make Sense For the Vikings and 49ers?
Another promising 49ers season came to an end this weekend because of an issue that has plagued them for much of the Kyle Shanahan era: Quarterback injuries. During Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC championship game, Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson became the third and fourth San Francisco signal-callers to get hurt this season. Purdy injured his elbow early in the game and Johnson suffered a concussion, which resulted in Purdy trying to mount a comeback without being able to throw the football; it was revealed the next day that he had torn his UCL.
Centre Daily
Steelers Have Clear Early Interest at Senior Bowl
MOBILE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are spending the week down in Mobile, Alabama to scout this year's top senior class headed to the NFL Draft. And after Day 1, head coach Mike Tomlin is making it somewhat obvious where he's looking for top prospects. The Senior Bowl has plenty of...
Centre Daily
Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Negotiating With Ex-HC Vic Fangio
The Denver Broncos' blockbuster move to acquire head coach Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints might not be unprecedented. You'd have to go back about 20 years, but such head coach trades have happened in the past, the most recent of which was Jon Gruden to Tampa Bay in 2002.
Centre Daily
Tom Brady BREAKING: Dallas Cowboys His Final Game as ‘GOAT’ QB Retires
FRISCO - Tom Brady - a year to the day of his last retirement - says he’s retiring. And this time, the greatest QB of all time insists - with a self-effacing acknowledgment of how he "unretired'' last spring - he’s not going to change his mind. “Good...
Centre Daily
B.J. Hill Dives Into Why He Stood Up For Joseph Ossai After AFC Championship Loss
CINCINNATI — The 23-20 AFC Championship loss to Kansas City came down to more than one play, and B.J. Hill wanted to make that clear when he stood alongside Joseph Ossai in the postgame locker room. Hill discussed the situation with the 33rd Team this week. "I just knew...
Centre Daily
BREAKING: Tom Brady Announces Retirement
In a very short, succinct and emotional message, former Michigan Wolverine, NFL legend and the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, has announced his retirement. There doesn't need to be much added to Brady's message at this time. After 23 seasons and at age 45, the GOAT is hanging it up. The seven-time Super Bowl winner will now likely transition into a career in broadcasting, which he should be outstanding at.
Centre Daily
Can Cowboys Simply Cut or Trade Dak Prescott?
FRISCO - Simple question: "Can the Dallas Cowboys just trade or cut quarterback Dak Prescott?''. Complicated answer: As a practical matter ... a resounding "no.''. Forget for a moment the Cowboys’ disappointing playoff loss at the 49ers and the NFL-worst interception total. Forget Jerry Jones' pledge of loyalty to his QB, the owner telling us after the game, “Give me that setup, with Dak Prescott, I feel very strongly that we will win,” “My (commitment to Dak) is just as strong as ever. … I take (my chances with him) again and again and again.” Forget whether you "like'' or "dislike'' Prescott as a quarterback.
Centre Daily
Ravens Salary Cap: How NFL Increase to $224.8M Helps
As football fans prepare for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12, the Baltimore Ravens and 29 other teams are preparing for the offseason. For Baltimore, it will be an offseason to evaluate players, even as coach John Harbaugh’s own review of his...
Centre Daily
Should Jets Pick Peter Skoronski in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft?
In our ongoing series about possible offensive left tackles New York may select in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, we take a deep dive on Northwestern's Peter Skoronski. The Jets have the No. 13 pick and according to the consensus of mainstream draft platforms (nflmockdraftdatabase.com), this Wildcats' left tackle is projected to go No. 11 overall to Tennessee.
Centre Daily
Ohio State All-American LB James Laurinaitis Joins Buckeyes Staff
James Laurinaitis is returning to the Ohio State Buckeyes' sidelines this upcoming year. According to reports, Laurinaitis will join Ohio State's staff as a defensive graduate assistant for the 2023 college football season. Laurinaitis previously spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Notre Dame, working under his former Ohio State teammate Marcus Freeman.
Centre Daily
Social (Media) Justice: Patriots Poking Referees, Courtesy of LeBron James
The New England Patriots' season wasn't doomed by bad officiating, but more so an anemic offense, a slew of injuries and general dysfunction. But that doesn't change the fact that human referees suck. Possibly more than ever. In our rapid trend toward tech assisting every aspect of our daily lives,...
Centre Daily
Cowboys ‘Unsung Hero’ Kearse to Surgery: ‘I Gave It Everything’
FRISCO - If the Dallas Cowboys were a movie, the leading man is obviously quarterback Dak Prescott, with a large cast of main characters that include receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Micah Parsons and running back Ezekiel Elliott. But as the credits roll on, which player would earn the spotlight as...
