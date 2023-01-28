ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Calendar

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2 – Scarritt Renaissance Neighborhood Association meeting. 6:30 pm, St. Anthony’s Parish Hall, 309 Benton Blvd. Kansas City Public Schools repurposing initiative will be presenting two different developer plans for the mothballed Scarritt School site at 3500 Lexington Avenue. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3 – Experience the rich...
Blueprint 2030 approved,Collier calls community to action

On January 25, the Kansas City Public School District (KCPS) Board of Directors approved a revised Blueprint 2030 plan that was presented on January 11 after a laborious and sometimes contentious process. The board heard final public comments on the issue, with Northeast residents and stakeholders representing their communities passionately....
New area code coming to 816 region

Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix. As Chiefs fans prepare to take Phoenix by storm, a local group of tailgaters is looking into an innovative way to make the trip. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Kansas City Royals have released their intentions of...
Clay County Clothes Closet served almost 2,500 people in 2022

KANSAS CITY NORTH — The Clay County Clothes Closet Executive Director Marjie Siegfried-Stuber shared some key statistics about the charitable organization from 2022. "Many Northland residents are interested in what CCCC does and how it’s done, and this is meant to provide some clarification," she said in a press release.
Owen Buckley, owner of Red Bridge Shopping Center, to discuss grocery store in public meeting tonight

Various speakers will provide updates on Sun Fresh, Barstow construction, 103rd Street flood prevention plans, and Bannister Rd. gas station construction. Tonight’s Center Planning and Development Council meeting will include speakers on a variety of topics that impact neighborhoods in south Kansas City. The meeting will be held at the Trailside Center, 9901 Holmes Rd., starting at 7 pm, Tuesday, January 31.
Know where your meat comes from? For KC shoppers, it’s in a vending machine outside this popular coffee spot

If a farm-to-table beef vending machine is going to successfully plug into a hungry market, Tim Haer has just the place to meet the challenge, he said. “Kansas City — at one point in time — had the largest stockyard in the nation and we were known as Cowtown USA,” noted the startup worker-turned-Green Grass The post Know where your meat comes from? For KC shoppers, it’s in a vending machine outside this popular coffee spot appeared first on Startland News.
How the Country Club Plaza’s new manager plans to revitalize it

It’s not breaking news that brick-and-mortar stores across the country have been through challenging times, and Kansas City’s iconic Country Club Plaza is no different. “What you’ve been seeing at the Plaza is what has been going on across the nation,” says Breana Grosz, the Plaza’s general manager.
Alexa Nicole Bragg, 13, Blue Springs, Missouri

Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 4, 2023. Visitation Start:10:00am. Visitation End:11:00am. Memorials:Liggett Trail Educational Center in Blue Springs. Funeral Home:Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, Missouri. Cemetery:
Ombra now offering nose-to-tail butchery in North KC

Husband and wife duo Sarah Nelson and Louis Guerrieri spent years cutting their teeth in the Denver food scene before moving to Kansas City. Both have years of expertise behind them; Louis’ background is in sushi and butchery while Sarah specializes in pastry. When they moved back to Kansas City, both worked at the Golden Ox and Louis helped open Fox and Pearl. The couple is pleased to announce their new restaurant, Ombra, which opened on December 18. It focuses on globally influenced small plates and tapas in The Village at Briarcliff (4161 N. Mulberry Dr., KCMO).
