New Song Saturday! Hear New Music From Aly&AJ, P!NK, Janet Jackson, Tom Odell & More!

By Jacob Uitti
 4 days ago

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 13 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 13 songs for you today.

1. Aly & AJ

This week, the sister duo Aly & AJ released their latest single, “Baby Lay Your Head Down,” ahead of their next album, With Love From, which is out March 15. The new wave-esque tune echoes, shines, and propels.

2. Tom Odell

The emotive British-born singer Tom Odell released his latest single, “Butterflies.” The new song, which features the Norwegian artist AURORA, is part of Odell’s new LP, Best Day of My Life, which is out now. Check out the tender new song from the subtle artist, below.

3. Mudhoney

The legendary Pacific Northwest grunge group Mudhoney announced its new forthcoming album, Plastic Eternity, which is set to drop on April 7. To celebrate the news, the group shared its latest rousing single and accompanying music video for the track, “Almost Everything,” which you can see below.

4. José González

The acclaimed songwriter and performer shared a new four-song EP, Visions EP. Listen to the opening song, “Visions (Flanger Version),” from that sweet, heartfelt work below. The new EP features reworkings and remixes of the track “Visions,” taken from his most recent album, Local Valley.

5. Kali Uchis

Acclaimed artist Kali Uchis made several announcements. The Grammy Award-winning artist is set to drop her new album, Red Moon In Venus, on March 3. With that news, she shared her latest floaty single, “I Wish you Roses,” which you can check out below. She also has a new tour set for spring.

6. Zach Bryan

The country artist teamed up with Maggie Rogers for the new single “Dawns.” The new heart-on-his-sleeve song is vulnerable and honest and may be an anthem for those looking for help in their darkest hour. On it, Bryan doesn’t hold back. He knows what the difficulties are and he’s ready to shed them.

7. Lil Yachty

The vocalist released his latest smoothed-out music video for the track “sAy sOMETHINg.” The new song comes from the rapper’s latests album, Let’s Start Here, which also dropped this week. Check out the emotional new work below.

8. P!nk

The global pop star released her latest music video this week for the track “Trustfall.” The artist’s new album of the same name is set to drop on February 17. P!nk is also set for a stadium tour later this year with artists like Brandi Carlile and Pat Benatar. Check out her latest single and accompanying music video below.

9. ROSALÍA

The Grammy and 12-time Latin Grammy Award-winning artist ROSALÍA has released her newest song, “LLYLM,” which stands for “Lie Like You Love Me.” The acclaimed artist also has a tour set to start this spring in March. Check out the energetic Spanish-language track below from the pop star.

10. Robert De Leo

This week, Robert De Leo, bassist and principal songwriter of the iconic band Stone Temple Pilots has released two digital bonus tracks from his critically acclaimed solo album, Lessons Learned. De Leo recorded covers of two Gordon Lightfoot tracks, “Affair on 8th Avenue” and “Your Love’s Return,” with Pete Shoulder on vocals. Check out “Affair on 8th Avenue,” below.

11. Swizz Beats and Busta Rhymes

Two legends in the hip-hop game, producer extraordinaire Swizz Beats and rapper Buster Rhymes released a new single called “Murda,” from the television series The Godfather of Harlem. Check out the iconic collaboration, which also features artist Bilal.

12. Janet Jackson

The legendary pop star Janet Jackson released her latest single and accompanying music video for the song “Every Time.” The song displays her pristine singing voice and the video shows Jackson’s striking eyes and body floating in pools of water. It’s a work of art.

13. Vic Mensa and Thundercat

The acclaimed rapper Vic Mensa joined forces with one of the world’s best bass players in Thundercat for this new single out earlier this week. It’s a galaxy of talent! Check out the smoothed out new track, “Strawberry Louis Vuitton,” which also features the artist Maeta, here below.

Photo by Stephen Ringer/ Shore Fire Media

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

