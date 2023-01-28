Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
Storm Lake Woman Airlifted Following Friday Crash
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Buena Vista County woman was seriously hurt following a two vehicle crash Friday evening east of Storm Lake. The Iowa State Patrol was called to the scene at the intersection of Highway 71 and 600th Street a shortly before 6:30 where an eastbound SUV is believed to have pulled out in front of a southbound pickup causing the two to collide.
KCCI.com
Jefferson police locate missing 13-year-old
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Jefferson police have located a teenage girl who went missing early Monday. Police say they located 13-year-old Claritza "Aryani" Flores Vasquez. The girl is safe and was reunited with her family.
kicdam.com
Two People Facing Drug Charges Following Separate Emmet County Investigations
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Two people are facing drug charges following separate investigations in Emmets County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us the first arrest started with a call for a crash in a rural part of the county in December. While on scene investigators say a controlled substance and other drug-related items were in the vehicle leading to 28-year-old Branden Torgerson of Blue Earth being charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He further charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility after more the drug was reportedly discovered during the booking process.
kiwaradio.com
Terrill Man Arrested On Felony Drug Charge In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — A Terril, Iowa man has been arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop in Sheldon. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s Office by the Sheldon Police Department, 40-year-old Santos Beal of Terril is accused of controlled substance possession for the third or subsequent time. He was arrested on Sunday.
algonaradio.com
Algona Man and Woman Facing Charges
–A pair of Algona residents were taken into custody Friday morning by Algona Police on Kossuth County warrants. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers were able to locate both 40-year-old David Robert Steiner and Tammy Steiner just after 11 AM on Friday and placed them under arrest. Online court...
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
yourfortdodge.com
Stand Alone Starbucks Opens in Fort Dodge
The spot that used to be home to Pizza Hut for years in Fort Dodge is welcoming customers again, this time as a Starbucks. The drive-thru coffee shop opened its doors at 2940 5th Avenue South this morning next door to Arby’s. Alpha Media has been told the drive...
yourfortdodge.com
Future of Fort Dodge Nursing Home in Question
The future of a Fort Dodge nursing home is in question after over a year of struggles with ownership changes and bankruptcy issues. The Fort Dodge Villa Care Center just changed hands in November 2022 from the former owner QHC Fort Dodge Villa LLC to the New Jersey based Blue Care Propco Fort Dodge LLC, also known as Blue Diamond, for a little over 950-thousand dollars.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Death of Emmetsburg child leads to investigation
The death of a child in Emmetsburg is currently being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
stormlakeradio.com
Sac County Sheriff's Office Reports Two Arrests in Connection to Drug Investigation
Two arrests have been made in connection to an ongoing drug investigation that involved multiple area agencies. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Jennifer Kuhl of rural Wall Lake was taken into custody on Thursday in the town of Boyer by Crawford County Sheriff's officials. 41-year-old Justin Siegner was taken into custody by Sac County deputies in Odebolt. Kuhl and Siegner are both charged with Ongoing Criminal Conduct, and Possession of Over Five Grams of Methamphetamine, both class B felonies. They've both also been charged with Possession of Marijuana.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested on warrant found with meth
SANBORN—A 26-year-old Sanborn man arrested about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault was further charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine. The arrest of Caleb Mitchell Chindlund stemmed from a complaint from his probation officer...
yourfortdodge.com
Court To Consider Competency of Fort Dodge Mother Charged in Infant’s Death
A competency trial will be held this Friday to determine if the Fort Dodge mother accused of killing her infant daughter in November is fit to stand trial. Attorney’s for Taylor Blaha made an oral motion to request a competency exam which was approved by the judge overseeing the case.
nwestiowa.com
Homelessness and housing: Part 1
REGIONAL—The most visible story of N’West Iowa is one of healthy communities, thriving families and economic vitality. However, there is a less visible story unfolding in the region’s communities, too. According to Orange City resident Kim Scorza, executive director of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City, that shadow story includes people — some of them children — who have no home.
algonaradio.com
Two Casinos Fined by IRGC
Two Iowa casinos were fined last week for violations involving self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming administrator Brian Ohorilko, says the Diamond Jo Dubuque Casino was late in uploading the new list of those who banned themselves from gambling. Ohorilko says casinos can be fined up to 20-thousand dollars for these...
more1049.com
Two Area Traffic Stops Result in Drug Charges
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Two men have been charged with various drug offenses following separate traffic stops. The first stop came on the afternoon of January 14th when the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office stopped a pickup about three miles south of Pocahontas where 30-year-old Cory Northup of Independence, Missouri was charged with possession of a controlled substance and for allegedly carrying a dangerous weapon as an ineligible person.
What is the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt?
Did you know that there are millions of dollars in unclaimed money in the state of Iowa, and some of it could belong to you? Don’t worry, the Iowa State Treasurer's Office wants to give it back to you!
