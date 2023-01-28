Watch Lil Baby on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight!

Fans of the acclaimed rapper Lil Baby will enjoy a performance from the artist on Saturday Night Live, airing Saturday night (January 28) at 11:35 pm ET and PT.

The 28-year-old Atlanta, Georgia-born Lil Baby is the musical guest and will perform two songs. The rapper will be featured on the show hosted by actor Michael B. Jordan, who is known for his roles in the boxing trilogy, Creed, and for his roles in the Black Panther superhero films.

Lil Baby’s latest LP, It’s Only Me, dropped in October.

Saturday Night Live announced the news of Lil Baby’s performance on social media, writing on Twitter, “New year, new shows!!” and showing a rundown of the upcoming performers.

The previous week’s show featured Smith, with special guest Kim Petras and guest host, actress Aubrey Plaza.

Near the end of 2022, Lil Baby released a new music video for his track “The World Is Yours To Take,” which he shared on Twitter, writing, “My official music video for “The World Is Yours To Take” Out now! Watch Now: https://youtu.be/CNKS0h4i_VQ @Budweiser @FIFAworldcup #YoursToTake #Budweiser #BringHomeTheBud“

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage