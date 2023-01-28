ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
disneybymark.com

What’s Going On With Disney’s Major Move To Florida?

We are in the midst of an unprecedented period of change within the Disney company. Just in the past year alone, we witnessed a dramatic CEO shakeup, the closure of a popular Magic Kingdom attraction, and currently we are preparing for the beginning of the official 100th Anniversary celebrations for the Walt Disney Company.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

CHANGES Could Impact Your Drive to Disney World

If you ever drive to or around Disney World/Orlando, you may be familiar with the roads surrounding the property — but some CHANGES could be coming to the area in the future. We have seen some pretty big transportation updates related to Orlando lately — from new airlines arriving...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Small aircraft crashes near Oak Hill flight park in Volusia County, deputies say

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A small aircraft has crashed in a rural part of Volusia County, authorities said. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 1420 Maytown Rd. in Oak Hill following reports of an aircraft crash with injuries. The address is located across the street from the Blue Ridge Flight Park, though it was not immediately known if the aircraft was departing or arriving at the flight park or simply flying through the area.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Why June 1st Could Determine Disney World’s Future

There’s a massive question mark in Disney World’s future. No, it doesn’t have to do with the new lands teased for the parks, the transformations going on in places like EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, or even potential changes to the Park Pass system. No, an even bigger part of Disney World — critical to the way the Company has operated for the past 50 years in Florida — is at risk of seriously changing.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Orlando, Apopka Bed Bath and Beyond stores to close

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bed Bath and Beyond released a new list this week of 87 stores that will close, including two in Central Florida. The stores at 397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando’s Waterford Lakes area and 2239 East Semoran Blvd. in Apopka are on the list, along with stores in Hialeah, Brandon, Jacksonville, Boca Raton and other Florida cities.
ORLANDO, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Nicolas Denis

If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank/Occupation: EWSA/Electronic Warfare Systems Technician. Hometown: Palm Coast, Florida. Nicolas Denis was assigned in Long Beach, California. His naval specialty involved detecting enemy planes and ships and determining...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Evan Crosby

8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a Month

Orlando, Fla. - In addition to being a popular destination for tourists, Orlando is also a popular place for retirees and others interested in moving to Central Florida. With a metro population of over 2.6 million residents (and growing), there is strong demand for housing, especially apartments.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Orlando weather: Toasty and sunny end to January in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 63 degrees | Today's high: 86 degrees. Main weather concerns: We have a great weather day ahead! Wednesday will feature more sunshine with winds out of the southwest bringing warm afternoon highs in the widespread 80s. We remain dry through the first half of this week. Keep your sunscreen handy.
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

Ocala International Airport temporarily closed for runway painting

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Aircrews are being advised to temporarily avoid the Ocala International Airport, which is scheduled for runway painting Saturday night. During the closure, fixed-winged aircraft will not be allowed into the airport. Helicopter operations will still be permitted, as long as construction areas are avoided. The airport...
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy