Ohio State basketball vs. Indiana: How to watch, stream the game

The Ohio State basketball team has now dropped five of its last six games. The latest stub of the toe came at Illinois where the Buckeyes lost to the Illini by a score of 69-60.

OSU now hits the road again and heads to one of the most difficult places to get a win in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes will travel to Bloomington to take on Indiana in Assembly Hall for a Saturday evening tilt. If the Buckeyes have any designs of getting out of danger territory and off the bubble of the NCAA Tournament, they need to start winning games immediately. Pulling an upset at Indiana would be a good first step.

Here’s how to see all the action when Ohio State takes on the Hoosiers.

Basic info

When: Saturday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. EST

Where: Assembly Hall (Bloomington, Indiana)

How to watch/stream/listen:

Broadcast: Fox

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: IMG Radio Network (flagship station WBNS 97.1 The Fan)

Radio announcers:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Ron Stokes (analysis)

