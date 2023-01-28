Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Urban Air Adventure Park & Cafe to Soon Open in Altamonte Springs
“Our Urban Air parks have exceeded our expectations, making it an easy decision to continue to expand within the company,” said co-owner Federico Carvallo.
Port Canaveral sets record for passengers coming through the port
Activity at Port Canaveral is exceeding expectations and setting a record for passengers coming through the port.
What’s Going On With Disney’s Major Move To Florida?
We are in the midst of an unprecedented period of change within the Disney company. Just in the past year alone, we witnessed a dramatic CEO shakeup, the closure of a popular Magic Kingdom attraction, and currently we are preparing for the beginning of the official 100th Anniversary celebrations for the Walt Disney Company.
Daytona Beach sees success in attracting more police officer recruits with higher pay
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) has cut its officer openings from 41 to just 17. They even started four new officers this week. "We are not nearly having the problems that we had before attracting great candidates," said Mayor Derrick Henry. DBPD's strategy of enticing...
CHANGES Could Impact Your Drive to Disney World
If you ever drive to or around Disney World/Orlando, you may be familiar with the roads surrounding the property — but some CHANGES could be coming to the area in the future. We have seen some pretty big transportation updates related to Orlando lately — from new airlines arriving...
Small aircraft crashes near Oak Hill flight park in Volusia County, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A small aircraft has crashed in a rural part of Volusia County, authorities said. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 1420 Maytown Rd. in Oak Hill following reports of an aircraft crash with injuries. The address is located across the street from the Blue Ridge Flight Park, though it was not immediately known if the aircraft was departing or arriving at the flight park or simply flying through the area.
Pilot injured after small, home-built airplane crashes in Volusia County, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A pilot was hospitalized after a small, home-built airplane he was flying crashed in a wooded area in Volusia County, deputies said. According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. in the area of 1420 Maytown Road in Oak Hill.
Fantasy-Themed Fine Dining to Debut in Sanford
“The part that we’re most excited about is the fact that there’s going to be an immersive environment, that makes you feel like you’ve stepped into another world," Mr. Walker adds. "We’re going to tap into our theme park experience to create that.”
Why June 1st Could Determine Disney World’s Future
There’s a massive question mark in Disney World’s future. No, it doesn’t have to do with the new lands teased for the parks, the transformations going on in places like EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, or even potential changes to the Park Pass system. No, an even bigger part of Disney World — critical to the way the Company has operated for the past 50 years in Florida — is at risk of seriously changing.
Popular Orlando club promoter Derek 'Antwaun Miles' Cummings killed in Casselberry shooting
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Cummings, a club promoter, is more popularly...
New luxury hotel planned near Epic Universe theme park
Chevy Chase, Maryland-based The Buccini/Pollin Group Inc. wants to bring a new luxury Marriott-brand hotel to Central Florida near Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe theme park that’s now under construction.
Orlando, Apopka Bed Bath and Beyond stores to close
ORLANDO, Fla. – Bed Bath and Beyond released a new list this week of 87 stores that will close, including two in Central Florida. The stores at 397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando’s Waterford Lakes area and 2239 East Semoran Blvd. in Apopka are on the list, along with stores in Hialeah, Brandon, Jacksonville, Boca Raton and other Florida cities.
How much Winter Park’s biggest house may cost to build
An under-construction Winter Park mansion owned by Central Florida real estate veterans and Blue Origin astronauts Marc and Sharon Hagle will be one of the priciest in the city’s history.
Gov. DeSantis announces plan to spend $479M on road work between Ocala and Wildwood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday pitched a $7 billion proposal to speed completion of 20 highway projects as a deadline nears for him to roll out a budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year. One of those projects would add auxiliary lanes on Interstate 75 in Ocala.
Downtown Orlando business owners offer the city suggestions on how to deal with safety issues
Business owners have offered the city of Orlando new, more specific suggestions to deal with safety issues in downtown Orlando.
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Nicolas Denis
If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank/Occupation: EWSA/Electronic Warfare Systems Technician. Hometown: Palm Coast, Florida. Nicolas Denis was assigned in Long Beach, California. His naval specialty involved detecting enemy planes and ships and determining...
8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a Month
Orlando, Fla. - In addition to being a popular destination for tourists, Orlando is also a popular place for retirees and others interested in moving to Central Florida. With a metro population of over 2.6 million residents (and growing), there is strong demand for housing, especially apartments.
Seminole home broken into after woman lured by person posing as YMCA worker, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An older woman’s home near Winter Park was burglarized after she let someone claiming to work for the YMCA enter her backyard, the sheriff’s office said. According to investigators, the burglary happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on Eastbrook Boulevard near Winter Park in...
Orlando weather: Toasty and sunny end to January in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 63 degrees | Today's high: 86 degrees. Main weather concerns: We have a great weather day ahead! Wednesday will feature more sunshine with winds out of the southwest bringing warm afternoon highs in the widespread 80s. We remain dry through the first half of this week. Keep your sunscreen handy.
Ocala International Airport temporarily closed for runway painting
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Aircrews are being advised to temporarily avoid the Ocala International Airport, which is scheduled for runway painting Saturday night. During the closure, fixed-winged aircraft will not be allowed into the airport. Helicopter operations will still be permitted, as long as construction areas are avoided. The airport...
