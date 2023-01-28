Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Kansas City non-profit reviewing concerns after apartment fire in historic Northeast neighborhood
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local non-profit dedicated to affordable housing and combatting homelessness said it is “thoroughly reviewing” concerns raised last week after a fire at a property formerly owned by two members of its board of directors. Restart, Inc. released a statement on social media...
northeastnews.net
Community Calendar
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2 – Scarritt Renaissance Neighborhood Association meeting. 6:30 pm, St. Anthony’s Parish Hall, 309 Benton Blvd. Kansas City Public Schools repurposing initiative will be presenting two different developer plans for the mothballed Scarritt School site at 3500 Lexington Avenue. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3 – Experience the rich...
northeastnews.net
Blueprint 2030 approved,Collier calls community to action
On January 25, the Kansas City Public School District (KCPS) Board of Directors approved a revised Blueprint 2030 plan that was presented on January 11 after a laborious and sometimes contentious process. The board heard final public comments on the issue, with Northeast residents and stakeholders representing their communities passionately....
These projects in Kansas City’s Northland should see progress in 2023
Kansas City and multiple northern suburbs have a bevy of substantive development plans underway or on deck in the coming years.
North Kansas City Schools announces hiring of next superintendent
North Kansas City Schools announces it hired Dr. Rochel Daniels as the district's next superintendent.
Royals narrow down potential site for $2B ballpark district to 4 to 5 locations
The Kansas City Royals are getting a better idea of where their proposed $2 billion ballpark district will be located.
KCTV 5
New area code coming to 816 region
Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix. As Chiefs fans prepare to take Phoenix by storm, a local group of tailgaters is looking into an innovative way to make the trip. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Kansas City Royals have released their intentions of...
gladstonedispatch.com
Clay County Clothes Closet served almost 2,500 people in 2022
KANSAS CITY NORTH — The Clay County Clothes Closet Executive Director Marjie Siegfried-Stuber shared some key statistics about the charitable organization from 2022. "Many Northland residents are interested in what CCCC does and how it’s done, and this is meant to provide some clarification," she said in a press release.
martincitytelegraph.com
Owen Buckley, owner of Red Bridge Shopping Center, to discuss grocery store in public meeting tonight
Various speakers will provide updates on Sun Fresh, Barstow construction, 103rd Street flood prevention plans, and Bannister Rd. gas station construction. Tonight’s Center Planning and Development Council meeting will include speakers on a variety of topics that impact neighborhoods in south Kansas City. The meeting will be held at the Trailside Center, 9901 Holmes Rd., starting at 7 pm, Tuesday, January 31.
Know where your meat comes from? For KC shoppers, it’s in a vending machine outside this popular coffee spot
If a farm-to-table beef vending machine is going to successfully plug into a hungry market, Tim Haer has just the place to meet the challenge, he said. “Kansas City — at one point in time — had the largest stockyard in the nation and we were known as Cowtown USA,” noted the startup worker-turned-Green Grass The post Know where your meat comes from? For KC shoppers, it’s in a vending machine outside this popular coffee spot appeared first on Startland News.
kansascitymag.com
How the Country Club Plaza’s new manager plans to revitalize it
It’s not breaking news that brick-and-mortar stores across the country have been through challenging times, and Kansas City’s iconic Country Club Plaza is no different. “What you’ve been seeing at the Plaza is what has been going on across the nation,” says Breana Grosz, the Plaza’s general manager.
Downtown Shawnee strip wants to add restaurant, retail
Karra Brothers LLC, the owners behind the Merigold Plaza at 5919 Nieman Road, plan to redevelop their 16,000-square-foot retail strip.
Unified Government commissioners speak out after committee reorganization
Andrew Davis, 8th district commissioner of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, announced Monday that he has been removed from all standing committee assignments.
OSHA finds KCMO mechanical contractor failed to prevent 2022 electrocution death
A federal investigation found that a Kansas City, Missouri-based mechanical contracting company did not follow procedures that would have prevented the electrocution death of a technician last August.
kmaland.com
Alexa Nicole Bragg, 13, Blue Springs, Missouri
Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 4, 2023. Visitation Start:10:00am. Visitation End:11:00am. Memorials:Liggett Trail Educational Center in Blue Springs. Funeral Home:Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, Missouri. Cemetery:
kjluradio.com
Missouri National Guard infantry unit prepares for deployment to the Middle East
The Missouri National Guard announces it’s deploying soldiers to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m. for the Missouri Army National Guard’s 1-138th Infantry Regiment out of Kansas City. The ceremony will be held at the Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights.
kansascitymag.com
Ombra now offering nose-to-tail butchery in North KC
Husband and wife duo Sarah Nelson and Louis Guerrieri spent years cutting their teeth in the Denver food scene before moving to Kansas City. Both have years of expertise behind them; Louis’ background is in sushi and butchery while Sarah specializes in pastry. When they moved back to Kansas City, both worked at the Golden Ox and Louis helped open Fox and Pearl. The couple is pleased to announce their new restaurant, Ombra, which opened on December 18. It focuses on globally influenced small plates and tapas in The Village at Briarcliff (4161 N. Mulberry Dr., KCMO).
Harrisonville bust shows long reach of human trafficking
No place is immune to the dangers of human trafficking, not even a small town like Harrisonville, Missouri. To illustrate just how pervasive human trafficking is Northwest Missouri State Small Business Development Center director Rebecca Lobina recalls a story told to her by federal officials about a bust in Harrisonville.
New Mexican BBQ restaurant to open on Kansas City’s Troost Avenue
Barbacoa, a local Mexican barbecue restaurant, is taking the spot of Urban Café on Troost Avenue in Kansas City and hopes to open in April.
